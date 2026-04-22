

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurofins (EUFI.PA) reported first quarter revenues of 1.79 billion euros, an increase of 1.3% from a year ago. Organic revenue growth was 2.6%, which included a 0.1% adjustment for public working days. The company noted that its prrofitability and margins in the first quarter continued to progress significantly, despite temporarily subdued revenue growth. Eurofins reiterated its objectives for fiscal 2026, the mid-term, and fiscal 2027, as announced on 29 January 2026.



CEO, Gilles Martin, said: 'Eurofins experienced some significant temporary headwinds, in particular with the effects of unusually severe adverse weather conditions affecting the businesses in North America and Northern Europe, which even with significant catch-up in March were only partially recovered by the end of the quarter.'



At last close, Eurofins stock was trading at 69.36 euros, down 0.26%.



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