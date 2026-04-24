

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Orion Oyj (0M2N.L) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR90.4 million, or EUR0.64 per share. This compares with EUR61.3 million, or EUR0.44 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.8% to EUR417.7 million from EUR354.6 million last year.



Orion Oyj earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR90.4 Mln. vs. EUR61.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.64 vs. EUR0.44 last year. -Revenue: EUR417.7 Mln vs. EUR354.6 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: EUR 1.950 B To EUR 2.100 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News