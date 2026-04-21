Hacksaw OpenRGS Adds Good Times Studios as New Partner Studio

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming announces a partnership with Good Times Studios, welcoming them as the latest addition to Hacksaw OpenRGS. The studio joins with the launch of their debut title, Avalanche, becoming the tenth studio to be part of the growing platform.

Founded in 2025, Good Times Studios enters the market with a clear ambition to create engaging, high-impact slot experiences. The team brings together deep expertise across game design, product development and creative direction, with a focus on delivering a steady pipeline of distinctive, player-first content. With a strong emphasis on visual identity and innovative mechanics, Good Times Studios is set to make an immediate impression.

Dennis Hansen, Co-Founder of Good Times Studios:

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Hacksaw Gaming and launch Good Times Studios on the OpenRGS platform. Hacksaw has built one of the most dynamic and forward-thinking ecosystems in the industry, and we see this as the perfect environment to bring our ideas to life. Our focus is on creating games that feel fresh, distinctive, and, above all, fun to play. This is just the beginning of what we hope will be a long and successful journey."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:

"We're delighted to welcome Good Times Studios to OpenRGS. Their creative ambition and focus on engaging gameplay make them a strong addition to the platform, and we're excited to support them as they bring new ideas and experiences to players worldwide."

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments

HACKSAW OPENRGS ADDS GOOD TIMES STUDIOS AS NEW PARTNER STUDIO

SOURCE: Hacksaw

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-openrgs-adds-good-times-studios-as-new-partner-studio-1159364