BioArctic publishes the Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2025

STOCKHOLM, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) announces that the Annual Report for 2025 has been published and is available on the company's website. The company's Sustainability Report and Corporate Governance Report are integrated with the Annual Report.

"In 2025 BioArctic entered a new phase. Behind us, we left an era that, for just over 20 years, shaped the company we are today. 2025 was a fantastic year for BioArctic, with a breakthrough drug against Alzheimer's disease on the global market, a broad and growing pipeline, several license agreements and a financial year that resulted in record-high profits. It is with pride that I look back on our first year in BioArctic's new era of growth," says Gunilla Osswald, CEO of BioArctic.

BioArctic's work for a sustainable future is encapsulated in the concepts of Sustainable innovation and Sustainable business. The Sustainability Report summarizes and structures the company's sustainability efforts and is part of the company's objective to increase transparency and fulfil stakeholders' requirements. To meet these expectations, the content and structure of the report is inspired by the European Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).

The Annual Report, which is attached, can also be downloaded from the company's website, www.bioarctic.com (Investors/Financial reports and presentations).

This disclosure contains information that BioArctic is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person below, on April 21, 2026, at 20:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Oskar Bosson, VP Communications and Investor Relations

E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.com

Telephone: +46 704 107 180

Anders Martin-Löf, CFO

E-mail: anders.martin-lof@bioarctic.com

Telephone: +46 70 683 79 77

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on innovative treatments that can delay or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company invented Leqembi (lecanemab) - the world's first drug proven to slow the progression of the disease and reduce cognitive impairment in early Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi has been developed together with BioArctic's partner Eisai, who are responsible for regulatory interactions and commercialization globally. In addition to Leqembi, BioArctic has a broad research portfolio with antibodies against Parkinson's disease and ALS as well as additional projects against Alzheimer's disease. Several of the projects utilize the company's proprietary BrainTransporter technology, which has the potential to actively transport antibodies across the blood-brain barrier to enhance the efficacy of the treatment. BioArctic's B share (BIOA B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

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https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/bioarctic-publishes-the-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-for-2025,c4337913

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/4337913/4049798.pdf BioArctic Annual and Sustainability Report 2025 https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/4337913/4050491.zip bioa-2025-12-31-0-sv.zip https://mb.cision.com/Public/9978/4337913/823dd66facc6232c.pdf Press release (PDF)

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