

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Kion Group AG (KGX.DE) on Thursday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with Siemens (SIEGY.PK) to make warehouses and supply chains more efficient using AI, automation and digital tools.



The collaboration focuses on creating 'intelligent warehouses' where data from cameras and sensors is analyzed using artificial intelligence to improve operations. This data is used to build a digital twin-a virtual model of a warehouse or system-that allows companies to test changes and improve performance before applying them in real life.



As part of the partnership, KION will be the first company in Europe to use Siemens' Digital Twin Composer software, which enables real-time simulations of warehouse operations and helps increase efficiency and flexibility.



'With Siemens as a strategic partner, KION is strengthening its ability to combine the digital and physical worlds at scale. This takes our digital twin-based solutions to a new level,' said Rob Smith, CEO of KION.



'Together with KION, we are using a comprehensive digital twin and industrial AI to turn the warehouse from a physical hub into the digital nerve center of the supply chain - laying the foundation for greater resilience and flexibility,' said Cedrik Neike, Member of the Managing Board at Siemens AG and CEO of Siemens Digital Industries.



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