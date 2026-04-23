Cubic Defense: Cubic Digital Intelligence to Showcase Next-Generation Data Dissemination Solutions at GEOINT 2026

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Cubic Digital Intelligence (CDI), a leader in geospatial and full-motion video software solutions and a business unit of Cubic Defense , will showcase the latest innovations in geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) data processing and dissemination at GEOINT 2026 , from May 4-6 at the Gaylord Rockies Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado.

During the event, CDI executives and subject matter experts will host in-booth demonstrations and briefings showing how organizations can transform raw geospatial and video data into actionable intelligence across connected and disconnected operational environments.

"Mission success increasingly depends on the ability to move complex data quickly and reliably across operational environments," said Sam Stollar, Vice President and General Manager, Cubic Digital Intelligence. "At GEOINT 2026 we are demonstrating how CDI technologies streamline the preparation, processing and dissemination of GEOINT and full-motion video data so analysts and operators can access trusted intelligence faster and make better-informed decisions."

Visit CDI at Booth 523 in Halls 2-4 and speak with experts who will showcase the following:

TAKTICS - Mission-ready GEOINT delivered to TAK

TAKTICS streamlines discovery and delivery of authoritative GEOINT data directly into the Team Awareness Kit (TAK) ecosystem. With AutoSync Maps, users automatically receive current foundational data without manual updates or reprocessing eliminating dissemination bottlenecks across connected and disconnected environments.

Data Prep to AI - From raw data to decision advantage

CDI transforms raw geospatial and video data into AI-ready intelligence through automated preprocessing normalization and intelligent routing. Modular artificial intelligence and machine learning workflows accelerate insight generation and help bridge the gap between data collection and operational decision-making.

Foundational GEOINT Dissemination - Authoritative data operationalized

Using a Tethys-enabled architecture CDI moves trusted map and imagery data from enterprise sources to mission users across connected and disconnected environments maintaining data integrity and reducing duplication.

Tethys - Orchestrating intelligence at scale

Tethys enables scalable AI-driven processing across full-motion video GEOINT and other mission data sources. Open architecture APIs intelligent data routing and a Kubernetes-based foundation streamline complex dataflows and deliver mission-ready intelligence to operational users.

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