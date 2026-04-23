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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
23.04.26 | 17:58
5,114 Euro
-3,91 % -0,208
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0525,12618:30
5,0505,12618:30
PR Newswire
23.04.2026 18:06 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 23

23 April 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 250,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 438.067p. The highest price paid per share was 442.100p and the lowest price paid per share was 435.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0331% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 553,652,729 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 754,766,183. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

10

437.100

16:13:33

22

437.100

16:13:33

14

437.900

16:11:30

14

438.100

16:11:15

15

438.100

16:11:15

890

436.700

16:08:12

840

436.100

16:07:00

984

436.300

16:07:00

839

436.100

16:05:45

1212

436.100

16:05:45

283

436.300

16:05:43

2864

436.300

16:05:43

1915

436.300

16:05:43

2531

436.300

16:05:43

2683

436.300

16:05:43

1103

436.300

16:05:43

867

436.300

16:04:54

1139

436.300

16:04:54

986

436.400

16:04:44

985

436.200

16:00:57

852

436.700

15:59:38

1015

436.700

15:59:38

888

436.800

15:57:12

1178

436.800

15:57:12

974

436.100

15:54:16

1508

436.100

15:54:16

993

435.900

15:51:30

848

436.200

15:50:56

1336

436.400

15:50:55

1451

436.400

15:50:55

883

436.400

15:47:10

1000

436.900

15:46:41

931

437.000

15:45:53

163

437.000

15:45:53

723

437.000

15:45:53

1674

437.000

15:45:53

1915

437.000

15:45:53

1086

436.400

15:41:40

1320

436.400

15:40:40

22

436.600

15:40:36

1345

436.500

15:39:14

1001

436.400

15:38:58

892

436.300

15:35:45

1001

436.500

15:35:07

954

436.900

15:34:56

47

436.800

15:34:56

557

436.900

15:34:56

1340

436.900

15:34:56

843

436.900

15:32:56

1013

436.900

15:32:33

1006

436.900

15:32:33

930

436.900

15:32:33

918

436.800

15:31:06

1009

437.000

15:29:39

1014

436.900

15:28:07

950

436.900

15:28:07

1016

437.000

15:26:36

1335

437.000

15:26:36

852

437.000

15:26:36

912

436.700

15:21:47

948

436.700

15:21:47

999

436.600

15:18:15

1036

436.800

15:17:00

1019

437.000

15:16:58

1010

437.000

15:16:58

913

437.000

15:16:58

1154

436.700

15:15:28

1230

435.400

15:10:26

923

435.600

15:10:15

942

435.700

15:08:41

930

436.300

15:06:32

1006

436.300

15:06:32

87

436.500

15:05:59

1247

436.500

15:05:59

1024

436.800

15:05:19

858

436.800

15:05:19

1022

437.000

15:02:52

1005

436.800

14:59:42

21

437.000

14:59:41

876

437.000

14:59:41

960

437.000

14:59:41

989

437.100

14:58:21

858

436.100

14:55:36

902

436.200

14:55:07

874

436.300

14:53:36

60

436.300

14:53:36

952

436.500

14:52:55

974

437.000

14:51:33

1027

437.100

14:50:43

1099

437.400

14:50:05

979

437.800

14:49:35

599

437.800

14:49:35

417

437.800

14:49:35

845

437.400

14:47:38

920

437.400

14:47:38

1029

437.100

14:45:00

986

437.100

14:45:00

937

437.300

14:44:59

925

437.400

14:44:57

940

435.900

14:40:46

1182

436.500

14:40:35

994

436.800

14:40:03

1000

436.800

14:38:45

930

437.300

14:37:27

985

437.400

14:37:26

931

437.300

14:35:16

926

437.700

14:34:35

933

437.700

14:34:35

801

437.800

14:31:51

161

437.800

14:31:51

966

438.700

14:31:30

911

438.700

14:30:39

995

439.600

14:29:30

881

439.200

14:27:47

1022

439.200

14:27:33

991

439.800

14:26:11

860

439.600

14:21:26

989

440.100

14:20:51

968

440.400

14:20:31

1035

440.400

14:20:31

968

439.500

14:12:51

156

439.800

14:12:30

408

439.800

14:12:30

124

439.800

14:12:30

323

439.800

14:12:30

865

440.500

14:08:46

958

440.500

14:08:46

863

440.500

14:04:47

1100

440.600

14:04:45

767

440.600

14:04:45

158

440.600

14:04:45

863

440.600

13:59:52

911

440.500

13:54:25

970

440.700

13:54:16

998

440.700

13:54:16

197

440.700

13:54:16

1003

440.900

13:53:47

944

438.800

13:45:58

505

439.000

13:45:58

778

439.000

13:45:57

37

439.000

13:45:56

879

438.800

13:44:11

920

439.100

13:40:41

1024

439.300

13:38:49

487

439.600

13:34:22

490

439.600

13:34:22

470

439.600

13:34:22

490

439.600

13:34:22

908

439.600

13:34:22

859

439.600

13:34:22

122

439.800

13:32:57

333

439.800

13:32:57

429

439.800

13:32:57

877

439.600

13:26:02

864

439.000

13:19:45

481

439.300

13:19:12

370

439.300

13:19:12

210

439.100

13:16:28

490

439.100

13:16:28

269

439.100

13:16:28

858

439.100

13:11:57

997

439.300

13:11:01

944

439.500

13:08:25

879

438.900

13:03:37

881

438.200

12:58:57

958

438.300

12:58:55

539

438.100

12:55:29

410

438.100

12:53:15

871

437.600

12:49:12

193

437.600

12:45:06

838

437.600

12:45:06

418

437.600

12:45:06

584

437.600

12:45:06

1036

437.600

12:37:57

935

437.700

12:33:23

983

438.200

12:31:47

1015

438.800

12:27:55

1133

439.300

12:26:35

905

439.300

12:26:35

1247

439.600

12:22:41

846

439.600

12:16:20

1242

439.600

12:16:20

967

439.100

12:07:22

916

439.100

12:06:16

932

439.400

12:06:06

968

439.400

12:03:50

1168

439.200

12:02:31

983

439.400

12:02:10

897

439.900

12:00:54

968

440.000

11:58:49

968

440.100

11:58:49

985

438.400

11:48:50

1016

438.000

11:42:08

948

438.400

11:40:41

723

438.500

11:40:41

225

438.500

11:40:40

966

438.600

11:36:40

958

438.600

11:36:40

953

438.500

11:25:18

862

438.400

11:22:49

940

438.500

11:22:49

834

438.000

11:17:06

205

438.000

11:16:48

618

438.200

11:10:06

391

438.200

11:10:06

410

438.200

11:10:06

434

438.200

11:08:58

851

438.500

11:03:59

1018

438.500

11:03:59

862

438.600

10:58:00

338

439.000

10:56:54

535

439.000

10:56:54

1083

439.000

10:56:54

930

438.200

10:45:46

892

438.200

10:44:08

858

437.600

10:43:17

926

438.100

10:40:43

1023

438.400

10:40:21

945

438.400

10:40:21

1

438.400

10:39:16

1011

438.200

10:28:29

1043

438.000

10:24:11

488

437.600

10:19:45

374

437.600

10:19:45

1431

437.400

10:17:40

953

437.400

10:17:40

877

435.200

10:11:41

380

435.600

10:09:50

467

435.600

10:09:50

1039

435.600

10:07:14

838

435.600

10:05:06

1

435.600

10:05:06

933

436.300

10:03:21

989

436.500

09:59:22

595

436.600

09:55:10

390

436.600

09:55:10

950

437.300

09:51:55

899

437.300

09:51:55

967

437.500

09:50:40

1013

437.500

09:50:40

956

437.500

09:45:02

1000

437.500

09:39:37

982

437.700

09:39:37

855

437.700

09:39:37

983

437.700

09:38:09

1629

437.900

09:37:26

1146

437.300

09:34:36

85

437.500

09:34:23

878

437.500

09:34:20

885

437.700

09:32:12

847

437.800

09:30:32

998

438.600

09:29:06

773

438.400

09:25:54

528

438.400

09:25:36

217

438.400

09:25:36

622

438.400

09:24:14

991

439.100

09:20:39

952

439.700

09:15:02

969

439.800

09:13:58

960

439.700

09:11:49

1014

439.900

09:11:19

14

439.900

09:11:11

570

439.600

09:08:31

293

439.600

09:08:31

978

440.000

09:08:25

936

440.000

09:08:25

1035

440.000

09:05:02

886

439.700

09:03:11

1018

440.400

09:01:05

906

440.200

08:56:52

815

440.700

08:55:31

210

440.700

08:55:31

1043

439.900

08:46:47

899

439.900

08:42:38

947

440.800

08:38:33

1283

440.900

08:37:28

102

441.100

08:36:16

922

441.100

08:36:16

989

441.100

08:36:16

1005

441.100

08:35:20

1024

440.000

08:29:50

988

440.000

08:29:50

1017

439.400

08:27:32

859

440.000

08:25:11

937

440.000

08:20:32

863

440.300

08:18:51

975

440.500

08:18:23

975

441.000

08:13:51

266

441.000

08:13:51

656

441.000

08:13:51

871

441.000

08:11:06

98

441.000

08:11:06

701

440.700

08:09:09

93

440.700

08:09:09

151

440.700

08:09:02

885

441.500

08:06:12

1019

442.100

08:03:25

17

442.000

08:02:15

895

442.000

08:01:54

© 2026 PR Newswire
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