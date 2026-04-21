Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING: Pacifica liefert hochgradige Treffer - Phase II trifft genau ins Ziel
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41BAR | ISIN: SE0025138357 | Ticker-Symbol: 51R
Tradegate
20.04.26 | 10:46
6,275 Euro
-0,24 % -0,015
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HACKSAW AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HACKSAW AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,2106,27010:01
6,2356,24010:00
ACCESS Newswire
21.04.2026 09:02 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hacksaw OpenRGS Adds Good Times Studios as New Partner Studio

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming announces a partnership with Good Times Studios, welcoming them as the latest addition to Hacksaw OpenRGS. The studio joins with the launch of their debut title, Avalanche, becoming the tenth studio to be part of the growing platform.

Founded in 2025, Good Times Studios enters the market with a clear ambition to create engaging, high-impact slot experiences. The team brings together deep expertise across game design, product development and creative direction, with a focus on delivering a steady pipeline of distinctive, player-first content. With a strong emphasis on visual identity and innovative mechanics, Good Times Studios is set to make an immediate impression.

Dennis Hansen, Co-Founder of Good Times Studios:
"We're incredibly excited to partner with Hacksaw Gaming and launch Good Times Studios on the OpenRGS platform. Hacksaw has built one of the most dynamic and forward-thinking ecosystems in the industry, and we see this as the perfect environment to bring our ideas to life. Our focus is on creating games that feel fresh, distinctive, and, above all, fun to play. This is just the beginning of what we hope will be a long and successful journey."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:
"We're delighted to welcome Good Times Studios to OpenRGS. Their creative ambition and focus on engaging gameplay make them a strong addition to the platform, and we're excited to support them as they bring new ideas and experiences to players worldwide."

For more information, please contact:
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments
HACKSAW OPENRGS ADDS GOOD TIMES STUDIOS AS NEW PARTNER STUDIO

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-openrgs-adds-good-times-studios-as-new-partner-studio-1159364

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.