Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X Launches SkyXero, a New App for Flight Emissions Tracking as Travelers Seek Trusted Climate Solutions

New mobile app enables real-time flight emissions tracking and access to verified climate projects worldwide, launching during Earth Month.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX) ("Karbon-X" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated climate solutions provider operating across compliance and voluntary carbon markets, today announced the launch of SkyXero, a new mobile application that enables travelers to measure and balance the emissions of their flights in a few taps.

Launching during Earth Month, a period of heightened global focus on environmental impact, SkyXero is now available globally and is designed to meet the growing demand from travelers seeking practical, trusted ways to incorporate climate considerations into their travel decisions.

SkyXero allows users to enter flight details, instantly calculate associated emissions, and contribute to a curated portfolio of high-integrity, third-party verified climate projects, including those certified by leading standards such as Verra and Gold Standard, in a simple, real-time mobile experience.

As part of its Earth Month launch, Karbon-X will match user contributions made through the app, up to a total of USD $250,000, reinforcing its commitment to scaling measurable impact across verified climate projects. This initiative is not expected to materially impact the Company's financial results.

As awareness of travel-related emissions grows, existing solutions often remain complex or difficult to use. SkyXero simplifies this process, making it easy for travelers to understand their impact and take action in real time.

SkyXero enables users to:

Calculate emissions for any commercial flight globally

Take action in seconds through a simplified mobile interface

Contribute to verified climate projects

Track impact over time

"As travel continues to increase globally, the expectation around accountability is shifting," said Chad Clovis, Chief Executive Officer of Karbon-X. "What we're seeing, particularly at the executive level, is a move toward more intentional decision-making. SkyXero brings that into practice by making it easy to understand impact and take action in real time, without adding friction to the travel experience."

"SkyXero was built to simplify what has traditionally been a fragmented and complex process," said Zarko Mandic, Vice President of Technology at Karbon-X. "By combining real-time emissions calculation with a streamlined user experience, we've created a platform that is both intuitive for the user and grounded in the infrastructure required to deliver credible, measurable outcomes."

The launch of SkyXero marks a strategic expansion of Karbon-X's platform into consumer-facing applications, extending its expertise across carbon markets, project development, and environmental asset management directly to individual users. This approach connects climate infrastructure with everyday decision-making, enabling broader participation while maintaining the integrity and transparency required in today's market.

SkyXero is now available globally. Learn more at www.skyxero.com

About Karbon-X

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX) is a vertically integrated climate solutions company delivering end-to-end services across compliance and voluntary carbon markets. From project origination and emissions quantification to verification support, credit issuance, and market distribution, Karbon-X provides trusted, transparent climate solutions to businesses and institutions globally. Learn more at www.karbon-x.com

Forward Looking Statements

This release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Actual results could differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, and Karbon-X assumes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

Emma Caputo

VP of Marketing

Karbon-X

ec@karbon-x.com

SOURCE: Karbon-X Project Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/karbon-x-launches-skyxero-a-new-app-for-flight-emissions-tracking-as-travelers-see-1158185