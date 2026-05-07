HAKI Safety AB: HAKI Safety's President and CEO to leave his position in 2027

HAKI Safety's President and CEO, Sverker Lindberg, has notified the company's Board of Directors that he intends to leave his position no later than April 2027. The process to recruit a new President and CEO will begin immediately.

Sverker Lindberg began as the President and CEO of HAKI Safety, then Midway Holding, in 2016. During his time, the Group has shifted from being a conglomerate to a focused industrial group, specialising in safety products and solutions that create safe working conditions for everyone working in challenging environments.

Thomas Widstrand, Chairman of the Board of HAKI Safety, says: "On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to express my big thanks to Sverker. The strategic shift and subsequent development that the Group has undergone under his leadership are impressive. The Group is well-positioned for the future."

Sverker Lindberg, President and CEO of HAKI Safety, says: "I would like to thank the Board and owners for their trust in me during my almost ten years in the Group. With the certainty that the company has a determined, solid and proven strategy, I now look forward to a more open role in working life."

Sverker Lindberg will continue as President and CEO of HAKI Safety until a successor is appointed, but no later than April 2027. In addition to his position in HAKI Safety, he is Chairman of the Board of Kulturen in Lund and Lagafors AB.

For more information, contact

Thomas Widstrand, Chairman of the Board

Email: info@hakisafety.com

Phone: +46 70 547 1810

Sverker Lindberg, President and CEO

Email: sverker.lindberg@hakisafety.com

Phone: +46 40 30 12 10

About HAKI Safety AB (publ)

HAKI Safety is an international industrial group, focusing on safety products and solutions that create safe working conditions at temporary workplaces. The group has annual sales of about SEK 1.2 billion and has since 1989 been listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap. HAKI Safety offers a wide range of products and solutions within work zone safety, system scaffolds, and digital and technical solutions that help customers achieve safety and efficiency in their environments.

This information is information that HAKI Safety AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-07 08:50 CEST.