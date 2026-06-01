Rusta AB: Cathrine Wigzell takes office as new CEO of Rusta today

Cathrine Wigzell takes office as new CEO of Rusta today, 1 June 2026. She succeeds Göran Westerberg, who previously announced that he will be leaving the company.

Cathrine Wigzell has extensive international experience from senior leadership positions in retail. Most recently, she was General Manager of H&M Beauty for six years, leading the concept's international expansion, developing the assortment and attracting new customer groups. She has previously also held senior positions at Kicks and Åhléns. In total, Cathrine Wigzell has more than 20 years of retail experience.

"Rusta has built a fantastic business within one of the most exciting segments in retail. The low-price market continues to grow steadily, and Rusta has established a leading position by combining low prices with quality and an inspiring shopping experience. The strategy remains unchanged, and my mission is clear. We will continue driving Rusta's expansion by opening new stores and further developing our assortment to reach even more customers. I look forward to getting to know my new colleagues, welcoming customers to our stores, and continuing to strengthen Rusta's position in the low-price market," says Cathrine Wigzell, new CEO of Rusta.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Gärdestad, Corporate PR and Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)70 166 48 73

E-mail: cecilia.gardestad@rusta.com

investors.rusta.com

About Rusta

Rusta is a leading retailer in the Nordic low-price market with over 240 stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. The physical stores are supplemented by Rusta's online sales channel, Rusta Online. Rusta offers a wide but carefully selected range of home and leisure products, with good quality at low prices. Rusta has more than 5,000 employees with headquarter in Upplands Väsby, Sweden. Rusta's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (RUSTA). investors.rusta.com

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Cathrine Wigzell CEO Rusta