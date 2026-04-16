Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Global Automotive Fastener Market Size to Exceed USD 31.08 Billion by 2031, Led by Toyota, Volkswagen, GM, and Hyundai - Exclusive Insights from Arizton

CHICAGO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global automotive fasteners market size is expected to reach USD 31.08 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period.

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Browse in-depth TOC on the Global Automotive Fastener Market

Pages-198

Region-5

Countries-24

Company- 38

Segment-7

Global Automotive Fastener Market Report Scope:

MARKET SIZE (2031) USD 31.08 Billion MARKET SIZE (2025) USD 24 Billion CAGR (2025-2031) 4.40 % HISTORIC YEAR 2022-2024 BASE YEAR 2025 FORECAST YEAR 2026-2031 SEGMENTS BY Product, Material, Fastening Characteristics, Application, Vehicle, Distribution Channel, and Geography GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

The automotive fasteners market is entering a more performance-driven phase as electrification and lightweight vehicle design reshape how vehicles are assembled. Fasteners are no longer treated as standard components, they are increasingly developed to support EV systems, mixed-material structures, and automated production environments.

Europe remains a key market after APAC, with Germany, France, and Russia accounting for a significant share of regional demand. The region produced over 17 million vehicles in 2024, supported by strong OEM presence and established supplier ecosystems. As requirements evolve, manufacturers are focusing on closer OEM collaboration, regional expansion, and engineering-led solutions to meet rising performance and quality standards.

EV Battery & Powertrain Shift Driving Fastener Demand

The global EV market continues to scale rapidly, with electric vehicle sales surpassing 17 million units in 2024, growing over 25% year-over-year and accounting for more than 20% of total vehicle sales. This shift is redirecting industry value away from traditional powertrain components toward battery packs, high-voltage systems, and power electronics.

As battery systems become larger and more structural, automakers are adopting high-performance fastening solutions to ensure sealing, crash protection, and assembly consistency. As a result, engineered fastener content per vehicle is increasing, particularly in critical EV components.

Automotive Fasteners Market Moves Beyond Commodity Supply

The global automotive fasteners market is shifting from basic, volume-driven supply to engineered fastening solutions as OEMs prioritize performance, safety, and durability across modern vehicle platforms. Demand is increasing for high-strength bolts, lock nuts, and corrosion-resistant fasteners used in safety-critical and mixed-material applications, particularly in EV and lightweight vehicle designs. Automakers are also involving suppliers earlier to ensure reliable joint performance, with tighter focus on clamp force, vibration resistance, and torque consistency. This shift is driving growth in high-value, application-specific fasteners, making them a critical part of next-generation vehicle engineering.

Engine Systems Remain the Core Value Driver in Automotive Fasteners Market

Engine applications continue to represent the highest-value segment in the automotive fasteners market, driven by the high density of critical fastening points across combustion and hybrid vehicles. According to ACEA, in the EU in 2025, hybrids accounted for over 34% of new car sales, while petrol held around 26% and diesel above 8%, highlighting the continued reliance on engine-based platforms.

These applications require high-performance fasteners capable of withstanding heat, vibration, and load variation across engine mounts, housings, and brackets. This makes the segment more specification-driven and less price-sensitive, reinforcing its position as a key value contributor.

Asia Pacific's Production Scale Is Powering Global Fastener Demand-Led by China

Asia Pacific leads the automotive fasteners market with over 41% share in 2025, supported by large-scale vehicle production and strong supplier networks. With nearly 54.9 million vehicles produced in 2024, including over 31 million units from China alone, the region drives sustained demand for high-volume, standardized fasteners across vehicle systems.

This scale favors fasteners that deliver consistent tightening performance, reliable clamp force, and efficient assembly on high-speed production lines, positioning APAC as the most critical market for volume-driven fastener demand.

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Top Manufactures in the Global Automotive Fastener Market

Key Company Profiles

KAMAX

Würth Group

Nifco

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Araymond

Gruppo Fontana

Other Prominent Company Profiles

Stanley Black & Decker

NORMA Group SE

Agrati

SFS Group

Aoyama Seisakusho

LISI Group

Shanghai Prime Machinery Co., Ltd. (PMC)

Bulten

RIBE Group's

Boellhoff

MacLean-Fogg

PIOLAX, INC.

Sundram Fasteners Limited

MEIDOH Co., Ltd.

Sterling Tools Limited

Westfield Fasteners Limited

Changshu Standard Parts Factory Co., Ltd

Koninklijke Nedschroef

BOLTUN Corporation

The Phillips Screw Company

KOVA Fasteners Pvt Ltd

TOPURA Co., Ltd.

KPF

Trifast Plc Fastenings

Norm Fasteners

Infasco

Ciser

CELO

PT Garuda Metalindo

APISA Fasteners

The Automotive Fastener Market Segmentation & Forecast

Product

Threaded Fasteners

Non-Threaded Fasteners

Material

Iron

Stainless Steel

Plastic

Aluminium

Brass

Bronze

Nickel

Fastening Characteristics

Non-Permanent

Permanent

Application

Engine

Chassis

Interior Trim

Transmission

Front/ Rear Axle

Steering

Wire Harnessing

Others

Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Low Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Distribution Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Aftermarkets

Geography

APAC

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Taiwan

Europe

Germany

Russia

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Poland

Netherlands

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

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What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

How big is the global automotive fastener market?

Which region dominates the global automotive fastener market?

Who are the major players in the global automotive fastener market?

What are the key trends in the global automotive fastener market?

What is the growth rate of the global automotive fastener market?

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