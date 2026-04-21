Ortivus AB: Ortivus AB welcomes Matti Zemack as new Chief Product Officer

Ortivus is pleased to announce the appointment of Matti Zemack as the new Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this strategic role, Zemack will lead the company's product vision and development, driving the next generation of Ortivus's innovative eHealth and medical technology solutions.

Zemack has extensive experience in product management, software development, and technology leadership. He joins the company from Readly, where he served as Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO) since October 2023. His extensive career spans over two decades, encompassing pivotal roles in the technology and media sectors, as well as investment experience within these fields.



"We are thrilled to welcome Matti Zemack to the Ortivus management team," said Gustaf Nordenhök, Chief Executive Officer of Ortivus AB. "Matti's proven track record of scaling technology products and his deep understanding of complex software ecosystems make him the ideal leader to accelerate our product roadmap. His expertise will be instrumental as we continue to enhance our MobiMed platform and deliver smarter, faster, and more efficient solutions to healthcare providers globally."



Prior to his tenure at Readly, Zemack served as Investment Director at Industrifonden and has also held senior leadership positions, including Group CTO at Bonnier AB. He holds a Master of Science in Engineering in Media Technology from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.



"I am honored to join Ortivus at such an exciting time in the company's journey," said Matti Zemack. "Ortivus has a remarkable 40-year legacy of innovating medical technology that truly saves vital seconds. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to further innovate the MobiMed suite, ensuring we continue to provide world-class, reliable, and secure solutions that empower emergency medical services and improve patient outcomes."



As CPO, Zemack will be responsible for the overall product strategy of Ortivus AB's product portfolio, MobiMed, which is currently used by over 13,200 ambulance clinicians across more than 2,970 ambulances and supports the care of over 275,000 patients each month. The appointment reflects Ortivus' continued commitment to maintaining its leading position in the rapidly evolving medtech market.

Contacts

For further information, please contact

Gustaf Nordenhök, CEO

Phone +46 8 446 45 00

About Ortivus

Ortivus has extensive experience in mobile communication solutions and a unique understanding of clinical healthcare. We develop interactive and user-friendly solutions that support diagnostics, increase efficiency, and deliver long-term cost savings for healthcare providers. By integrating our solutions with electronic health records, dispatch systems, and national registries, we ensure fast and secure information management, a crucial factor in creating a more integrated care process.



Our solutions save valuable time for healthcare professionals, optimise resource use, and reduce the need for avoidable patient transports, resulting in more cost-effective and patient-centred care. With our combination of advanced technology and deep clinical expertise, we support our customers in meeting the healthcare challenges of today and tomorrow.

Ortivus Class A and Class B shares are listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market and the company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.



Read more about our solutions at www.ortivus.com

This information is information that Ortivus is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-21 15:40 CEST.