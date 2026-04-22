Divio Technologies AB: Divio provides a trading update for Q1 2026 - preliminary numbers

Divio Technologies AB (publ) ("Divio" or the "Company") provides a trading update regarding preliminary financial numbers for the first quarter of 2026.

Preliminary numbers for the period 1 January 2026 to 31 March 2026

(Numbers in KSEK if not otherwise stated. Q1-2025 comparable numbers are shown in brackets)

MRR (in KUSD): 208 (212)

Subscription revenue: 5,927 (6,532)

Professional services revenue: 2,407 (1,920)

Net revenue: 8,334 (8,452)

Capitalised development: 936 (863)

Total revenue: 9,270 (9,328)

Cost of goods sold: -3,487 (-3,270)

Other external costs: -1,503 (-1,207)

Personnel costs: -4,314 (-4,510)

EBITDA: -34 (342)

Depreciation and amortisation: -1,405 (-1,612)

Operating profit: -1,438 (-1,270)

Net financial items: -677 (-2,788)

Earnings before tax: -2,115 (-4,058)

Cash EBITDA: SEK -970 (-521)

Cash balance (end of period): 7,566 (4,419)

EPS before dilution (in SEK): -0.01 (-0.01)

Comments on Q1 2026 performance

A relatively large customer transitioned from an Open Cloud (pay-as-you-go) subscription to an Enterprise subscription. The Open Cloud setup was considered unsustainable and the transition initially reduced MRR by approximately USD 4k per month.

Subscription revenues were negatively affected by foreign exchange revaluation effects on larger customer contracts, general currency movements, and the subscription transition described above.

Personnel costs decreased following the final phase of the Company's efficiency programme, with part of the cost savings offset by staff replacements.

EBITDA remained unchanged compared with the previous quarter (Q4-25).

Cash EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for capitalised development and serves as an indication of periodised operating cash flow.

Cash levels remained unchanged compared with the previous quarter (Q4-25), supported by positive short-term working capital effects.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this press release is based on a preliminary assessment of the Company's Q1 2026 operating and interim financial results and may be subject to change.

The publication of the interim report for the first quarter (January-March) 2026 has been brought forward to May 4, 2026, from the previously communicated date of May 12, 2026.

Press enquiries

For further information about Divio Technologies, please visit divio.com or contact CEO Jon Levin (ir@divio.com)

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

About Divio Technologies

Divio Technologies AB (Publ) is the PaaS and Cloud Management Software development group behind the Divio platform, which simplifies cloud hosting, deployment and development via a PaaS solution. The platform allows enterprises to reduce costs, time to market and the burden on employees, as well as decreasing dependency on cloud vendors.

This information is information that Divio Technologies AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-22 22:07 CEST.