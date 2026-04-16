Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre-Stabilisation Notice - Hypo NOE EUR500mil 4yr Green Senior Preferred
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16
Pre-Stabilisation Notice
April 16, 2026
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
HYPO NOE Landesbank für Niederösterreich und Wien AG
EUR500mil Green Senior Preferred Fixed Rate Notes due April 2030
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).
The security to be stabilised:
Issuer:
HYPO NOE Landesbank für Niederösterreich und Wien AG
Guarantor (if any):
n/a
Aggregate nominal amount:
EUR 500,000,000
Description:
EUR 500mil Green Senior Preferred Fixed Rate Notes due April 2030
Offer price:
Tbc
Other offer terms:
DIP documentation, Denoms EUR100k, Listing Vienna. Payment date 23 April 2026
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
Danske Bank A/S
Erste Group Bank AG
Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
Norddeutsche Landesbank - Girozentrale -
Stabilisation period expected to start on:
April 16, 2026
Stabilisation period expected to end on:
no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.
The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue:
Official Market ( Amtlicher Handel) of the Vienna Stock Exchange
In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
END