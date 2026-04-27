Announcement from the Annual General Meeting of Hacksaw AB

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Today on 27 April 2026, the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Hacksaw AB ("Hacksaw" or the "Company") was held, whereby the shareholders passed the following resolutions.

Adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet

The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and the balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2025.

Allocation of profit or loss

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, on a dividend to the shareholders of EUR 0.40 per share. It was further resolved that 5 May 2026 shall be the record date for receiving the dividend. Payment of the dividend is expected to be made through Euroclear Sweden AB on 12 May 2026.

Discharge from liability

The board of directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.

Election of board members and auditors, and fees to the board of directors and auditors

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect Patrick Svensk, Noah Gottdiener, Frédéric Herz, Arian Sparrfelt and Ana Vrabic Verdir as members of the board of directors. Patrick Svensk was re-elected as chair of the board of directors. The registered audit firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected as the Company's auditor for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the fees to the board of directors shall amount to SEK 2,448,000 (SEK 2,300,000 previous year) in total and be paid in accordance with the following, provided that the board members are not employees of the Company:

SEK 1,020,000 (SEK 1,000,000) to the chair of the board of directors and SEK 255,000 (SEK 250,000) to each of the other board members;

SEK 102,000 (SEK 100,000) to the chair of the audit committee and SEK 51,000 (SEK 50,000) to each of the other members of the audit committee; and

SEK 102,000 (SEK 100,000) to the chair of the remuneration committee and SEK 51,000 (SEK 50,000) to each of the other members of the remuneration committee.

The AGM further resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the fee to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

Approval of the board of directors' remuneration report

The AGM resolved to approve the board of directors' remuneration report for the financial year 2025.

Amendments of the articles of association

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to amend the articles of association's limits for the share capital from not less than SEK 600,000 and not more than SEK 2,400,000 to not less than EUR 65,000 and not more than EUR 260,000, due to the Company's change of accounting currency from SEK to EUR.

Authorization to issue new shares, warrants and/or convertibles

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorize the board of directors until the next annual general meeting, on one or more occasions, with or without preferential rights for the shareholders, to issue new shares, warrants and/or convertibles, corresponding to a maximum of 20 percent of the Company's share capital after dilution based on the number of shares in the Company at the time of the annual general meeting, to be paid in cash, through set-off or in kind.

The purpose of the authorization is to increase the financial flexibility of the Company and the general flexibility of the board of directors. Should the board of directors resolve on a share issue with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the reason for this shall be to finance acquisitions of businesses or assets or to raise capital to finance the Company's projects.

Issuance of new shares, convertibles or warrants, pursuant to the authorization, shall be carried out in accordance with customary terms and conditions under prevailing market conditions. If the board of directors deems it appropriate to enable the delivery of shares in connection with an issue as described above, this may be done at a subscription price corresponding to the quota value of the shares.

Authorization for the board of directors to resolve on repurchase and transfer of own shares

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorize the board of directors, at one or several occasions and for the period until the next annual general meeting, to resolve on repurchase and transfer of shares in the Company.

Repurchases may be made of not more than such a number of shares that the Company's holding of own shares at any given time does not exceed 10 percent of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company. Repurchases of shares may be made (i) on Nasdaq Stockholm, whereby the purchase shall be made at a price per share within the range of the highest purchase price and the lowest selling price at any given time, or, if the purchases are carried out by a stock exchange member assigned by the board of directors, at a price per share corresponding to the volume-weighted average price during the period in which the shares are purchased; or (ii) through a public offer to all shareholders, whereby the purchase shall be made at a price per share that, at the time of the resolution, corresponds to at least the current quoted share price and a maximum of 150 percent of the current quoted share price. Payment for the repurchased shares shall be made in cash.

Transfer of own shares may be made with no more than the total number of shares held by the Company at any given time. Transfers may be made (i) on Nasdaq Stockholm, whereby the transfer shall be made at a purchase price per share within the range of the highest purchase price and the lowest selling price at any given time; or (ii) outside Nasdaq Stockholm in connection with acquisition of companies, operations, or assets, whereby the price per share shall be determined so that the transfer is made at market terms. Payment for transferred shares shall be made in cash, through in-kind payment or, or by set-off.

The purpose of the authorizations is to give the board of directors the opportunity to continuously adapt and improve the Company's capital structure and thereby contribute to increased shareholder value, to be able to take advantage of attractive acquisition opportunities by wholly or partly financing future acquisitions, operations or assets with its own shares or with the proceeds from transferred shares, and to finance and/or secure the delivery of shares under long-term incentive programs approved by the general meeting.

Implementation of an incentive program for key employees

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to implement an incentive program for key employees within the Company and the group through issue of not more than 2,000,000 warrants, each entitling to subscription of one new share in the Company, which may result in a maximum increase in the Company's share capital of EUR 462.192652 ("Key Employee LTIP 2026/2029:1").

Participants in Key Employee LTIP 2026/2029:1 will be offered to subscribe for, or acquire from the Company, warrants divided into two categories: Senior executives comprising one position are offered the opportunity to subscribe for not more than 50,000 warrants, and other key employees comprising up to 160 positions are each offered the opportunity to subscribe for not more than 75,000 warrants and in total not more than 1,950,000 warrants.

The option premium for each warrant shall be equal to the market value of the warrants. Participants shall be entitled to a net salary compensation of normally 50 percent, but in certain cases up to 100 percent, of the option premium upon subscription for or acquisition of warrants, subject to continued employment at the end of the term of Key Employee LTIP 2026/2029:1.

Each warrant entitles to subscription of one new share in the Company during the period from 1 May 2029 up to and including 31 July 2029, at a strike price equal to 150 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share at Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from 13 April 2026 up to and including 24 April 2026.

The warrants under Key Employee LTIP 2026/2029:1 are subject to terms and conditions which include provisions regarding re-calculation, in certain cases, of the subscription price and the number of shares a warrant entitles to.

For detailed information regarding the resolutions at the AGM as set out above, please refer to the notice and the complete proposals which are available at the Company's website, www.hacksawgroup.com.

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments

ANNOUNCEMENT FROM THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF HACKSAW AB

SOURCE: Hacksaw

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/announcement-from-the-annual-general-meeting-of-hacksaw-ab-1161344