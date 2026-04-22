

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Tele2 AB (TEL2-B.ST) Wednesday said that its first-quarter profit rose from last year, helped by a capital gain of 5.1 billion Kroner, related to the Baltic tower company. While quarterly revenue rose 2.5 percent organically, the company also reiterated its fiscal 2026 outlook.



The Swedish telecommunications company posted a net profit of 6.39 billion Swedish Kroner or 9.20 Kroner per share in the first quarter, higher than 875 million Kroner or 1.26 Kroner per share in the year-ago quarter.



During the three months, revenue rose 2.5 percent, on an organic basis, to 7.25 billion Kroner from 7.15 billion Kroner in the same period last year. The company's first quarter end-user service revenue came in at 5.53 billion Kroner, up 3.4 percent organically from 5.40 billion Kroner in the year-ago quarter.



According to Tele2 AB, Underlying EBITDAaL climbed 11 percent organically to 2.92 billion Kroner from 2.71 billion Kroner in the first quarter of 2025.



Additionally, the company also reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance of low single-digit organic growth of end-user service revenue and low to mid-single-digit organic growth of underlying EBITDAaL.



On the Stockholm Exchange, TEL2-B.ST ended Tuesday's trading at 184.90 Swedish Kroner, down 2.85 Kroner or 1.5 percent.



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