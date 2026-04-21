Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice - Hypo NOE EUR500mil 4yr SP
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 21
Post Stabilisation Notice
April 21, 2026
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
HYPO NOE Landesbank für Niederösterreich und Wien AG
EUR500mil 3.375% Green Senior Preferred Notes due April 2030
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation(within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertakenby the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
HYPO NOE Landesbank für Niederösterreich und Wien AG
Guarantor (if any):
n/a
ISIN:
AT0000A3U5Y6
Aggregate nominal amount:
€ 500,000,000
Description:
3.375% Green Senir Preferred Notes due 23 April 2030
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
Danske Bank A/S
Erste Group Bank AG
Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
Norddeutsche Landesbank - Girozentrale -
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.