Registration is now open for two global events focused on how leading manufacturers are already applying AI to improve execution across their business

QAD Redzone, the company delivering the leading manufacturing platform, powered by Agentic AI that executes work and decisions across the business, from the shop floor to the top floor, announced the Champions of Manufacturing 2026 events in Chicago and Munich, built for manufacturers done sitting through the AI hype and ready to see what actually works. Registration opens today.

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The AI Debate Is Over. Execution Has Started.

Manufacturing has entered a new era. The companies winning today are not experimenting endlessly with AI, they are already deploying it across operations to increase throughput, reduce downtime, accelerate decisions, and outperform competitors.

This is where those results take center stage.

Champions of Manufacturing 2026 is built around the people doing the work and the companies putting AI into action today. Attendees will hear directly from operators, leaders, and teams who have already started. They will see how work is being executed differently, how decisions are being made faster, and how measurable improvements are being delivered across cost, speed, and operational consistency.

"There is so much noise around AI, and most technology vendors are talking about their AI features and functionality. We're focused on amplifying the human potential, using AI, to realize the substantial impact to business performance," said Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO at QAD Redzone. "At Champions of Manufacturing, customers will hear directly from their peers who are already applying ChampionAI in their workflows, improving execution and delivering real financial impact to their business."

Agentic AI Built for Manufacturing

At the center of Champions of Manufacturing 2026 is ChampionAI QAD Redzone's Agentic AI platform, purpose-built for manufacturing operations.

Unlike traditional AI systems that simply analyze information, ChampionAI is designed to take action. Integrated directly with QAD Adaptive ERP and Redzone Connected Workforce, ChampionAI helps manufacturers automate decisions, streamline workflows, eliminate delays, and improve operational performance in real time.

The workflow agents, called "Champions," work within specific workflows such as procurement, sourcing, and sales, executing the high-volume work that slows teams down today. They empower people to make real-time decisions, reduce manual effort, and improve business consistency for better business outcomes.

What Attendees Will Experience

At Champions of Manufacturing 2026 in Chicago, September 21-23, and in Munich, October 8-9, attendees will:

Hear from real manufacturers who will show real, live examples of how they are accelerating decisions, automating workflows, and eliminating operational bottlenecks leading to gained efficiency and bottom line.

Experience hands-on demos of QAD Redzone's Champions, showing how workflow agents are executed and applied in real environments today.

Connect and collaborate with manufacturing leaders shaping the future of the industry across the Americas and Europe.

In Chicago, we will welcome the QAD Redzone User Group Conference for an all-access event. This unified experience brings together a broader community of manufacturing professionals, industry leaders, and power users under one roof spanning both strategic innovation and practical product expertise.

"One of the most valuable parts of Champions of Manufacturing was the opportunity to connect directly with peers and have open conversations about the challenges and opportunities manufacturers are facing," said Cedric Brown, CIO at Mueller Industries. "I'm looking forward to seeing this year's event build on that with a strong focus on AI, operational execution, and measurable business outcomes."

Registration Is Now Open

This year, Champions of Manufacturing will take place in two of the world's most important industrial capitals: Chicago, Illinois, September 21-23, 2026, and Munich, Germany, October 8-9, 2026. Manufacturers from across the Americas and Europe can learn more and register for free atqad.com/events/champions-of-manufacturing

For the latest updates and event announcements, follow us on social media and engage using ChampionsofMFG

About QAD Redzone

QAD Redzone is redefining manufacturing and supply chains through its intelligent, adaptive platform that connects people, processes, and technology into a single System of Action. With three core pillars Redzone (frontline empowerment), Adaptive Applications (the intelligent backbone), and ChampionAI (Agentic AI for manufacturing) QAD Redzone helps manufacturers operate with Champion Pace, achieving measurable productivity, resilience, and growth in as little as 90 days. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260520581241/en/

Contacts:

Caleb Finch

Public Relations

805-566-6100

publicrelations@qad.com