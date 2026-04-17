

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Lagardere SA (MMB.PA) announced first-quarter financial results, reporting revenue of 2.037 billion euros, up 3 percent from 1.978 billion euros in the prior year, driven by all its businesses and supported by its diversified international footprint.



During the quarter, revenue for Lagardere Publishing amounted to 615 million euros compared to 623 million euros last year.



Meanwhile, revenue for Lagardere Travel Retail rose 5 percent, to 1.365 billion euros from 1.301 billion euros in the prior year.



The company noted that the Middle East conflict that broke out at the end of February 2026 weighed on air traffic and consumer spending during the first quarter. However, Lagardere Travel Retail is relying on its diversified geographic footprint and the resilience of its business model to mitigate the effects.



Revenue for Lagardere Live stood at 57 million euros compared to 54 million euros in the earlier year.



Lagardere's stock is trading at 19.88 euros, up 1.02 percent on the Paris Stock Exchange.



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