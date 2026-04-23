Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold konsolidiert bei $4.700 - doch dieser Entwickler trifft 9,9 g/t Gold über 7,0 Meter
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850845 | ISIN: US2296691064 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
CUBIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESS Newswire
23.04.2026 15:02 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cubic Defense: Cubic Digital Intelligence to Showcase Next-Generation Data Dissemination Solutions at GEOINT 2026

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Cubic Digital Intelligence (CDI), a leader in geospatial and full-motion video software solutions and a business unit of Cubic Defense, will showcase the latest innovations in geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) data processing and dissemination at GEOINT 2026, from May 4-6 at the Gaylord Rockies Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado.

During the event, CDI executives and subject matter experts will host in-booth demonstrations and briefings showing how organizations can transform raw geospatial and video data into actionable intelligence across connected and disconnected operational environments.

"Mission success increasingly depends on the ability to move complex data quickly and reliably across operational environments," said Sam Stollar, Vice President and General Manager, Cubic Digital Intelligence. "At GEOINT 2026 we are demonstrating how CDI technologies streamline the preparation, processing and dissemination of GEOINT and full-motion video data so analysts and operators can access trusted intelligence faster and make better-informed decisions."

Visit CDI at Booth 523 in Halls 2-4 and speak with experts who will showcase the following:

TAKTICS - Mission-ready GEOINT delivered to TAK
TAKTICS streamlines discovery and delivery of authoritative GEOINT data directly into the Team Awareness Kit (TAK) ecosystem. With AutoSync Maps, users automatically receive current foundational data without manual updates or reprocessing eliminating dissemination bottlenecks across connected and disconnected environments.

Data Prep to AI - From raw data to decision advantage
CDI transforms raw geospatial and video data into AI-ready intelligence through automated preprocessing normalization and intelligent routing. Modular artificial intelligence and machine learning workflows accelerate insight generation and help bridge the gap between data collection and operational decision-making.

Foundational GEOINT Dissemination - Authoritative data operationalized
Using a Tethys-enabled architecture CDI moves trusted map and imagery data from enterprise sources to mission users across connected and disconnected environments maintaining data integrity and reducing duplication.

Tethys - Orchestrating intelligence at scale
Tethys enables scalable AI-driven processing across full-motion video GEOINT and other mission data sources. Open architecture APIs intelligent data routing and a Kubernetes-based foundation streamline complex dataflows and deliver mission-ready intelligence to operational users.

About Cubic Defense

Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) products and services and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence, and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security, and commercial missions. For more information, visit: www.cubic.com.

About Cubic Digital Intelligence (CDI)
CDI, a division of Cubic Corporation, is a leading provider of advanced software technologies for defense and intelligence operations. With decades of expertise in geospatial data dissemination, video management and mission-critical systems, CDI empowers organizations to make informed decisions when it matters most. We deliver decision-quality insights. Anywhere. Anytime. Visit?Cubic Digital Intelligence.

Media Contact:

Geri MacDonald
Cubic Defense
geri.macdonald@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense

Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-digital-intelligence-to-showcase-next-generation-data-dissemination-sol-1158978

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.