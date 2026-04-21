Rusta AB: Club Rusta reaches seven million members

Club Rusta, the largest loyalty programme in Nordic low-price retail, continues to grow rapidly and today surpasses seven million members. Over the past twelve months, 650,000 new members have joined, an increase of more than 10 percent compared with the previous year. In total, Club Rusta now has seven million members across Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany.

Member growth has been strong across all markets, with Club Rusta consistently attracting a broad range of customer groups. There is a clear link between membership and sales, with Club Rusta members shopping more frequently and spending more than customers who are not loyalty programme members.

"Club Rusta is our way of delivering greater value for money to our customers. Surpassing seven million members while maintaining strong growth shows that our offering is relevant to an increasing number of consumers, particularly at a time when demand for a clear low-price alternative is rising. Club Rusta enables us to engage with our customers in an efficient and inspiring way, and we continue to develop and deliver a customer promise that makes it easy to renew and refill at home - always at surprisingly low prices," says Jozef Khasho, Chief Sales Officer at Rusta.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Gärdestad, Corporate PR and Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)70 166 48 73

E-mail: cecilia.gardestad@rusta.com

investors.rusta.com

About Club Rusta

Club Rusta is the largest loyalty programme in Nordic low-price retail, with more than seven million members. Membership is free and provides access to relevant offers, inspiration and campaigns. The loyalty programme supports both customer acquisition and retention, while also enabling Rusta to reach customers more quickly and efficiently with tailored offers.

About Rusta

Rusta is a leading retailer in the Nordic low-price market with over 230 stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. The physical stores are supplemented by Rusta's online sales channel, Rusta Online, in Sweden, Norway and Finland. Rusta offers a wide but carefully selected range of home and leisure products, with good quality at low prices. Rusta has more than 5,000 employees with headquarter in Upplands Väsby, Sweden. Rusta's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (RUSTA). investors.rusta.com