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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
24.04.26 | 16:00
5,138 Euro
+1,02 % +0,052
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1085,18218:48
5,1065,18218:48
PR Newswire
24.04.2026 18:00 Uhr
148 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

24 April 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 240,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 434.855p. The highest price paid per share was 439.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 427.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0318% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 553,892,729 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 754,526,183. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1062

438.700

16:13:25

275

439.100

16:13:05

279

439.000

16:13:05

500

439.000

16:13:05

557

439.100

16:13:05

361

439.100

16:13:05

1048

439.100

16:13:05

890

439.000

16:12:04

1029

439.200

16:12:04

961

439.500

16:11:54

2730

439.500

16:11:54

983

439.000

16:09:49

1456

439.000

16:09:49

911

438.500

16:08:27

1478

438.000

16:06:55

1351

438.700

16:05:33

1473

439.000

16:05:16

431

439.000

16:05:16

988

439.200

16:04:30

2390

439.200

16:04:30

161

439.000

15:57:49

908

439.000

15:57:49

1070

439.000

15:57:49

60

439.000

15:57:49

999

439.200

15:56:30

1587

439.200

15:56:30

896

438.400

15:51:01

896

438.000

15:47:55

1012

438.000

15:47:55

979

438.200

15:42:02

1026

438.400

15:41:59

970

438.400

15:41:59

860

438.200

15:37:36

1006

438.300

15:37:18

849

438.300

15:37:18

899

436.800

15:27:43

879

437.500

15:25:28

1045

437.600

15:24:00

1003

438.000

15:23:23

947

438.200

15:21:13

1007

437.800

15:18:11

846

437.800

15:18:11

917

437.900

15:18:05

851

437.600

15:17:02

908

437.600

15:17:02

908

437.700

15:17:01

917

437.800

15:16:54

890

438.100

15:16:51

990

438.200

15:16:51

867

438.200

15:16:51

1000

437.700

15:15:56

966

437.900

15:15:40

857

437.900

15:14:19

919

437.900

15:14:19

865

437.900

15:14:19

988

438.200

15:14:13

1152

437.500

15:11:00

1007

437.900

15:10:08

977

438.100

15:09:31

1545

438.100

15:09:31

924

438.000

15:07:13

1012

438.200

15:07:13

1885

438.200

15:07:13

101

438.000

15:05:00

425

438.000

15:05:00

665

438.000

15:05:00

886

438.100

15:05:00

997

438.100

15:04:43

1135

437.700

15:02:55

587

438.100

15:02:08

1098

438.200

15:02:08

283

438.100

15:02:08

839

438.900

15:01:25

80

438.900

15:01:25

1282

438.900

15:01:25

898

438.800

15:01:25

1015

437.300

14:59:25

860

437.300

14:56:40

6

437.300

14:56:39

858

437.300

14:56:10

1041

437.300

14:56:10

1001

437.300

14:56:10

886

435.600

14:51:34

1342

435.800

14:50:01

959

435.900

14:49:57

839

435.900

14:49:57

952

435.600

14:46:09

933

435.400

14:42:34

721

435.400

14:42:34

182

435.400

14:42:16

907

435.600

14:42:15

903

435.600

14:41:14

976

435.700

14:38:18

49

435.700

14:38:18

1010

435.700

14:38:18

1044

434.900

14:33:42

991

435.300

14:32:05

1105

435.700

14:32:04

948

436.100

14:32:04

1185

436.200

14:32:04

923

435.700

14:27:38

1131

435.200

14:24:23

514

435.200

14:24:23

339

435.200

14:24:23

993

435.300

14:24:23

35

434.600

14:17:27

902

434.600

14:17:27

878

435.000

14:14:10

957

435.000

14:14:10

964

435.200

14:07:27

879

435.600

14:07:12

938

435.600

14:07:12

889

435.600

14:04:12

889

435.700

14:04:12

943

435.700

14:03:12

1030

436.000

13:54:44

995

436.600

13:52:30

838

436.800

13:50:30

846

437.000

13:49:24

1030

437.400

13:49:18

1032

437.700

13:49:10

842

437.700

13:49:10

1039

438.000

13:49:07

1035

438.000

13:48:51

992

435.200

13:46:07

860

435.300

13:44:18

842

435.300

13:44:18

1624

435.300

13:44:18

1508

435.000

13:37:42

848

435.000

13:37:42

572

434.900

13:33:51

909

434.900

13:33:51

899

435.200

13:33:48

881

435.200

13:33:48

905

435.600

13:29:50

904

436.000

13:29:38

963

436.000

13:29:38

943

435.800

13:23:31

943

436.000

13:23:30

959

436.100

13:23:27

51

435.900

13:19:16

813

435.900

13:19:15

1035

436.000

13:19:15

993

436.000

13:19:15

975

435.300

13:15:24

3027

435.300

13:14:22

160

434.900

13:12:46

1112

434.000

13:06:48

981

434.000

13:06:48

410

434.300

13:06:02

55

434.300

13:06:02

203

434.300

13:06:02

204

434.300

13:05:02

34

434.300

13:05:01

1438

434.300

13:05:00

211

434.300

13:05:00

840

432.800

12:45:37

1000

432.800

12:45:37

1111

432.800

12:45:37

949

433.100

12:43:46

908

433.100

12:43:46

912

433.500

12:40:27

744

434.000

12:35:41

129

434.000

12:35:41

129

434.000

12:35:41

875

434.300

12:33:00

974

434.400

12:30:52

803

434.700

12:30:29

221

434.700

12:30:29

1829

434.700

12:30:29

1

434.400

12:28:49

753

432.700

12:20:17

158

432.700

12:20:17

967

432.000

12:08:57

1057

432.000

12:08:57

848

431.800

12:05:57

925

432.000

12:05:49

977

432.000

12:05:36

253

431.000

11:59:59

191

431.000

11:59:53

324

431.000

11:59:53

325

431.000

11:59:53

892

431.200

11:59:51

745

431.200

11:59:51

280

431.200

11:59:51

993

431.400

11:53:21

903

431.400

11:53:21

326

431.400

11:50:32

335

431.400

11:50:32

1289

430.900

11:33:18

1038

430.800

11:33:18

986

431.200

11:30:43

841

431.000

11:23:34

1028

431.000

11:23:34

982

431.400

11:15:05

709

431.300

11:11:03

185

431.300

11:11:03

997

431.600

11:08:59

460

432.200

11:05:45

402

432.200

11:05:45

1316

432.500

11:04:03

936

432.600

11:04:03

892

430.900

10:58:04

936

430.500

10:51:37

950

430.900

10:46:51

1944

431.100

10:46:47

1012

431.100

10:46:47

8

429.900

10:40:16

652

429.900

10:40:16

1671

429.900

10:40:16

911

428.300

10:34:14

915

428.600

10:34:09

911

428.600

10:34:09

865

428.500

10:30:02

949

428.700

10:23:56

879

428.900

10:22:36

1007

428.900

10:22:19

2035

428.700

10:17:04

1013

428.700

10:17:00

33

428.900

10:13:05

837

428.900

10:13:05

850

428.900

10:11:00

927

428.600

10:08:53

960

428.900

10:08:14

949

429.100

10:07:05

989

429.100

10:07:05

944

428.500

10:04:06

779

428.100

10:01:34

81

428.100

10:01:34

214

427.800

09:58:21

585

427.800

09:58:20

23

427.800

09:58:19

932

427.900

09:58:14

1034

428.000

09:58:14

252

428.000

09:58:14

919

428.000

09:50:39

917

428.300

09:48:09

927

428.800

09:46:35

2035

429.700

09:41:50

891

429.600

09:41:50

896

429.600

09:41:50

1046

429.700

09:30:38

852

429.700

09:30:38

925

430.000

09:28:28

271

430.000

09:28:28

661

430.000

09:28:28

998

430.500

09:27:11

524

431.200

09:22:15

337

431.200

09:22:15

859

431.400

09:21:55

908

431.300

09:18:34

172

431.300

09:18:34

684

431.300

09:18:34

840

431.300

09:18:34

808

431.400

09:18:34

32

431.400

09:18:34

463

431.300

09:09:14

450

431.300

09:09:14

333

432.100

09:03:39

658

432.100

09:03:39

1275

432.500

09:01:45

980

433.100

09:01:20

874

433.100

08:53:03

986

432.700

08:49:23

724

434.600

08:40:00

183

434.600

08:40:00

1040

435.000

08:37:26

919

435.500

08:37:15

840

435.500

08:37:15

1688

435.700

08:30:33

58

435.800

08:29:54

1358

435.400

08:24:10

1023

435.600

08:20:05

864

436.100

08:19:34

927

437.200

08:17:20

824

437.200

08:13:30

23

437.200

08:13:30

764

437.600

08:07:51

139

437.600

08:07:51

711

437.900

08:05:54

888

437.900

08:05:54

138

437.900

08:05:54

893

437.300

08:00:33

1183

437.600

08:00:21

© 2026 PR Newswire
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