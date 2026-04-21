HAKI Safety AB: Interim report January-March 2026 - HAKI Safety AB (publ)

"Continued growth despite challenging market", Sverker Lindberg, President and CEO

First quarter 2026

Net sales increased 9 percent to SEK 286 M (263). Organically, net sales increased 9 percent. Acquisitions and divestments had a positive net impact on net sales of 3 percent. Exchange rate effects had a negative net impact on net sales of 3 percent.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 10 M (6).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 5 M (0).

Net result after tax was SEK 4 M (-13).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 23 M (-36).

Earnings per share before and after dilution totalled SEK 0.13 (-0.48).

As of 2026, the operations in Austria and Central and Eastern Europe are reported as part of the Scaffolding Systems business area. The new business area structure is reflected in this report.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY 2026 Q1 2025 Q1 2025 Q1-Q4 Net sales 286 263 1,179 Gross profit 107 93 428 Adjusted EBITA 10 6 72 Operating profit 5 0 69 Profit before tax 3 -17 45 Net result 4 -13 34 Net sales, growth % 9 9 12 Gross margin, % 37.4 35.4 36.3 Adjusted EBITA, % 3.5 2.3 6.1 Operating margin, % 1.7 0.0 5.9 Earnings per share, before and after dilution, SEK 0.13 -0.48 1.22 Cash flow operating activities, SEK 23 -36 51 Financial net debt, SEK M 358 462 346 Financial net debt / Adjusted EBITDA excl. IFRS 16, times 2.6 3.5 2.6 Equity/assets ratio, % 47 40 48

This is a translation of the Swedish original version. In the event of any differences between this translation and the Swedish language original, the latter shall prevail.

For more information, contact

Sverker Lindberg, President and CEO

Email: sverker.lindberg@hakisafety.com

Phone: +46 40 30 12 10

Tomas Hilmarsson, CFO

Email: tomas.hilmarsson@hakisafety.com

Phone: +46 40 30 12 10

About HAKI Safety AB (publ)

HAKI Safety is an international industrial group, focusing on safety products and solutions that create safe working conditions at temporary workplaces. The group has annual sales of about SEK 1.2 billion and has since 1989 been listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap. HAKI Safety offers a wide range of products and solutions within work zone safety, system scaffolds, and digital and technical solutions that help customers achieve safety and efficiency in their environments.

This information is information that HAKI Safety AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-21 13:00 CEST.