Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Global Automotive Fastener Market Size to Exceed USD 31.08 Billion by 2031, Led by Toyota, Volkswagen, GM, and Hyundai - Exclusive Insights from Arizton

CHICAGO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global automotive fasteners market size is expected to reach USD 31.08 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period.
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Browse in-depth TOC on the Global Automotive Fastener Market
Pages-198
Region-5
Countries-24
Company- 38
Segment-7
Global Automotive Fastener Market Report Scope:
MARKET SIZE (2031)
USD 31.08 Billion
MARKET SIZE (2025)
USD 24 Billion
CAGR (2025-2031)
4.40 %
HISTORIC YEAR
2022-2024
BASE YEAR
2025
FORECAST YEAR
2026-2031
SEGMENTS BY
Product, Material, Fastening Characteristics, Application, Vehicle, Distribution Channel, and Geography
GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
The automotive fasteners market is entering a more performance-driven phase as electrification and lightweight vehicle design reshape how vehicles are assembled. Fasteners are no longer treated as standard components, they are increasingly developed to support EV systems, mixed-material structures, and automated production environments.
Europe remains a key market after APAC, with Germany, France, and Russia accounting for a significant share of regional demand. The region produced over 17 million vehicles in 2024, supported by strong OEM presence and established supplier ecosystems. As requirements evolve, manufacturers are focusing on closer OEM collaboration, regional expansion, and engineering-led solutions to meet rising performance and quality standards.
EV Battery & Powertrain Shift Driving Fastener Demand
The global EV market continues to scale rapidly, with electric vehicle sales surpassing 17 million units in 2024, growing over 25% year-over-year and accounting for more than 20% of total vehicle sales. This shift is redirecting industry value away from traditional powertrain components toward battery packs, high-voltage systems, and power electronics.
As battery systems become larger and more structural, automakers are adopting high-performance fastening solutions to ensure sealing, crash protection, and assembly consistency. As a result, engineered fastener content per vehicle is increasing, particularly in critical EV components.
Automotive Fasteners Market Moves Beyond Commodity Supply
The global automotive fasteners market is shifting from basic, volume-driven supply to engineered fastening solutions as OEMs prioritize performance, safety, and durability across modern vehicle platforms. Demand is increasing for high-strength bolts, lock nuts, and corrosion-resistant fasteners used in safety-critical and mixed-material applications, particularly in EV and lightweight vehicle designs. Automakers are also involving suppliers earlier to ensure reliable joint performance, with tighter focus on clamp force, vibration resistance, and torque consistency. This shift is driving growth in high-value, application-specific fasteners, making them a critical part of next-generation vehicle engineering.
Engine Systems Remain the Core Value Driver in Automotive Fasteners Market
Engine applications continue to represent the highest-value segment in the automotive fasteners market, driven by the high density of critical fastening points across combustion and hybrid vehicles. According to ACEA, in the EU in 2025, hybrids accounted for over 34% of new car sales, while petrol held around 26% and diesel above 8%, highlighting the continued reliance on engine-based platforms.
These applications require high-performance fasteners capable of withstanding heat, vibration, and load variation across engine mounts, housings, and brackets. This makes the segment more specification-driven and less price-sensitive, reinforcing its position as a key value contributor.
Asia Pacific's Production Scale Is Powering Global Fastener Demand-Led by China
Asia Pacific leads the automotive fasteners market with over 41% share in 2025, supported by large-scale vehicle production and strong supplier networks. With nearly 54.9 million vehicles produced in 2024, including over 31 million units from China alone, the region drives sustained demand for high-volume, standardized fasteners across vehicle systems.
This scale favors fasteners that deliver consistent tightening performance, reliable clamp force, and efficient assembly on high-speed production lines, positioning APAC as the most critical market for volume-driven fastener demand.
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Top Manufactures in the Global Automotive Fastener Market
Key Company Profiles
- KAMAX
- Würth Group
- Nifco
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- Araymond
- Gruppo Fontana
Other Prominent Company Profiles
- Stanley Black & Decker
- NORMA Group SE
- Agrati
- SFS Group
- Aoyama Seisakusho
- LISI Group
- Shanghai Prime Machinery Co., Ltd. (PMC)
- Bulten
- RIBE Group's
- Boellhoff
- MacLean-Fogg
- PIOLAX, INC.
- Sundram Fasteners Limited
- MEIDOH Co., Ltd.
- Sterling Tools Limited
- Westfield Fasteners Limited
- Changshu Standard Parts Factory Co., Ltd
- Koninklijke Nedschroef
- BOLTUN Corporation
- The Phillips Screw Company
- KOVA Fasteners Pvt Ltd
- TOPURA Co., Ltd.
- KPF
- Trifast Plc Fastenings
- Norm Fasteners
- Infasco
- Ciser
- CELO
- PT Garuda Metalindo
- APISA Fasteners
The Automotive Fastener Market Segmentation & Forecast
Product
- Threaded Fasteners
- Non-Threaded Fasteners
Material
- Iron
- Stainless Steel
- Plastic
- Aluminium
- Brass
- Bronze
- Nickel
Fastening Characteristics
- Non-Permanent
- Permanent
Application
- Engine
- Chassis
- Interior Trim
- Transmission
- Front/ Rear Axle
- Steering
- Wire Harnessing
- Others
Vehicle
- Passenger Cars
- Low Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Distribution Channel
- Original Equipment Manufacturers
- Aftermarkets
Geography
APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Taiwan
Europe
- Germany
- Russia
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Poland
- Netherlands
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
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What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?
- How big is the global automotive fastener market?
- Which region dominates the global automotive fastener market?
- Who are the major players in the global automotive fastener market?
- What are the key trends in the global automotive fastener market?
- What is the growth rate of the global automotive fastener market?
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