Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice - Hypo NOE EUR500mil 4yr SP

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 21

Post Stabilisation Notice

April 21, 2026

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

HYPO NOE Landesbank für Niederösterreich und Wien AG

EUR500mil 3.375% Green Senior Preferred Notes due April 2030

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation(within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertakenby the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: HYPO NOE Landesbank für Niederösterreich und Wien AG Guarantor (if any): n/a ISIN: AT0000A3U5Y6 Aggregate nominal amount: € 500,000,000 Description: 3.375% Green Senir Preferred Notes due 23 April 2030 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Danske Bank A/S Erste Group Bank AG Landesbank Baden-Württemberg Norddeutsche Landesbank - Girozentrale -

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.