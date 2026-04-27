Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der AI-Boom braucht günstigen Strom - Diese Aktie hat ihn
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
27.04.26 | 16:00
5,080 Euro
-1,40 % -0,072
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1025,11418:21
0,0000,00018:20
PR Newswire
27.04.2026 18:00 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 27

27 April 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 250,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 434.749p. The highest price paid per share was 439.300p and the lowest price paid per share was 430.700p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0331% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 554,142,729 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 754,276,183. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

839

436.100

08:00:28

144

437.000

08:02:09

731

437.000

08:02:09

838

437.000

08:02:10

2183

438.400

08:04:35

941

438.200

08:05:08

141

438.200

08:08:04

916

438.200

08:08:04

911

438.200

08:08:04

668

438.200

08:08:36

1246

439.300

08:11:37

852

439.000

08:12:31

71

439.000

08:12:31

798

438.800

08:13:41

794

438.800

08:14:41

458

438.400

08:15:00

169

438.400

08:15:00

171

438.400

08:15:00

773

438.600

08:17:32

426

438.200

08:17:36

367

438.200

08:17:42

144

438.200

08:17:42

21

438.200

08:20:24

748

438.200

08:20:24

331

438.200

08:21:40

531

438.200

08:21:40

45

438.200

08:21:40

344

438.300

08:23:40

100

438.300

08:23:40

53

438.200

08:23:40

818

438.000

08:24:42

50

438.200

08:25:42

787

438.100

08:26:50

601

438.100

08:26:50

169

438.100

08:26:50

331

438.000

08:30:50

611

438.000

08:30:50

881

437.800

08:31:15

176

437.700

08:33:51

290

437.300

08:33:55

828

437.300

08:33:55

564

437.000

08:33:59

191

437.000

08:33:59

2424

437.600

08:43:17

1080

438.000

08:45:03

905

437.800

08:47:30

245

437.400

08:49:19

497

437.400

08:50:43

590

437.400

08:50:51

284

437.400

08:50:51

193

437.400

08:50:51

776

437.400

08:52:57

874

437.100

08:54:42

812

437.000

08:54:44

943

437.300

08:59:56

917

437.600

08:59:56

928

436.700

09:00:02

818

436.700

09:02:26

589

437.100

09:06:24

209

437.100

09:06:24

854

437.000

09:06:27

782

437.100

09:08:28

920

436.600

09:11:13

231

436.600

09:16:07

121

436.600

09:16:07

62

436.600

09:16:07

1021

436.300

09:16:42

80

436.300

09:18:51

560

436.300

09:19:37

210

436.300

09:19:37

61

436.200

09:19:43

798

436.200

09:19:43

140

436.100

09:21:17

103

436.100

09:21:17

670

436.100

09:21:17

779

435.900

09:21:17

2

436.100

09:26:05

919

436.100

09:28:14

938

436.000

09:30:10

839

436.000

09:30:10

843

436.100

09:33:00

264

436.100

09:35:12

498

436.100

09:35:18

904

436.300

09:37:06

840

436.300

09:39:48

511

436.300

09:40:48

340

436.300

09:40:48

726

436.300

09:41:58

202

436.300

09:41:58

880

436.700

09:45:36

822

436.800

09:45:36

977

436.800

09:45:36

841

437.300

09:49:20

921

437.000

09:49:36

882

436.800

09:54:19

758

436.300

09:54:43

678

436.400

09:59:03

169

436.400

09:59:03

561

435.900

10:01:00

246

435.900

10:01:00

1315

435.900

10:02:27

122

435.900

10:04:43

178

435.900

10:04:43

121

435.900

10:04:51

82

435.900

10:04:58

843

436.000

10:06:13

46

436.000

10:06:13

158

435.700

10:08:51

734

435.700

10:10:31

618

435.700

10:10:31

83

435.700

10:10:31

1114

436.100

10:15:11

922

436.000

10:15:28

931

436.000

10:16:28

838

435.500

10:16:45

278

435.500

10:19:45

619

435.500

10:19:45

798

435.300

10:20:54

567

435.100

10:22:38

283

435.100

10:22:38

542

434.900

10:24:10

263

434.900

10:24:10

781

434.700

10:25:30

134

434.700

10:30:13

362

434.900

10:30:57

114

434.900

10:30:57

730

434.800

10:32:12

155

434.800

10:32:12

893

434.700

10:33:38

936

434.700

10:35:00

314

434.500

10:38:13

51

434.500

10:38:13

89

434.500

10:38:13

315

434.500

10:38:13

8

434.400

10:38:13

10

434.600

10:38:24

23

434.600

10:38:24

23

434.600

10:38:24

23

434.600

10:38:24

938

434.300

10:39:02

921

434.100

10:42:02

912

434.300

10:45:25

897

434.400

10:49:18

759

434.300

10:49:51

887

434.200

10:54:16

766

434.200

10:56:22

117

434.100

10:57:47

1009

434.300

11:01:53

165

434.300

11:02:34

763

434.300

11:02:34

787

434.300

11:04:25

284

434.100

11:06:23

372

434.100

11:06:23

753

433.800

11:07:24

154

433.800

11:07:24

938

433.800

11:11:51

328

433.600

11:14:08

518

433.600

11:14:08

842

434.000

11:17:50

318

433.600

11:17:57

440

433.600

11:19:26

822

433.600

11:23:16

872

433.500

11:23:39

771

433.900

11:29:00

915

433.900

11:30:36

214

434.000

11:31:11

672

434.000

11:31:13

886

433.700

11:39:48

930

433.700

11:39:48

1300

433.600

11:43:11

779

433.800

11:47:07

457

433.500

11:51:10

689

433.700

11:52:02

449

433.700

11:52:02

35

434.000

11:55:13

38

434.000

11:55:13

342

434.000

11:55:13

12

434.000

11:55:13

2

434.000

11:56:33

766

433.900

11:56:35

904

433.700

11:58:06

800

433.500

12:02:11

871

433.400

12:02:44

814

433.400

12:06:53

881

433.300

12:07:00

823

433.700

12:10:29

872

434.100

12:14:30

813

433.800

12:20:01

839

433.700

12:21:08

857

434.100

12:23:10

684

434.100

12:26:52

132

434.100

12:26:52

801

434.500

12:31:05

758

434.300

12:31:09

935

433.900

12:33:37

38

434.200

12:37:54

2578

434.700

12:44:11

847

434.700

12:45:32

786

434.700

12:47:32

189

434.500

12:48:02

621

434.500

12:48:04

926

434.200

12:49:04

172

434.400

12:52:53

276

434.400

12:52:53

840

434.500

12:54:59

884

434.400

12:55:13

2

434.500

13:00:23

1

434.500

13:00:23

533

434.500

13:00:23

906

434.500

13:02:04

140

434.400

13:05:03

409

434.400

13:05:03

885

434.400

13:07:03

902

434.400

13:07:03

907

434.100

13:10:18

2

434.200

13:13:38

307

434.200

13:13:39

321

434.200

13:13:39

45

434.100

13:13:39

13

434.100

13:13:39

897

433.900

13:16:18

940

434.000

13:16:18

806

433.700

13:20:06

789

433.300

13:22:15

790

433.100

13:24:35

195

432.700

13:26:26

658

432.700

13:28:09

52

432.600

13:30:56

692

432.600

13:31:02

189

432.600

13:31:02

862

432.700

13:31:16

163

432.400

13:31:34

745

432.400

13:31:34

74

432.400

13:33:42

904

432.300

13:35:42

312

432.300

13:35:53

30

432.300

13:35:53

873

432.000

13:36:08

881

432.400

13:38:55

873

432.100

13:41:37

885

432.000

13:44:14

929

431.800

13:45:20

251

431.800

13:48:33

70

431.800

13:49:14

759

431.800

13:50:15

921

432.100

13:51:53

877

431.900

13:52:48

714

432.100

13:52:48

188

432.100

13:52:48

877

431.600

13:55:21

6

431.600

13:58:10

764

431.600

13:58:11

816

431.200

13:58:57

771

431.400

14:01:34

905

431.200

14:04:10

942

431.000

14:04:13

826

430.700

14:07:50

11

430.700

14:08:32

76

430.700

14:09:53

838

430.700

14:10:03

942

430.800

14:11:51

1412

431.100

14:16:35

900

431.100

14:17:13

852

431.100

14:18:25

808

430.900

14:20:04

910

432.100

14:23:55

1289

432.400

14:24:59

893

432.300

14:25:01

11

432.300

14:25:01

803

431.700

14:27:44

943

431.700

14:28:02

927

431.400

14:30:01

898

431.300

14:30:40

802

431.700

14:31:21

816

432.300

14:32:48

624

432.400

14:32:48

201

432.400

14:32:48

59

432.400

14:34:15

1000

432.300

14:34:15

901

432.200

14:34:15

219

432.400

14:36:17

182

432.400

14:36:17

139

432.400

14:36:17

143

432.600

14:36:17

219

432.600

14:36:17

805

431.300

14:37:42

774

431.400

14:37:42

918

432.000

14:40:05

887

432.800

14:41:20

788

433.000

14:42:53

918

433.000

14:43:07

906

433.400

14:45:15

790

434.200

14:46:35

35

434.200

14:46:35

6

434.200

14:46:35

48

434.200

14:46:45

9

434.200

14:47:04

7

434.200

14:47:04

415

434.200

14:47:04

21

434.200

14:47:04

40

434.200

14:47:04

7

434.200

14:47:04

9

434.200

14:47:04

21

434.200

14:47:04

415

434.200

14:47:04

40

434.200

14:47:04

307

434.200

14:47:04

804

433.900

14:48:06

891

435.400

14:50:51

846

435.400

14:50:51

798

435.300

14:50:58

901

435.100

14:52:06

867

434.500

14:53:56

887

434.700

14:55:25

757

434.500

14:56:49

176

434.500

14:56:49

846

433.900

14:57:15

814

433.600

14:58:01

953

434.400

15:00:49

312

434.400

15:01:00

76

434.400

15:01:00

790

434.400

15:01:00

820

434.200

15:02:14

916

434.000

15:02:22

8

433.800

15:03:34

4

433.800

15:03:34

853

433.800

15:03:44

806

433.800

15:03:44

1060

433.800

15:05:10

815

433.700

15:06:18

771

433.500

15:06:29

880

433.300

15:07:39

292

433.100

15:09:03

23

433.100

15:09:03

365

433.100

15:09:12

878

432.800

15:09:55

1235

433.600

15:11:31

896

433.300

15:12:40

45

433.700

15:13:42

2

433.700

15:13:43

793

433.700

15:13:44

801

433.500

15:14:28

850

434.300

15:15:23

928

434.300

15:17:17

939

434.300

15:17:17

790

434.600

15:18:49

868

434.500

15:20:12

925

434.400

15:21:31

759

434.500

15:22:01

761

434.800

15:23:52

1356

435.800

15:26:10

347

436.000

15:26:33

109

436.000

15:26:33

59

435.900

15:26:33

938

435.800

15:26:33

863

435.400

15:27:53

1149

435.900

15:30:11

910

435.700

15:30:17

834

435.800

15:31:32

932

435.800

15:33:32

507

435.800

15:33:37

357

435.700

15:33:37

884

435.600

15:33:37

311

436.000

15:36:22

39

436.000

15:36:22

36

436.000

15:36:22

122

435.900

15:36:22

355

435.900

15:36:22

39

436.000

15:36:22

802

435.800

15:37:12

860

435.800

15:38:21

889

435.600

15:38:24

768

435.500

15:40:25

874

435.600

15:41:13

864

434.900

15:42:07

808

434.800

15:42:07

863

435.000

15:45:16

942

435.000

15:45:16

136

435.000

15:46:48

507

435.000

15:46:48

205

435.000

15:46:48

969

434.900

15:49:10

829

434.900

15:49:10

834

434.900

15:50:00

841

435.000

15:51:21

41

435.000

15:51:21

816

434.900

15:51:23

792

434.800

15:52:23

910

434.800

15:53:50

810

434.800

15:53:50

649

434.900

15:55:12

126

434.900

15:55:16

829

434.800

15:55:43

815

435.200

15:57:10

29

435.200

15:57:10

815

435.100

15:58:58

871

435.100

15:58:58

785

435.200

16:00:05

913

435.500

16:00:57

1054

435.200

16:02:02

866

435.500

16:02:38

357

435.400

16:02:58

781

434.800

16:04:23

507

434.900

16:04:23

983

434.900

16:04:23

798

434.800

16:05:38

942

434.600

16:06:11

840

434.500

16:07:21

911

434.400

16:07:25

841

434.800

16:08:38

2416

434.800

16:11:01

363

435.400

16:13:43

11

435.400

16:13:43

2343

435.400

16:13:43

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.