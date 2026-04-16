

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alcoa Corp. (AA) announced a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $425 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $548 million, or $2.07 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Alcoa Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $373 million or $1.40 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.2% to $3.193 billion from $3.369 billion last year.



Alcoa Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $425 Mln. vs. $548 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.60 vs. $2.07 last year. -Revenue: $3.193 Bln vs. $3.369 Bln last year.



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