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WKN: A3D6NL | ISIN: US19179P1093 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
14.04.2026 15:14 Uhr
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Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X Expands Canadian Compliance Offering as Regulatory Deadlines Approach Across Federal and Provincial Carbon Markets

Company supports regulated facilities with structured compliance execution across Alberta TIER, Federal OBPS, and BC OBPS.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX) ("Karbon-X" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated climate solutions provider operating across compliance and voluntary carbon markets, today highlighted the continued expansion of its Canadian compliance offering as regulated entities prepare for upcoming reporting and credit surrender deadlines.

These services relate specifically to participation in regulated carbon compliance systems tied to emissions obligations across federal and provincial frameworks.

As compliance obligations tighten across Canada's carbon pricing systems, including Alberta's Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) regulation, the federal Output-Based Pricing System (OBPS), and British Columbia's OBPS, regulated facilities are facing increased pressure to accurately quantify emissions, manage cost exposure, and secure eligible compliance credits within defined timelines.

Karbon-X supports organizations across the full compliance lifecycle, from emissions tracking and exposure modeling through structured credit procurement and retirement coordination, enabling more disciplined and predictable compliance execution.

"Compliance carbon markets require active management," said William Bullock, Vice President of Trading at Karbon-X. "As deadlines approach, we're seeing increased demand from facilities looking to understand their exposure earlier and secure supply in a more structured way. Our role is to help clients align procurement with real obligations and market conditions, rather than reacting at the last minute."

Operating directly within Canada's regulated carbon compliance markets tied to emissions obligations, Karbon-X integrates procurement strategy and compliance execution to support:

  • Emissions tracking aligned with regulatory frameworks

  • Forward-looking exposure modeling and obligation planning

  • Structured procurement of eligible compliance credits

  • Coordination of credit retirement and registry processes

  • Reporting support aligned with submission timelines

Through its participation in compliance credit markets and structured procurement capabilities, Karbon-X also supports multi-year procurement strategies and supply access, helping organizations manage compliance costs and reduce exposure to market volatility within regulated systems.

As the current compliance cycle progresses, Karbon-X is actively working with regulated entities across Canada to support both near-term obligations and longer-term carbon strategy development.

About Karbon-X

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX) is a vertically integrated climate solutions provider operating across compliance and voluntary carbon markets. The Company supports organizations through emissions measurement, environmental market participation, and end-to-end climate strategy execution. Learn more at https://go.karbon-x.com/canadian-compliance

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Karbon-X undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

Emma Caputo
VP of Marketing
Karbon-X
ec@karbon-x.com

SOURCE: Karbon-X Project Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/karbon-x-expands-canadian-compliance-offering-as-regulatory-deadlines-approach-acr-1157162

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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