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WKN: A3CSAQ | ISIN: GB00BK80TJ35 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
16.04.2026 09:02 Uhr
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Invitation to Physitrack PLC Q1 2026 Interim Report Webcast Conference

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) - The global digital healthcare provider Physitrack PLC (PTRK) plans to publish its Q1 2026 interim report on April 23, 2026, at 08.00 CET. A webcast conference will take place at 16.00 CET.

Physitrack PLC's Q1 2026 interim report will be published in English and will be available at https://www.physitrackgroup.com

Webcast conference:
April 23, 2026, at 16.00 CET.

The presentation will be held in English and will be available on https://www.physitrackgroup.com after the webcast conference.
Speakers:
Henrik Molin, CEO
Matt Poulter, CFO

Link to webcast registration:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4UE5d_yETIemyylBmbnBSA

Participants will be able to ask questions via Zoom's Q&A function.

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff representing 12 nationalities across four continents, customers across 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

Business Lines

Lifecare
A SaaS platform primarily serving physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling clinical exercise prescription, education, outcomes tracking, triage, and telehealth.

Wellness - Champion Health
Champion Health is a SaaS employee wellbeing platform combining world-class technology with expert-led content and support. The platform enables organisations to take a prevention-first approach to workforce health by providing employees with access to mental health, musculoskeletal and wellbeing resources, alongside structured pathways into clinical support where required.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at
https://physitrackgroup.com/ (investor relations)
https://physitrack.com (product marketing)
https://championhealth.co.uk/

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack.
+44 208 133 9325
ir@physitrack.com
media@physitrack.com

Attachments

Invitation to Physitrack PLC Q1 2026 interim report webcast conference

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/invitation-to-physitrack-plc-q1-2026-interim-report-webcast-confe-1158198

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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