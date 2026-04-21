HAKI Safety AB: Press release from HAKI Safety's 2026 Annual General Meeting

HAKI Safety AB (publ) held its 2026 Annual General Meeting today, 21 April 2026.

Income statement and balance sheet

The Meeting adopted the income statement and balance sheet, and the consolidated income statement and balance sheet for 2025.

The members of the Board and the President were discharged from personal liability for the 2025 financial year.

Dividend

The Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal to pay a dividend in the amount of SEK 0.50 per share.

The record date was set to Thursday, 23 April 2026, which means the dividend is expected to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB on Tuesday, 28 April 2026.

Board of Directors and auditor

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, all Board members were re-elected: Svante Nilo Bengtsson, Anders Bergstrand, Björn Lenander, Susanne Persson, Anna Söderblom, and Thomas Widstrand, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The Meeting elected Thomas Widstrand as Chairman of the Board.

The company's auditor, Deloitte AB, with Mattias Lönnquist as auditor in charge, was re-elected for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Remuneration of Board members, auditor, and Nomination Committee

The Meeting resolved in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal that the fees paid to the Board of Directors and its Committees shall remain unchanged from 2025.

Fees paid to the Board of Directors shall therefore be a total of SEK 1,625,000, to be distributed as follows: SEK 500,000 to the Chair of the Board and SEK 225,000 each to the other members of the Board. Furthermore, the Meeting resolved that the fees paid to the Chair of the Audit Committee shall be SEK 50,000 and SEK 25,000 to other members of the committee and that the fee paid to the Chair of the Remuneration Committee shall be SEK 25,000.

The auditor's fees are to be paid in accordance with an approved invoice within the framework of the submitted quote.

Finally, the Meeting resolved that fees paid to the Nomination Committee shall be SEK 20,000 to members who do not represent HAKI Safety's larger owners.

Composition of the Nomination Committee

In accordance with Tibia Konsult AB's proposal, the Nomination Committee's composition and tasks were resolved.

The Nomination Committee consists of three members: Jan Bengtsson, Anders Bergstrand, and Johnas Lindblom. The Nomination Committee should have the tasks set out in the Swedish Code of Corporate Governance. If any of the members of the Nomination Committee should resign before the Nomination Committee has completed its work, the committee must appoint a substitute.

Remuneration report for 2025

The Meeting approved the Board of Directors' remuneration report for the 2025 financial year.

The presentation by the President and CEO, Sverker Lindberg, will be available on www.hakisafety.com.

Minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be published in Swedish on www.hakisafety.com.

This is a translation of the Swedish original version. In the event of any differences between this translation and the Swedish language original, the latter shall prevail.

For more information, contact

Sverker Lindberg, President and CEO

Email: sverker.lindberg@hakisafety.com

Phone: +46 40 30 12 10

Tomas Hilmarsson, CFO

Email: tomas.hilmarsson@hakisafety.com

Phone: +46 40 30 12 10

About HAKI Safety AB (publ)

HAKI Safety is an international industrial group, focusing on safety products and solutions that create safe working conditions at temporary workplaces. The group has annual sales of about SEK 1.2 billion and has since 1989 been listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap. HAKI Safety offers a wide range of products and solutions within work zone safety, system scaffolds, and digital and technical solutions that help customers achieve safety and efficiency in their environments.