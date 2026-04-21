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ACCESS Newswire
21.04.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Cubic Defense: Cubic Digital Intelligence Assessed "Awardable" for Tethys on the DoW's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Cubic Digital Intelligence (CDI), a leading provider of defense software for geospatial intelligence and data-driven mission systems, announces that its Tethys platform has achieved "Awardable" status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

"As defense organizations work to accelerate decision-making across increasingly complex and contested environments, the ability to unify and operationalize data at scale has become mission-critical," said Samuel Stollar, Vice President and General Manager of Cubic Digital Intelligence. "Tethys enables organizations to connect existing systems, eliminate data silos, and deliver actionable intelligence faster, from the enterprise to the tactical edge. Its recognition on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace reflects the growing demand for these capabilities across defense missions."

Tethys is Cubic Digital Intelligence's secure, AI-driven data orchestration platform engineered to connect, transform and optimize distributed data across defense environments. Operating across cloud, on-premise and disconnected edge infrastructure, Tethys enables real-time data movement, transformation and AI inference across multi-INT missions.

Proven in operational use, Tethys has reduced data preparation timelines by more than 10x, eliminated manual transformation steps and accelerated the delivery of mission-ready intelligence in classified and contested environments. Already deployed within Department of War environments, the platform is also being evaluated by multiple organizations for broader application in multi-domain operations.

To further demonstrate these capabilities, Cubic Digital Intelligence's video, "Tethys | AI-Driven Data Orchestration for Defense," is available to government users in the Tradewinds Marketplace, showcasing how Tethys automates data pipelines, enables multimodal AI inference and supports mission-critical workflows in secure, disconnected environments.

Government customers can view the solution and initiate engagement by creating a Tradewinds account at: https://tradewindai.com/tw-marketplace.

About Cubic Digital Intelligence
Cubic Digital Intelligence is the defense software division of Cubic, delivering advanced solutions for GEOINT dissemination, advanced full-motion video management and data orchestration across cloud, enterprise and tactical environments. CDI's technologies empower decision-makers with rapid access to mission-critical geospatial and video data across the battlespace. We deliver decision-quality insights. Anywhere. Anytime. Visit: https://www.cubic.com/cubic-digital-intelligence

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace
The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos addressing the Department of War's most significant challenges in AI, data, and analytics. All solutions are evaluated through competitive procedures and made available to Government customers through a rapid acquisition pathway. Tradewinds is managed by the DoW Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office. For more information: https://tradewindai.com/tw-marketplace

Media Contacts:
Geri MacDonald?
Cubic Defense?
geri.macdonald@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense

Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace
Contact: Success@tradewindai.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-digital-intelligence-assessed-%22awardable%22-for-tethys-on-the-dows-tradew-1156647

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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