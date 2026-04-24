Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24
24 April 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 240,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 434.855p. The highest price paid per share was 439.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 427.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0318% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 553,892,729 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 754,526,183. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1062
438.700
16:13:25
275
439.100
16:13:05
279
439.000
16:13:05
500
439.000
16:13:05
557
439.100
16:13:05
361
439.100
16:13:05
1048
439.100
16:13:05
890
439.000
16:12:04
1029
439.200
16:12:04
961
439.500
16:11:54
2730
439.500
16:11:54
983
439.000
16:09:49
1456
439.000
16:09:49
911
438.500
16:08:27
1478
438.000
16:06:55
1351
438.700
16:05:33
1473
439.000
16:05:16
431
439.000
16:05:16
988
439.200
16:04:30
2390
439.200
16:04:30
161
439.000
15:57:49
908
439.000
15:57:49
1070
439.000
15:57:49
60
439.000
15:57:49
999
439.200
15:56:30
1587
439.200
15:56:30
896
438.400
15:51:01
896
438.000
15:47:55
1012
438.000
15:47:55
979
438.200
15:42:02
1026
438.400
15:41:59
970
438.400
15:41:59
860
438.200
15:37:36
1006
438.300
15:37:18
849
438.300
15:37:18
899
436.800
15:27:43
879
437.500
15:25:28
1045
437.600
15:24:00
1003
438.000
15:23:23
947
438.200
15:21:13
1007
437.800
15:18:11
846
437.800
15:18:11
917
437.900
15:18:05
851
437.600
15:17:02
908
437.600
15:17:02
908
437.700
15:17:01
917
437.800
15:16:54
890
438.100
15:16:51
990
438.200
15:16:51
867
438.200
15:16:51
1000
437.700
15:15:56
966
437.900
15:15:40
857
437.900
15:14:19
919
437.900
15:14:19
865
437.900
15:14:19
988
438.200
15:14:13
1152
437.500
15:11:00
1007
437.900
15:10:08
977
438.100
15:09:31
1545
438.100
15:09:31
924
438.000
15:07:13
1012
438.200
15:07:13
1885
438.200
15:07:13
101
438.000
15:05:00
425
438.000
15:05:00
665
438.000
15:05:00
886
438.100
15:05:00
997
438.100
15:04:43
1135
437.700
15:02:55
587
438.100
15:02:08
1098
438.200
15:02:08
283
438.100
15:02:08
839
438.900
15:01:25
80
438.900
15:01:25
1282
438.900
15:01:25
898
438.800
15:01:25
1015
437.300
14:59:25
860
437.300
14:56:40
6
437.300
14:56:39
858
437.300
14:56:10
1041
437.300
14:56:10
1001
437.300
14:56:10
886
435.600
14:51:34
1342
435.800
14:50:01
959
435.900
14:49:57
839
435.900
14:49:57
952
435.600
14:46:09
933
435.400
14:42:34
721
435.400
14:42:34
182
435.400
14:42:16
907
435.600
14:42:15
903
435.600
14:41:14
976
435.700
14:38:18
49
435.700
14:38:18
1010
435.700
14:38:18
1044
434.900
14:33:42
991
435.300
14:32:05
1105
435.700
14:32:04
948
436.100
14:32:04
1185
436.200
14:32:04
923
435.700
14:27:38
1131
435.200
14:24:23
514
435.200
14:24:23
339
435.200
14:24:23
993
435.300
14:24:23
35
434.600
14:17:27
902
434.600
14:17:27
878
435.000
14:14:10
957
435.000
14:14:10
964
435.200
14:07:27
879
435.600
14:07:12
938
435.600
14:07:12
889
435.600
14:04:12
889
435.700
14:04:12
943
435.700
14:03:12
1030
436.000
13:54:44
995
436.600
13:52:30
838
436.800
13:50:30
846
437.000
13:49:24
1030
437.400
13:49:18
1032
437.700
13:49:10
842
437.700
13:49:10
1039
438.000
13:49:07
1035
438.000
13:48:51
992
435.200
13:46:07
860
435.300
13:44:18
842
435.300
13:44:18
1624
435.300
13:44:18
1508
435.000
13:37:42
848
435.000
13:37:42
572
434.900
13:33:51
909
434.900
13:33:51
899
435.200
13:33:48
881
435.200
13:33:48
905
435.600
13:29:50
904
436.000
13:29:38
963
436.000
13:29:38
943
435.800
13:23:31
943
436.000
13:23:30
959
436.100
13:23:27
51
435.900
13:19:16
813
435.900
13:19:15
1035
436.000
13:19:15
993
436.000
13:19:15
975
435.300
13:15:24
3027
435.300
13:14:22
160
434.900
13:12:46
1112
434.000
13:06:48
981
434.000
13:06:48
410
434.300
13:06:02
55
434.300
13:06:02
203
434.300
13:06:02
204
434.300
13:05:02
34
434.300
13:05:01
1438
434.300
13:05:00
211
434.300
13:05:00
840
432.800
12:45:37
1000
432.800
12:45:37
1111
432.800
12:45:37
949
433.100
12:43:46
908
433.100
12:43:46
912
433.500
12:40:27
744
434.000
12:35:41
129
434.000
12:35:41
129
434.000
12:35:41
875
434.300
12:33:00
974
434.400
12:30:52
803
434.700
12:30:29
221
434.700
12:30:29
1829
434.700
12:30:29
1
434.400
12:28:49
753
432.700
12:20:17
158
432.700
12:20:17
967
432.000
12:08:57
1057
432.000
12:08:57
848
431.800
12:05:57
925
432.000
12:05:49
977
432.000
12:05:36
253
431.000
11:59:59
191
431.000
11:59:53
324
431.000
11:59:53
325
431.000
11:59:53
892
431.200
11:59:51
745
431.200
11:59:51
280
431.200
11:59:51
993
431.400
11:53:21
903
431.400
11:53:21
326
431.400
11:50:32
335
431.400
11:50:32
1289
430.900
11:33:18
1038
430.800
11:33:18
986
431.200
11:30:43
841
431.000
11:23:34
1028
431.000
11:23:34
982
431.400
11:15:05
709
431.300
11:11:03
185
431.300
11:11:03
997
431.600
11:08:59
460
432.200
11:05:45
402
432.200
11:05:45
1316
432.500
11:04:03
936
432.600
11:04:03
892
430.900
10:58:04
936
430.500
10:51:37
950
430.900
10:46:51
1944
431.100
10:46:47
1012
431.100
10:46:47
8
429.900
10:40:16
652
429.900
10:40:16
1671
429.900
10:40:16
911
428.300
10:34:14
915
428.600
10:34:09
911
428.600
10:34:09
865
428.500
10:30:02
949
428.700
10:23:56
879
428.900
10:22:36
1007
428.900
10:22:19
2035
428.700
10:17:04
1013
428.700
10:17:00
33
428.900
10:13:05
837
428.900
10:13:05
850
428.900
10:11:00
927
428.600
10:08:53
960
428.900
10:08:14
949
429.100
10:07:05
989
429.100
10:07:05
944
428.500
10:04:06
779
428.100
10:01:34
81
428.100
10:01:34
214
427.800
09:58:21
585
427.800
09:58:20
23
427.800
09:58:19
932
427.900
09:58:14
1034
428.000
09:58:14
252
428.000
09:58:14
919
428.000
09:50:39
917
428.300
09:48:09
927
428.800
09:46:35
2035
429.700
09:41:50
891
429.600
09:41:50
896
429.600
09:41:50
1046
429.700
09:30:38
852
429.700
09:30:38
925
430.000
09:28:28
271
430.000
09:28:28
661
430.000
09:28:28
998
430.500
09:27:11
524
431.200
09:22:15
337
431.200
09:22:15
859
431.400
09:21:55
908
431.300
09:18:34
172
431.300
09:18:34
684
431.300
09:18:34
840
431.300
09:18:34
808
431.400
09:18:34
32
431.400
09:18:34
463
431.300
09:09:14
450
431.300
09:09:14
333
432.100
09:03:39
658
432.100
09:03:39
1275
432.500
09:01:45
980
433.100
09:01:20
874
433.100
08:53:03
986
432.700
08:49:23
724
434.600
08:40:00
183
434.600
08:40:00
1040
435.000
08:37:26
919
435.500
08:37:15
840
435.500
08:37:15
1688
435.700
08:30:33
58
435.800
08:29:54
1358
435.400
08:24:10
1023
435.600
08:20:05
864
436.100
08:19:34
927
437.200
08:17:20
824
437.200
08:13:30
23
437.200
08:13:30
764
437.600
08:07:51
139
437.600
08:07:51
711
437.900
08:05:54
888
437.900
08:05:54
138
437.900
08:05:54
893
437.300
08:00:33
1183
437.600
08:00:21