Cubic Defense: Cubic to Showcase Edge Compute and Digital Intelligence Advancing Marine Corps Operations at Modern Day Marine 2026

Delivering real-time data access and shared operational awareness at the tactical edge

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Cubic Defense, a recognized industry leader in providing edge compute and networking and digital intelligence, will feature its latest Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) capabilities at Modern Day Marine, April 28-30, 2026, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Aligned with this year's theme, "From American Shores: 250 Years of Defending Forward," Cubic will demonstrate how its technologies enable the U.S. Marine Corps to operate effectively across distributed and contested environments.

"By integrating edge compute with advanced networking and digital intelligence, we provide Marines with a resilient, unified operational picture that enhances coordination and situational awareness across the battlespace," said Anthony Verna, Senior Vice President and General Manager, DTECH Mission Solutions, Cubic Defense. "Our technologies ensure they can access and act on mission-critical data wherever they operate."

"Cubic enables faster, more informed decisions at the tactical edge, supporting distributed operations in complex, contested environments," said Samuel Stollar, Vice President and General Manager, Cubic Digital Intelligence. "We look forward to engaging with the Marine Corps and joint force leaders at Modern Day Marine."

Visit Cubic at booth #1807 to see demonstrations, including:

DTECH Edge Compute and Networking Platforms - Demonstrates high-speed computing and resilient networking at the tactical edge, enabling real-time data access to support maritime domain awareness, sea control and sea denial and forward command and control. These capabilities align with Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO) and Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO), improving maneuverability, reducing signature and sustaining operations in contested environments.

Digital Intelligence - Demonstrates TAKTICS and AutoSync Maps to deliver and maintain shared operational maps across users and units, enabling seamless access to authoritative geospatial data without manual updates. Integrations with HiPER LOOK, KiOSK and HiPER DRIVE extend a single operational picture across enterprise and tactical environments, including disconnected and forward-deployed users, reducing data silos and ensuring consistent, mission-ready intelligence.

To learn more about Cubic products and services, visit www.cubic.com.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit www.cubic.com.

Media Contacts:

Geri MacDonald?

Cubic Defense?

geri.macdonald@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense

Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-to-showcase-edge-compute-and-digital-intelligence-advancing-marine-corp-1155961