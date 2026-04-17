BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 7:55 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (PBM) - up 77% at $10.39
- WeShop Holdings Limited (WSHP) - up 43% at $20.50
- Lifezone Metals Limited (LZM) - up 19% at $4.65
- Blaize Holdings, Inc. (BZAI) - up 17% at $2.03
- Texxon Holding Limited (NPT) - up 16% at $3.75
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS) - up 13% at $17.04
- Silicom Ltd. (SILC) - up 11% at $27.77
- Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) - up 9% at $122.33
- Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) - up 9% at $9.77
- Mega Fortune Company Limited (MGRT) - up 6% at $116.17
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Julong Holding Limited (JLHL) - down 28% at $6.91
- Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) - down 12% at $4.85
- Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) - down 10% at $96.38
- Ridgetech, Inc. (RDGT) - down 9% at $2.18
- Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) - down 8% at $13.69
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (TRVI) - down 8% at $13.29
- Greenland Energy Company (GLND) - down 8% at $7.26
- Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) - down 8% at $2.39
- PRF Technologies Ltd. (PRFX) - down 7% at $2.49
- Bonk, Inc. (BNKK) - down 5% at $2.61
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