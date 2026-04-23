

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) on Thursday reported first-quarter sales of CHF 14.722 billion, down from CHF 15.440 billion in the same period last year, as stronger Swiss franc weighed on the results.



At constant exchange rates sales rose 6%.



The Pharmaceuticals Division recorded sales of CHF 11.469 billion, down from CHF 11.949 billion previously, a 5% decline. At constant exchange rates, sales in the division grew 6%.



The Diagnostics Division posted sales of CHF 3.253 billion, compared with CHF 3.491 billion in the prior-year period, representing a 7% decline. At constant exchange rates, sales rose 3%.



Looking ahead, Roche expects group sales to increase in the mid-single-digit range at constant exchange rates in 2026. Core earnings per share are projected to grow in the high single-digit range, and the company expects to further increase its dividend in Swiss francs.



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