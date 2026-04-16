Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre-Stabilisation Notice - Hypo NOE EUR500mil 4yr Green Senior Preferred

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

April 16, 2026

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

HYPO NOE Landesbank für Niederösterreich und Wien AG

EUR500mil Green Senior Preferred Fixed Rate Notes due April 2030

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: HYPO NOE Landesbank für Niederösterreich und Wien AG Guarantor (if any): n/a Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: EUR 500mil Green Senior Preferred Fixed Rate Notes due April 2030 Offer price: Tbc Other offer terms: DIP documentation, Denoms EUR100k, Listing Vienna. Payment date 23 April 2026 Stabilisation: Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Danske Bank A/S Erste Group Bank AG Landesbank Baden-Württemberg Norddeutsche Landesbank - Girozentrale - Stabilisation period expected to start on: April 16, 2026 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Official Market ( Amtlicher Handel) of the Vienna Stock Exchange

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END