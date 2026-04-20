Aimwell Partners: Aimwell Bio Announces "Founding Cohort" of Federated Health Intelligence Network ; Tackles 38% AI Hallucination Rate in Biopharma

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / Aimwell Partners (OTC Pink:AIMN) Aimwell Bio today officially opened applications for its exclusive Founding Cohort, a high-fidelity intelligence network designed to bridge the "Verification Gap" currently exposing medical practitioners and biopharma scientists to unprecedented professional risk.

For the first time, individual practitioners are being invited to deploy the same source-verified, hallucination-contained intelligence infrastructure previously reserved for enterprise biopharma giants.

The Intelligence Exposure Crisis

While the industry has rushed toward generative AI, recent data from Nature Medicine (2024) reveals a staggering 38% hallucination rate in clinical content generation. For the individual practitioner, this isn't just a technical glitch; it is a $2.1M liability-the average cost of a malpractice settlement in the United States.

"It seems like the industry has been asked to trade accuracy for speed," said a spokesperson for Aimwell Bio. "Most practitioners are currently operating within an unpriced risk layer, making life-altering clinical decisions based on intelligence that hasn't been verified. That exposure is theirs-until now."

The FHIN: A New Architecture of Trust

The Federated Health Intelligence Network (FHIN) shifts the conversation from "having more data" to "having verified intelligence." The network operates on a unique "Contribution-to-Credit" model, allowing the world's leading doctors and scientists to:

Register: Secure a tier-based profile based on clinical expertise. Submit & Validate: Upload datasets with full metadata and regulatory documentation. Earn & Shape: Receive quality-scored credits redeemable for platform access, effectively becoming shareholders in the world's most accurate biopharma intelligence map.

The "Founding Cohort" Exclusive Access

In a move reminiscent of the early protocols that built the modern web, Aimwell is limiting the initial intake to a select Founding Cohort. This is not an open registration; it is a filter.

"We aren't looking for more dashboards; we are looking for fewer blind spots," the announcement continued. "The Founding Cohort is for those who understand that in the next decade of healthcare, verification will not be optional-it will be the only infrastructure that matters."

Why the Market is Moving

The psychological shift is clear. With 68% of regulatory changes being learned only after enforcement actions, the FHIN provides a "Sovereign Intelligence" layer that accounts for regulatory shifts within a 72-hour window. It provides the "middle layer" that validates everything before a decision is made.

Practitioners who join the Founding Cohort will be positioned at the vanguard of Evidence-Driven Decision Making, gaining early access to a system that scales decisions rather than noise.

About Aimwell Bio:

Aimwell Bio is a biopharma intelligence platform and the architect of the Federated Health Intelligence Network (FHIN). By merging automated quality scoring with human expert verification, Aimwell provides the infrastructure for high-stakes decision-making in the biopharmaceutical and clinical sectors.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. AimwellBio does not constitute medical advice, regulatory guidance, investment recommendations, or legal counsel. AimwellBio is not a registered investment advisor, medical device, or regulatory authority. Market data sourced from Fortune Business Insights, Mordor Intelligence, The Lancet Digital Health, Frontiers in Digital Health, and Censinet, Inc.Investors should consult their own advisors before making investment decisions.

Media Contact:

John Morgan, CEO

Corporate@aimwellbio.com

Website: https://aimwellbio.com

SOURCE: Aimwell Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/aimwell-bio-announces-%22founding-cohort%22-of-federated-health-inte-1158859