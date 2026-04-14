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WKN: A1415P | ISIN: US39468C3043 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
14.04.2026 13:50 Uhr
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Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Provides Operational Update Following Engagement with Startup Success Lab

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, today provided an operational update following its April 7 announcement regarding its engagement with Startup Success Lab to support Walmart growth and retail execution.

Following last week's announcement, Greene Concepts reports that the first phase of collaboration with Startup Success Lab is now underway as implementation efforts begin across several core operating areas supporting its expanding Walmart business.

The April 7 announcement introduced the Company's engagement with Startup Success Lab to help strengthen retail execution, reporting discipline, merchant communication, and supplier readiness as Greene Concepts continues expanding its Walmart business.

During the first phase of collaboration, initial work has centered on:

  • Reporting cadence and performance visibility

  • Merchant communication and business updates

  • Replenishment visibility and inventory coordination

  • Operational follow-through on retail priorities

  • Internal process discipline supporting Walmart execution

These early efforts are focused on building stronger operating cadence, better visibility into performance, and more consistent execution across Greene Concepts' Walmart business as distribution expansion continues.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/1156578/walmart-be-water-display.jpg

Matt Drake, Founder of Startup Success Lab, stated, "When a brand is growing with Walmart, the foundation has to be clear reporting, consistent merchant communication, and disciplined internal follow-through. Our early work with Greene Concepts is centered on building that operating cadence, strengthening visibility into performance, and improving the execution systems that support long-term retail growth."

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/1156578/be-water-six-pack.jpg

Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc., noted, "Following our initial announcement last week, we are pleased with the early collaboration now underway through this engagement. Strengthening our internal operating discipline, retailer-facing communication, and performance visibility remains a critical component of supporting continued growth within Walmart and other large-scale retail channels."

The Company views operational execution as a foundational component of scalable retail growth and continues to prioritize disciplined systems alignment, reporting visibility, and execution consistency as its retail presence expands.

This operational update builds upon the Company's previously announced engagement with Startup Success Lab and reflects Greene Concepts' continued focus on strengthening the infrastructure, reporting discipline, and execution framework necessary to support long-term growth within the premium bottled water category.

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X - @GreeneConcepts , Facebook - @inkw2025, Instagram - Greene Concepts, Inc. and Be Water

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion,North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.
Investor Relations
IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greene-concepts-provides-operational-update-following-engagement-1156578

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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