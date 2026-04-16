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WKN: A417ZL | ISIN: US1725731079 | Ticker-Symbol: ET9
Tradegate
16.04.26 | 10:23
90,45 Euro
+1,12 % +1,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
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CIRCLE INTERNET GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
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CIRCLE INTERNET GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
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89,9090,4510:24
89,9090,4510:24
Actusnews Wire
16.04.2026 08:53 Uhr
230 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

TRACTIAL: Joining The CIRCLE Alliance Program To Support Stablecoin Infrastructure Development In Europe

Tractial, a regulated fintech infrastructure provider listed on Euronext Growth Paris, today announced that it has joined the Circle Alliance Program, a global network of companies building with USDC / EURC and on-chain financial infrastructure.

The Circle Alliance Program connects organizations working to bring the global financial system on-chain through the use of Circle Stablecoins (USDC, EURC).



A GLOBAL ECOSYSTEM ADVANCING ON-CHAIN FINANCE

The Circle Alliance Program brings together fintechs, institutions, and infrastructure providers working to advance the adoption of digital dollars and blockchain-based financial services worldwide.

As part of this network, Tractial will collaborate with other members to explore new use cases leveraging EURC within on-chain financial use cases.

The program provides access to a global ecosystem of organizations contributing to the development of a more open and accessible financial system.



A REGULATED PLATFORM BRIDGING EUROS AND STABLECOINS

Tractial operates a regulated Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform enabling platforms and businesses to integrate both traditional financial services and digital assets into their products.

Its infrastructure supports:

  • euro-denominated accounts and payment flows
  • seamless fiat-to-stablecoin access
  • embedded financial services via APIs for SaaS platforms and marketplaces

By joining the Circle Alliance Program, Tractial further develops its role as a bridge between traditional finance and blockchain-based systems, particularly for European SMEs and embedded finance use cases.



SUPPORTING REAL-WORLD ADOPTION OF STABLECOINS

Over the past year, Tractial has developed infrastructure designed to integrate stablecoins into real-world business workflows.

Through its participation in the Circle Alliance Program, the company aims to support the deployment of hybrid financial use cases combining euro payments and stablecoin-based settlement within software platforms.

This milestone supports Tractial's broader strategy to contribute to the adoption of on-chain financial use cases across European platforms and businesses.



ABOUT TRACTIAL


TRACTIAL is a French financial infrastructure group listed on Euronext Growth Paris, developing payment infrastructures and regulated financial services for the European market.

Authorized as a Payment Institution by the ACPR and registered as a Digital Asset Service Provider (PSAN) with the AMF, the Company operates technological infrastructures and financial platforms used by businesses to integrate payments, financial accounts, stablecoins and conversion solutions between traditional currencies and digital assets (crypto-assets), notably through gateways between traditional finance and certain cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, within a European regulatory framework.

At the intersection of traditional finance, blockchain and digital currencies, TRACTIAL develops infrastructures designed to support the evolution of payment systems and the emergence of a new generation of digital financial services.


Regulatory information :
  • Payment Institution supervised by the ACPR - CIB 16748
  • Registered with the REGAFI register of the Banque de France - identifier n°61076
  • Registered as a Digital Asset Service Provider (PSAN) with the AMF (procedures underway under the European MiCA regulation)

TRACTIAL is listed on Euronext Growth Paris
(ISIN Code: FR0014014ZV8 - Ticker: ALTRA)
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97615-tractial-2026-04-16-joining-the-circle-alliance-program-stablecoin-infrastructure-europe.pdf

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