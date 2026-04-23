Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 23
23 April 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 250,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 438.067p. The highest price paid per share was 442.100p and the lowest price paid per share was 435.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0331% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 553,652,729 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 754,766,183. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
10
437.100
16:13:33
22
437.100
16:13:33
14
437.900
16:11:30
14
438.100
16:11:15
15
438.100
16:11:15
890
436.700
16:08:12
840
436.100
16:07:00
984
436.300
16:07:00
839
436.100
16:05:45
1212
436.100
16:05:45
283
436.300
16:05:43
2864
436.300
16:05:43
1915
436.300
16:05:43
2531
436.300
16:05:43
2683
436.300
16:05:43
1103
436.300
16:05:43
867
436.300
16:04:54
1139
436.300
16:04:54
986
436.400
16:04:44
985
436.200
16:00:57
852
436.700
15:59:38
1015
436.700
15:59:38
888
436.800
15:57:12
1178
436.800
15:57:12
974
436.100
15:54:16
1508
436.100
15:54:16
993
435.900
15:51:30
848
436.200
15:50:56
1336
436.400
15:50:55
1451
436.400
15:50:55
883
436.400
15:47:10
1000
436.900
15:46:41
931
437.000
15:45:53
163
437.000
15:45:53
723
437.000
15:45:53
1674
437.000
15:45:53
1915
437.000
15:45:53
1086
436.400
15:41:40
1320
436.400
15:40:40
22
436.600
15:40:36
1345
436.500
15:39:14
1001
436.400
15:38:58
892
436.300
15:35:45
1001
436.500
15:35:07
954
436.900
15:34:56
47
436.800
15:34:56
557
436.900
15:34:56
1340
436.900
15:34:56
843
436.900
15:32:56
1013
436.900
15:32:33
1006
436.900
15:32:33
930
436.900
15:32:33
918
436.800
15:31:06
1009
437.000
15:29:39
1014
436.900
15:28:07
950
436.900
15:28:07
1016
437.000
15:26:36
1335
437.000
15:26:36
852
437.000
15:26:36
912
436.700
15:21:47
948
436.700
15:21:47
999
436.600
15:18:15
1036
436.800
15:17:00
1019
437.000
15:16:58
1010
437.000
15:16:58
913
437.000
15:16:58
1154
436.700
15:15:28
1230
435.400
15:10:26
923
435.600
15:10:15
942
435.700
15:08:41
930
436.300
15:06:32
1006
436.300
15:06:32
87
436.500
15:05:59
1247
436.500
15:05:59
1024
436.800
15:05:19
858
436.800
15:05:19
1022
437.000
15:02:52
1005
436.800
14:59:42
21
437.000
14:59:41
876
437.000
14:59:41
960
437.000
14:59:41
989
437.100
14:58:21
858
436.100
14:55:36
902
436.200
14:55:07
874
436.300
14:53:36
60
436.300
14:53:36
952
436.500
14:52:55
974
437.000
14:51:33
1027
437.100
14:50:43
1099
437.400
14:50:05
979
437.800
14:49:35
599
437.800
14:49:35
417
437.800
14:49:35
845
437.400
14:47:38
920
437.400
14:47:38
1029
437.100
14:45:00
986
437.100
14:45:00
937
437.300
14:44:59
925
437.400
14:44:57
940
435.900
14:40:46
1182
436.500
14:40:35
994
436.800
14:40:03
1000
436.800
14:38:45
930
437.300
14:37:27
985
437.400
14:37:26
931
437.300
14:35:16
926
437.700
14:34:35
933
437.700
14:34:35
801
437.800
14:31:51
161
437.800
14:31:51
966
438.700
14:31:30
911
438.700
14:30:39
995
439.600
14:29:30
881
439.200
14:27:47
1022
439.200
14:27:33
991
439.800
14:26:11
860
439.600
14:21:26
989
440.100
14:20:51
968
440.400
14:20:31
1035
440.400
14:20:31
968
439.500
14:12:51
156
439.800
14:12:30
408
439.800
14:12:30
124
439.800
14:12:30
323
439.800
14:12:30
865
440.500
14:08:46
958
440.500
14:08:46
863
440.500
14:04:47
1100
440.600
14:04:45
767
440.600
14:04:45
158
440.600
14:04:45
863
440.600
13:59:52
911
440.500
13:54:25
970
440.700
13:54:16
998
440.700
13:54:16
197
440.700
13:54:16
1003
440.900
13:53:47
944
438.800
13:45:58
505
439.000
13:45:58
778
439.000
13:45:57
37
439.000
13:45:56
879
438.800
13:44:11
920
439.100
13:40:41
1024
439.300
13:38:49
487
439.600
13:34:22
490
439.600
13:34:22
470
439.600
13:34:22
490
439.600
13:34:22
908
439.600
13:34:22
859
439.600
13:34:22
122
439.800
13:32:57
333
439.800
13:32:57
429
439.800
13:32:57
877
439.600
13:26:02
864
439.000
13:19:45
481
439.300
13:19:12
370
439.300
13:19:12
210
439.100
13:16:28
490
439.100
13:16:28
269
439.100
13:16:28
858
439.100
13:11:57
997
439.300
13:11:01
944
439.500
13:08:25
879
438.900
13:03:37
881
438.200
12:58:57
958
438.300
12:58:55
539
438.100
12:55:29
410
438.100
12:53:15
871
437.600
12:49:12
193
437.600
12:45:06
838
437.600
12:45:06
418
437.600
12:45:06
584
437.600
12:45:06
1036
437.600
12:37:57
935
437.700
12:33:23
983
438.200
12:31:47
1015
438.800
12:27:55
1133
439.300
12:26:35
905
439.300
12:26:35
1247
439.600
12:22:41
846
439.600
12:16:20
1242
439.600
12:16:20
967
439.100
12:07:22
916
439.100
12:06:16
932
439.400
12:06:06
968
439.400
12:03:50
1168
439.200
12:02:31
983
439.400
12:02:10
897
439.900
12:00:54
968
440.000
11:58:49
968
440.100
11:58:49
985
438.400
11:48:50
1016
438.000
11:42:08
948
438.400
11:40:41
723
438.500
11:40:41
225
438.500
11:40:40
966
438.600
11:36:40
958
438.600
11:36:40
953
438.500
11:25:18
862
438.400
11:22:49
940
438.500
11:22:49
834
438.000
11:17:06
205
438.000
11:16:48
618
438.200
11:10:06
391
438.200
11:10:06
410
438.200
11:10:06
434
438.200
11:08:58
851
438.500
11:03:59
1018
438.500
11:03:59
862
438.600
10:58:00
338
439.000
10:56:54
535
439.000
10:56:54
1083
439.000
10:56:54
930
438.200
10:45:46
892
438.200
10:44:08
858
437.600
10:43:17
926
438.100
10:40:43
1023
438.400
10:40:21
945
438.400
10:40:21
1
438.400
10:39:16
1011
438.200
10:28:29
1043
438.000
10:24:11
488
437.600
10:19:45
374
437.600
10:19:45
1431
437.400
10:17:40
953
437.400
10:17:40
877
435.200
10:11:41
380
435.600
10:09:50
467
435.600
10:09:50
1039
435.600
10:07:14
838
435.600
10:05:06
1
435.600
10:05:06
933
436.300
10:03:21
989
436.500
09:59:22
595
436.600
09:55:10
390
436.600
09:55:10
950
437.300
09:51:55
899
437.300
09:51:55
967
437.500
09:50:40
1013
437.500
09:50:40
956
437.500
09:45:02
1000
437.500
09:39:37
982
437.700
09:39:37
855
437.700
09:39:37
983
437.700
09:38:09
1629
437.900
09:37:26
1146
437.300
09:34:36
85
437.500
09:34:23
878
437.500
09:34:20
885
437.700
09:32:12
847
437.800
09:30:32
998
438.600
09:29:06
773
438.400
09:25:54
528
438.400
09:25:36
217
438.400
09:25:36
622
438.400
09:24:14
991
439.100
09:20:39
952
439.700
09:15:02
969
439.800
09:13:58
960
439.700
09:11:49
1014
439.900
09:11:19
14
439.900
09:11:11
570
439.600
09:08:31
293
439.600
09:08:31
978
440.000
09:08:25
936
440.000
09:08:25
1035
440.000
09:05:02
886
439.700
09:03:11
1018
440.400
09:01:05
906
440.200
08:56:52
815
440.700
08:55:31
210
440.700
08:55:31
1043
439.900
08:46:47
899
439.900
08:42:38
947
440.800
08:38:33
1283
440.900
08:37:28
102
441.100
08:36:16
922
441.100
08:36:16
989
441.100
08:36:16
1005
441.100
08:35:20
1024
440.000
08:29:50
988
440.000
08:29:50
1017
439.400
08:27:32
859
440.000
08:25:11
937
440.000
08:20:32
863
440.300
08:18:51
975
440.500
08:18:23
975
441.000
08:13:51
266
441.000
08:13:51
656
441.000
08:13:51
871
441.000
08:11:06
98
441.000
08:11:06
701
440.700
08:09:09
93
440.700
08:09:09
151
440.700
08:09:02
885
441.500
08:06:12
1019
442.100
08:03:25
17
442.000
08:02:15
895
442.000
08:01:54