Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Appointment of Haynes Boone as Global Intellectual Property Counsel

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 14

Delta Gold Technologies plc

Appointment of Haynes Boone as Global Intellectual Property Counsel

9th April 2026 - Delta Gold Technologies PLC ("Delta Gold" or the "Company") (Aquis: DGQ /OTC:DGQTF), a technology company developing intellectual property in the quantum computing ("QC") space, is pleased to announce the appointment of Haynes Boone as company counsel for global intellectual property protection. Haynes Boone is an international law firm with significant experience in intellectual property matters, including patent prosecution, portfolio management, and the enforcement of IP rights for some of the world's leading companies. It was recently named the No. 2 best-performing American-based patent prosecution law firm in a field of 250 by leading analytics platform LexDana. The Haynes Boone practice in London represents Delta on general corporate matters, while the firm's offices in California, Texas, New York, Washington, D.C. and Virginia will support Delta's intellectual property strategy and protection.

Delta Gold Technologies has agreed with the University of Toronto ("U of T") that Haynes Boone will be appointed to work collaboratively with the University's patent portfolio officers in the Innovations, Partnerships and Entrepreneurship Division. The initial IP protections arising from the University of Toronto are planned for joint development and will be held by the University of Toronto under a global exclusive licence to Delta.

The Penn State research agreement with Delta Gold grants Delta the exclusive right to the developed IP, and Haynes Boone's U.S. practice will also assist Delta with this work. Under the Penn State intellectual property agreement, similar to the U of T arrangement, Penn State will prosecute patents and Delta, with the assistance of Haynes Boone, will advise and comment.

R. Michael Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Delta, commented:

"We are very pleased to work with the specialist attorneys at Haynes Boone as we look to define and protect our planned IP portfolio. The team at Haynes Boone brings impressive scientific and engineering credentials in areas highly relevant to our work, together with extensive legal experience advising major global companies."

About Haynes Boone

Haynes Boone's Intellectual Property team combines deep technical knowledge with a practical, business-focused approach to protecting and maximising the value of innovation. The team advises clients across patents, trademarks, copyrights, litigation and technology transactions, and is trusted by organisations ranging from emerging businesses to major global technology companies.

Haynes Boone's Patent team provides comprehensive support across patent prosecution, portfolio management, post-grant proceedings and litigation. Having filed more than 19,000 patent applications in the United States and abroad in the past five years, the team brings extensive experience and strong scientific and technical backgrounds to helping clients protect and commercialise their intellectual property.

About Delta Gold Technologies

Delta is developing, with an option for an exclusive license, intellectual property ("IP") targeted towards the quantum computing ("QC") space that can be licenced globally. This technology will be centred around the usage of nano-scale gold and other materials. Utilising the unique physical properties of certain materials which are believed to have direct and significant applications within the rapidly growing QC space.

This IP will be developed with top global nanotechnology and QC teams globally, with the intention to further develop the IP, file patents and subsequently license the technology.

For further information contact: