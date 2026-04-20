The company will showcase how agentic AI is driving real-time execution so manufacturers can operate faster, adapt continuously and deliver measurable business outcomes.

QAD Redzone, the company redefining manufacturing and supply chains through intelligent, adaptive solutions, will showcase its AI-powered manufacturing platform that empowers the entire workforce, from the top floor to the shop floor, at Hannover Messe 2026, taking place April 20-24 in Hannover, Germany.

At this year's event, QAD Redzone will show how manufacturing is entering a new phase where AI turns traditional systems of record into systems of action, empowering manufacturers to move from fragmented systems and delayed decisions to real-time, coordinated execution across the business.

"Manufacturers don't have a data problem, they have an execution problem," said Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO at QAD Redzone. "With agentic AI, we can create unprecedented visibility, but the value will only be realized when that intelligence is embedded into how work gets done. At Hannover Messe, we are showing how manufacturers can close the gap between insight and action into real-time decisions and measurable performance through our manufacturing platform that includes Adaptive ERP, Redzone Connected Workforce and our ChampionAI agents and intelligence layer."

AWS Partnership Brings Agentic AI to the Mid-Market

While many manufacturers have begun to invest in AI projects, most are still struggling to operationalize it. Most mid-market manufacturers have the data and the motivation to adopt AI, but not the infrastructure or risk tolerance to get it into production.

To address this adoption gap, QAD Redzone collaborated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to bring the full power of agentic AI to mid-market manufacturers at scale.

ChampionAI leverages Amazon Bedrock AgentCore and Amazon SageMaker to move from pilots to deployment. Pre-built integrations and embedded integration connectors reduce implementation friction.

"The gap between AI pilots and production deployment has been one of manufacturing's biggest frustrations, and QAD Redzone is helping to solve it," said Mike Choe, General Manager US Automotive Manufacturing at AWS. "By leveraging Amazon Bedrock and SageMaker, QAD is enabling mid-market manufacturers to rapidly deploy and scale agentic AI solutions to shop floors without production shutdowns, enabling customers to detect and solve production issues in real time rather than discovering them after the fact."

What to Expect at Hannover Messe 2026

European manufacturers face their own version of the modernization imperative: aging infrastructure, workforce transitions, and the urgent need to reduce costs while maintaining quality. QAD Redzone's manufacturing platform is built to address these challenges with a practical approach that is grounded in decades of industry expertise, powered by agentic AI, and proven at scale.

QAD Redzone will be on the floor at the AWS Exhibition Hall with live demonstrations of ChampionAI, QAD Adaptive, and Redzone Connected Workforce, along with three AWS Theater sessions showcasing these solutions in action through real customer examples, including a live customer fireside chat. Manufacturing leaders and technology partners are encouraged to meet with the team onsite to explore how a System of Action can drive better outcomes in their environment.

To receive a complimentary pass to Hannover Messe 2026, register here.

About QAD Redzone

QAD Redzone is redefining manufacturing and supply chains through its intelligent, adaptive platform that connects people, processes, and technology into a single System of Action. With three core pillars Redzone (frontline empowerment), Adaptive Applications (the intelligent backbone), and ChampionAI (Agentic AI for manufacturing) QAD Redzone helps manufacturers operate with Champion Pace, achieving measurable productivity, resilience, and growth in as little as 90 days. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260419929663/en/

Contacts:

Caleb Finch

Public Relations

805-566-6100

publicrelations@qad.com