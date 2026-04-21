Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING: Pacifica liefert hochgradige Treffer - Phase II trifft genau ins Ziel
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 878188 | ISIN: SE0000122673 | Ticker-Symbol: 7I6
Frankfurt
21.04.26 | 09:06
1,875 Euro
+2,18 % +0,040
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HAKI SAFETY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAKI SAFETY AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2026 17:15 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HAKI Safety AB: Press release from HAKI Safety's 2026 Annual General Meeting

HAKI Safety AB (publ) held its 2026 Annual General Meeting today, 21 April 2026.

Income statement and balance sheet
The Meeting adopted the income statement and balance sheet, and the consolidated income statement and balance sheet for 2025.

The members of the Board and the President were discharged from personal liability for the 2025 financial year.

Dividend
The Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal to pay a dividend in the amount of SEK 0.50 per share.

The record date was set to Thursday, 23 April 2026, which means the dividend is expected to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB on Tuesday, 28 April 2026.

Board of Directors and auditor
In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, all Board members were re-elected: Svante Nilo Bengtsson, Anders Bergstrand, Björn Lenander, Susanne Persson, Anna Söderblom, and Thomas Widstrand, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The Meeting elected Thomas Widstrand as Chairman of the Board.

The company's auditor, Deloitte AB, with Mattias Lönnquist as auditor in charge, was re-elected for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Remuneration of Board members, auditor, and Nomination Committee
The Meeting resolved in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal that the fees paid to the Board of Directors and its Committees shall remain unchanged from 2025.

Fees paid to the Board of Directors shall therefore be a total of SEK 1,625,000, to be distributed as follows: SEK 500,000 to the Chair of the Board and SEK 225,000 each to the other members of the Board. Furthermore, the Meeting resolved that the fees paid to the Chair of the Audit Committee shall be SEK 50,000 and SEK 25,000 to other members of the committee and that the fee paid to the Chair of the Remuneration Committee shall be SEK 25,000.

The auditor's fees are to be paid in accordance with an approved invoice within the framework of the submitted quote.

Finally, the Meeting resolved that fees paid to the Nomination Committee shall be SEK 20,000 to members who do not represent HAKI Safety's larger owners.

Composition of the Nomination Committee
In accordance with Tibia Konsult AB's proposal, the Nomination Committee's composition and tasks were resolved.

The Nomination Committee consists of three members: Jan Bengtsson, Anders Bergstrand, and Johnas Lindblom. The Nomination Committee should have the tasks set out in the Swedish Code of Corporate Governance. If any of the members of the Nomination Committee should resign before the Nomination Committee has completed its work, the committee must appoint a substitute.

Remuneration report for 2025
The Meeting approved the Board of Directors' remuneration report for the 2025 financial year.

The presentation by the President and CEO, Sverker Lindberg, will be available on www.hakisafety.com.

Minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be published in Swedish on www.hakisafety.com.

This is a translation of the Swedish original version. In the event of any differences between this translation and the Swedish language original, the latter shall prevail.

For more information, contact

Sverker Lindberg, President and CEO
Email: sverker.lindberg@hakisafety.com
Phone: +46 40 30 12 10

Tomas Hilmarsson, CFO
Email: tomas.hilmarsson@hakisafety.com
Phone: +46 40 30 12 10

About HAKI Safety AB (publ)

HAKI Safety is an international industrial group, focusing on safety products and solutions that create safe working conditions at temporary workplaces. The group has annual sales of about SEK 1.2 billion and has since 1989 been listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap. HAKI Safety offers a wide range of products and solutions within work zone safety, system scaffolds, and digital and technical solutions that help customers achieve safety and efficiency in their environments.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.