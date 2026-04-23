Greene Concepts Inc.: New Life Community Church Expands Community Outreach Efforts with Support from Greene Concepts, Inc.

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, is supporting New Life Community Church's ongoing outreach mission in Fresno County, California, as the church continues its community food drives serving individuals and families in need throughout the region.

On Saturday, April 25, 2026, New Life Community Church, located at 2165 Gettysburg Avenue, Clovis, California 93611, will lead another community food drive serving individuals and families throughout the Fresno and Clovis area. Greene Concepts sent multiple cases of 16.9-ounce water bottles to cover all individuals receiving meals during the outreach effort, helping provide hydration alongside meals and community assistance during the event.

The April 25 outreach is expected to provide approximately 300 to 350 lunches for individuals and families in need throughout the community. Basic lunch distributions will include hot dogs, buns, chips, cookies, and bottled water, helping ensure both nourishment and hydration for underserved residents. Additional support items will also be provided for individuals and families facing hardship.

This outreach is one of several food drives organized by New Life Community Church as part of the church's broader commitment to serving underserved residents, supporting recovery outreach, and helping individuals experiencing homelessness and hardship throughout the community. Pastor Lawrence Bohanon has continued to lead these efforts through the church's mission of service, compassion, and direct community engagement.

The church's outreach efforts focus not only on providing meals and bottled water, but also on helping connect individuals with support services, recovery resources, and long-term pathways toward stability. Pastor Bohanon and the church congregation work closely with local volunteers and outreach leaders to ensure these efforts reach those facing homelessness, addiction recovery challenges, and housing insecurity.

Community outreach organizer Robert D. helps support these food drives through direct engagement with individuals in need and recovery outreach efforts throughout the region. His work includes helping connect people with local services, listening to their stories, and ensuring that compassion remains at the center of the church's outreach mission.

As part of these broader community efforts, church outreach leaders have also worked to better understand local homeless encampments and outreach opportunities through discussions with Poverello House regarding homeless assistance programs and mobile outreach services, including portable shower programs and direct community support initiatives.

According to the State of California Accountability Dashboard, Fresno County reported 4,305 individuals experiencing homelessness in 2024, including 2,758 living unsheltered, underscoring the continued need for community-based support initiatives.

Pastor Lawrence Bohanon shared:

"The church loves God, we love each other, and we love serving the community."

Robert D., community outreach organizer, stated:

"We don't just try to feed people in need, we try to nourish their souls. We know that those in need have lives, stories and families. All recovery starts by asking their names, then listening to what they say."

Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc., commented:

"New Life Community Church is doing important work by consistently serving individuals and families throughout Fresno County who need support most. Pastor Bohanon, the church's congregation, and Robert D. have built these outreach efforts around compassion, dignity, and service to others. We are honored that Greene Concepts can help support their mission by providing bottled water and helping extend that care directly into the community. Partnerships like this reflect the kind of meaningful impact that happens when faith, leadership, and responsible business come together."

The April 25 community food drive will include volunteers distributing meals, bottled water, and support resources to residents across Fresno County. New Life Community Church believes these outreach efforts demonstrate how faith communities, local outreach leaders, and responsible business partnerships can work together to create meaningful impact where it is needed most.

Anyone interested in contributing to the effort or volunteering may contact New Life Community Church at 559.292.6029 or visit the church's contact page for additional information.

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About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

New Life Community Church Front Sign

New Life Community Church

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/new-life-community-church-expands-community-outreach-efforts-wit-1160217