

ALMERE (dpa-AFX) - ASM International NV (ASM.AS), Tuesday announced financial results for the first quarter, revealing net earnings of 238.5 million euros compared with a net loss of 28.9 million euros in the previous year.



On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of 246.0 million euros compared to 191.9 million euros last year, driven by improved operating margin and a positive currency translation result



Revenue increased to 862.5 million euros from 839.2 million euros in the prior year.



Looking ahead, the company expects revenue to increase to about 980 million euros in the second quarter of 2026, with a possible variation of plus or minus 5%. Also, it projects revenue in the second half of 2026 to be higher than in the first half.



ASM closed trading at 782.00 euros, down 0.13 percent on the Amsterdam Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News