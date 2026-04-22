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WKN: A41BAR | ISIN: SE0025138357 | Ticker-Symbol: 51R
Tradegate
21.04.26 | 12:20
6,220 Euro
-0,32 % -0,020
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Software
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1-Jahres-Chart
HACKSAW AB Chart 1 Jahr
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HACKSAW AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,2756,34009:28
6,3006,31009:28
ACCESS Newswire
22.04.2026 09:02 Uhr
105 Leser
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Hacksaw Gaming Announces New Partnership with RETABET in Spain and Peru

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming announces a new partnership with RETABET, bringing more of its innovative slot titles to players across the Spanish and Peruvian markets.

RETABET is a prominent Spanish sports betting and online gaming operator with a strong retail and digital footprint. Since opening its first betting shop in the Basque Country in 2008, the company has expanded nationwide, building an extensive network of retail locations alongside its Retabet.es online platform.

Operating under Spain's locally licensed framework, RETABET is recognised for its commitment to responsible gambling, compliance and player protection. RETABET has also established a strong presence in Peru through its online operation at Retabet.pe and multiple shops.

Alvaro Gonzalez, CMO of RETABET Group:
"The agreement reached with Hacksaw is a significant step in our casino game offering strategy, always based on a commitment to providing our players with a high-quality experience. Being able to offer innovative and engaging entertainment, such as the content Hacksaw currently provides, perfectly aligns with our business vision. We are confident that this will be a long-lasting and successful collaboration."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:
"RETABET has built a strong reputation in the Spanish and Peruvian markets through a premium, player-focused offering, and we're delighted to partner with such an established operator. This agreement further strengthens our footprint in two highly competitive, locally licensed markets."

For more information, please contact:
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments
HACKSAW GAMING ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH RETABET IN SPAIN AND PERU

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-announces-new-partnership-with-retabet-in-spain-an-1159846

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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