Future Market Insights: Chickpea Protein Market Outlook 2026-2036 | 10.8% CAGR Growth Trajectory | Clean-Label & Plant-Based Demand Accelerate Expansion | ADM, Cargill, Kerry Lead Innovation

NEWARK, Del., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest analysis by Future Market Insights, the global chickpea protein market is entering a high-growth phase as food manufacturers accelerate clean-label reformulations, allergen-free product development, and plant-based protein innovation. The market, valued at USD 204.8 million in 2025, is projected to reach USD 226.9 million in 2026 and expand significantly to USD 571.0 million by 2036, registering a strong 10.8% CAGR.
This rapid expansion reflects a structurally evolving ingredient market, where alternative protein diversification, functional performance improvements, and supply chain scaling are reshaping long-term demand across food, nutrition, and specialty applications.
Quick Stats: Chickpea Protein Market
- Market Size (2025): USD 204.8 Million
- Market Size (2026): USD 226.9 Million
- Market Size (2036): USD 571.0 Million
- Growth Rate: 10.8% CAGR (2026-2036)
- Leading Segment: Isolate (48.0% share in 2026)
- Top End Use: Food & Beverage Processing (50.0% share in 2026)
- Leading Nature: Conventional (69.0% share in 2026)
- Incremental Opportunity: USD 344.1 Million
Request Sample Report: Get detailed market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, and pricing trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12547
Clean-Label Reformulation and Allergen-Free Positioning Driving Demand
Unlike traditional protein ingredients such as soy and wheat, chickpea protein is gaining traction due to its allergen-friendly profile and clean-label compatibility. Procurement decisions are increasingly driven by:
- Allergen-free formulation requirements
- Non-GMO and clean-label compliance
- Neutral flavor profile for easy integration
- Functional versatility across applications
Manufacturers are prioritizing ingredient transparency and formulation flexibility, positioning chickpea protein as a strategic alternative rather than a niche substitute.
Parallel Growth from Food Processing and Sports Nutrition
A defining feature of the chickpea protein market is its dual-track demand expansion. Growth is being driven by:
- Food and beverage manufacturers reformulating products to meet clean-label standards
- Sports nutrition brands adopting chickpea protein isolate as a plant-based alternative to whey and soy
Its complete amino acid profile and digestibility make it suitable for:
- Protein powders and bars
- Meat and dairy alternatives
- Functional foods and beverages
- Clinical and specialty nutrition
Food & beverage processing dominates with a 50% share, reflecting its widespread adoption in mainstream manufacturing.
Technology Advancements Closing the Functional Gap
Ongoing investments in extraction and processing technologies are significantly improving chickpea protein quality. High-purity isolates with 85%-90% protein content are now enabling:
- Direct substitution for soy and pea protein
- Improved solubility and emulsification
- Enhanced texture and application consistency
These advancements are accelerating adoption across industrial food systems and reducing historical performance limitations.
Cost Constraints and Competitive Pressure from Pea Protein
Despite strong growth potential, the market faces a structural cost challenge. Chickpea protein is currently priced 20%-30% higher than pea protein due to:
- Limited extraction capacity
- Lower processing yields
- Smaller production scale
This cost premium restricts adoption in price-sensitive applications, making scale expansion a critical factor for long-term competitiveness.
Segmental Leadership Across Product, Nature, and End Use
The market demonstrates clear segmentation trends:
- Isolate leads the product type segment with 48% share, driven by high purity and functionality
- Conventional dominates the nature segment with 69% share, reflecting cost efficiency and supply availability
- Food & Beverage Processing leads end use with 50% share due to widespread industrial adoption
These segments form the backbone of current demand and are expected to maintain dominance through the forecast period.
Speak to Analyst: Customize insights for your business strategy@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-12547
Regional Growth Dynamics and Emerging Markets
The chickpea protein market shows strong growth across key global regions:
- India leads with 11.7% CAGR, supported by production strength and domestic demand
- China follows at 12.0% CAGR, driven by plant-based industry expansion
- United States grows at 11.4% CAGR with strong sports nutrition demand
- Germany and United Kingdom show steady growth at 8.5% and 9.0% respectively
Asia-Pacific leads in volume growth, while North America and Europe remain innovation-driven markets.
Application Trends Across End-Use Industries
Chickpea protein is expanding across multiple applications:
- Functional foods and beverages
- Sports and performance nutrition
- Infant and clinical nutrition
- Meat and dairy alternatives
- Personal care and animal nutrition
Its neutral taste and emulsification properties enable seamless integration into diverse formulations without major process changes.
Competitive Landscape and Strategic Positioning
The market features a mix of global ingredient leaders and emerging innovators, including:
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Cargill Incorporated
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
- Kerry Group plc
- SunOpta Inc.
Emerging players such as InnovoPro and ChickP Ltd. are gaining traction through specialized product innovation and niche applications.
Companies are focusing on:
- Advanced extraction technologies
- Application-specific solutions
- Sustainable sourcing and traceability
- Expansion of plant-based protein portfolios
Future Outlook: Scaling a Next-Generation Plant Protein
The chickpea protein market is transitioning from an emerging alternative to a mainstream plant protein solution. As production scales improve and cost barriers reduce, the ingredient is expected to gain broader acceptance across global food systems.
With strong alignment to clean-label trends, allergen-free demand, and plant-based innovation, chickpea protein is poised to become a critical component of the next-generation protein ecosystem-driving sustained double-digit growth through 2036.
Unlock 360° insights for strategic decision making and investment planning@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/12547
Related Reports:
Chickpea Protein Market Share Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/chickpea-protein-market-share-analysis
UK Chickpea Protein Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/united-kingdom-chickpea-protein-market
USA Chickpea Protein Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/united-states-chickpea-protein-market
ASEAN Chickpea Protein Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/asean-chickpea-protein-market
Chickpea Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/chickpea-market
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) stands out by delivering actionable, decision-maker-focused research, not just data. Unlike traditional reports that focus only on market size and forecasts, FMI provides:
- Deep pricing analysis and cost benchmarking across ingredients and technologies
- Installed base and consumption insights to predict real demand
- Procurement and buyer behavior analysis across industries
- Supply chain intelligence including sourcing and distribution trends
- Technology and formulation insights across functional and fortified food segments
FMI follows a bottom-up research approach, combining real industry inputs from procurement heads, technical experts, and supply chain leaders to deliver practical, validated, and business-ready insights.
For Press & Corporate Inquiries
Rahul Singh
AVP - Marketing and Growth Strategy
Future Market Insights, Inc.
+91 8600020075
For Sales - sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media - Rahul.Singh@futuremarketinsights.com
For web - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chickpea-protein-market-outlook-20262036--10-8-cagr-growth-trajectory--clean-label--plant-based-demand-accelerate-expansion--adm-cargill-kerry-lead-innovation-302743056.html