

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA) on Monday reported higher consolidated shipments for the first quarter of 2026.



Total shipments rose to an estimated 1.4 million units, up 12% year-on-year, driven primarily by gains in Enlarged Europe and North America, with additional support from growth in the Middle East & Africa and South America.



In North America, shipments increased 17%, while Enlarged Europe shipments rose 12%. Shipments in the Middle East & Africa grew 11%, and South America recorded a 4% increase compared to the prior-year period.



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