Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 27
27 April 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 250,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 434.749p. The highest price paid per share was 439.300p and the lowest price paid per share was 430.700p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0331% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 554,142,729 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 754,276,183. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
839
436.100
08:00:28
144
437.000
08:02:09
731
437.000
08:02:09
838
437.000
08:02:10
2183
438.400
08:04:35
941
438.200
08:05:08
141
438.200
08:08:04
916
438.200
08:08:04
911
438.200
08:08:04
668
438.200
08:08:36
1246
439.300
08:11:37
852
439.000
08:12:31
71
439.000
08:12:31
798
438.800
08:13:41
794
438.800
08:14:41
458
438.400
08:15:00
169
438.400
08:15:00
171
438.400
08:15:00
773
438.600
08:17:32
426
438.200
08:17:36
367
438.200
08:17:42
144
438.200
08:17:42
21
438.200
08:20:24
748
438.200
08:20:24
331
438.200
08:21:40
531
438.200
08:21:40
45
438.200
08:21:40
344
438.300
08:23:40
100
438.300
08:23:40
53
438.200
08:23:40
818
438.000
08:24:42
50
438.200
08:25:42
787
438.100
08:26:50
601
438.100
08:26:50
169
438.100
08:26:50
331
438.000
08:30:50
611
438.000
08:30:50
881
437.800
08:31:15
176
437.700
08:33:51
290
437.300
08:33:55
828
437.300
08:33:55
564
437.000
08:33:59
191
437.000
08:33:59
2424
437.600
08:43:17
1080
438.000
08:45:03
905
437.800
08:47:30
245
437.400
08:49:19
497
437.400
08:50:43
590
437.400
08:50:51
284
437.400
08:50:51
193
437.400
08:50:51
776
437.400
08:52:57
874
437.100
08:54:42
812
437.000
08:54:44
943
437.300
08:59:56
917
437.600
08:59:56
928
436.700
09:00:02
818
436.700
09:02:26
589
437.100
09:06:24
|
209
437.100
09:06:24
854
437.000
09:06:27
782
437.100
09:08:28
920
436.600
09:11:13
231
436.600
09:16:07
121
436.600
09:16:07
62
436.600
09:16:07
1021
436.300
09:16:42
80
436.300
09:18:51
560
436.300
09:19:37
210
436.300
09:19:37
61
436.200
09:19:43
798
436.200
09:19:43
140
436.100
09:21:17
103
436.100
09:21:17
670
436.100
09:21:17
779
|
435.900
09:21:17
2
436.100
09:26:05
919
436.100
09:28:14
938
436.000
09:30:10
839
436.000
09:30:10
843
436.100
09:33:00
264
436.100
09:35:12
498
436.100
09:35:18
904
436.300
09:37:06
840
436.300
09:39:48
511
436.300
09:40:48
340
436.300
09:40:48
726
436.300
09:41:58
202
436.300
09:41:58
880
436.700
09:45:36
822
436.800
09:45:36
977
436.800
09:45:36
841
437.300
09:49:20
921
437.000
09:49:36
882
436.800
09:54:19
758
436.300
09:54:43
678
436.400
09:59:03
169
436.400
09:59:03
561
435.900
10:01:00
246
435.900
10:01:00
1315
435.900
10:02:27
122
435.900
10:04:43
178
435.900
10:04:43
121
435.900
10:04:51
82
435.900
10:04:58
843
436.000
10:06:13
46
436.000
10:06:13
158
435.700
10:08:51
734
435.700
10:10:31
618
435.700
10:10:31
83
435.700
10:10:31
1114
436.100
10:15:11
922
436.000
10:15:28
931
436.000
10:16:28
838
435.500
10:16:45
278
435.500
10:19:45
619
435.500
10:19:45
798
435.300
10:20:54
567
435.100
10:22:38
283
435.100
10:22:38
542
434.900
10:24:10
263
434.900
10:24:10
781
434.700
10:25:30
134
434.700
10:30:13
362
434.900
10:30:57
114
434.900
10:30:57
730
434.800
10:32:12
155
434.800
10:32:12
893
434.700
10:33:38
936
434.700
10:35:00
314
434.500
10:38:13
51
434.500
10:38:13
89
434.500
10:38:13
315
434.500
10:38:13
8
434.400
10:38:13
10
434.600
10:38:24
23
434.600
10:38:24
23
434.600
10:38:24
23
434.600
10:38:24
938
434.300
10:39:02
921
434.100
10:42:02
912
434.300
10:45:25
897
434.400
10:49:18
759
434.300
10:49:51
887
434.200
10:54:16
766
434.200
10:56:22
117
434.100
10:57:47
1009
434.300
11:01:53
165
434.300
11:02:34
763
434.300
11:02:34
787
434.300
11:04:25
284
434.100
11:06:23
372
434.100
11:06:23
753
433.800
11:07:24
154
433.800
11:07:24
938
433.800
11:11:51
328
433.600
11:14:08
518
433.600
11:14:08
842
434.000
11:17:50
318
433.600
11:17:57
440
433.600
11:19:26
822
433.600
11:23:16
872
433.500
11:23:39
771
433.900
11:29:00
915
433.900
11:30:36
214
434.000
11:31:11
672
434.000
11:31:13
886
433.700
11:39:48
930
433.700
11:39:48
1300
433.600
11:43:11
779
433.800
11:47:07
457
433.500
11:51:10
689
433.700
11:52:02
449
433.700
11:52:02
35
434.000
11:55:13
38
434.000
11:55:13
342
434.000
11:55:13
12
434.000
11:55:13
2
434.000
11:56:33
766
433.900
11:56:35
904
433.700
11:58:06
800
433.500
12:02:11
871
433.400
12:02:44
814
433.400
12:06:53
881
433.300
12:07:00
823
433.700
12:10:29
872
434.100
12:14:30
813
433.800
12:20:01
839
433.700
12:21:08
857
434.100
|
12:23:10
684
434.100
12:26:52
132
434.100
12:26:52
801
434.500
12:31:05
758
434.300
12:31:09
935
433.900
12:33:37
38
434.200
12:37:54
2578
434.700
12:44:11
847
434.700
12:45:32
786
434.700
12:47:32
189
434.500
12:48:02
621
434.500
12:48:04
926
434.200
12:49:04
172
434.400
12:52:53
276
434.400
12:52:53
840
434.500
12:54:59
884
434.400
12:55:13
2
434.500
13:00:23
1
434.500
13:00:23
533
434.500
13:00:23
906
434.500
13:02:04
140
434.400
13:05:03
409
434.400
13:05:03
885
434.400
13:07:03
902
434.400
13:07:03
907
434.100
13:10:18
2
434.200
13:13:38
307
434.200
13:13:39
321
434.200
13:13:39
45
434.100
13:13:39
13
434.100
13:13:39
897
433.900
13:16:18
940
434.000
13:16:18
806
433.700
13:20:06
789
433.300
13:22:15
790
433.100
13:24:35
195
432.700
13:26:26
658
432.700
13:28:09
52
432.600
13:30:56
692
432.600
13:31:02
189
432.600
13:31:02
862
432.700
13:31:16
163
432.400
13:31:34
745
432.400
13:31:34
74
432.400
13:33:42
904
432.300
13:35:42
312
432.300
13:35:53
30
432.300
13:35:53
873
432.000
13:36:08
881
432.400
13:38:55
873
432.100
13:41:37
885
432.000
13:44:14
929
431.800
13:45:20
251
431.800
13:48:33
70
431.800
13:49:14
759
431.800
13:50:15
921
432.100
13:51:53
877
431.900
13:52:48
714
432.100
13:52:48
188
432.100
13:52:48
877
431.600
13:55:21
6
431.600
13:58:10
764
431.600
13:58:11
816
431.200
13:58:57
771
431.400
14:01:34
905
431.200
14:04:10
942
431.000
14:04:13
826
430.700
14:07:50
11
430.700
14:08:32
76
430.700
14:09:53
838
430.700
14:10:03
942
430.800
14:11:51
1412
431.100
14:16:35
900
431.100
14:17:13
852
431.100
14:18:25
808
430.900
14:20:04
910
432.100
14:23:55
1289
432.400
14:24:59
893
432.300
14:25:01
11
432.300
14:25:01
803
431.700
14:27:44
943
431.700
14:28:02
927
431.400
14:30:01
898
431.300
14:30:40
802
431.700
14:31:21
816
432.300
14:32:48
624
432.400
14:32:48
201
432.400
14:32:48
59
432.400
14:34:15
1000
432.300
14:34:15
901
432.200
14:34:15
219
432.400
14:36:17
182
432.400
14:36:17
139
432.400
14:36:17
143
432.600
14:36:17
219
432.600
14:36:17
805
431.300
14:37:42
774
431.400
14:37:42
918
432.000
14:40:05
887
432.800
14:41:20
788
433.000
14:42:53
918
433.000
14:43:07
906
433.400
14:45:15
790
434.200
14:46:35
35
434.200
14:46:35
6
434.200
14:46:35
48
434.200
14:46:45
9
434.200
14:47:04
7
434.200
14:47:04
415
434.200
14:47:04
21
434.200
14:47:04
40
434.200
14:47:04
7
434.200
14:47:04
9
434.200
14:47:04
21
434.200
14:47:04
415
434.200
14:47:04
40
434.200
14:47:04
307
434.200
14:47:04
804
433.900
14:48:06
891
435.400
14:50:51
846
435.400
14:50:51
798
435.300
14:50:58
901
435.100
14:52:06
867
434.500
14:53:56
887
434.700
14:55:25
757
434.500
14:56:49
176
434.500
14:56:49
846
433.900
14:57:15
814
433.600
14:58:01
953
434.400
15:00:49
312
434.400
15:01:00
76
434.400
15:01:00
790
434.400
15:01:00
820
434.200
15:02:14
916
434.000
15:02:22
8
433.800
15:03:34
4
433.800
15:03:34
853
433.800
15:03:44
806
433.800
15:03:44
1060
433.800
15:05:10
815
433.700
15:06:18
771
433.500
15:06:29
880
433.300
15:07:39
292
433.100
15:09:03
23
433.100
15:09:03
365
433.100
15:09:12
878
432.800
15:09:55
1235
433.600
15:11:31
896
433.300
15:12:40
45
433.700
15:13:42
2
433.700
15:13:43
793
433.700
15:13:44
801
433.500
15:14:28
850
434.300
15:15:23
928
434.300
15:17:17
939
434.300
15:17:17
790
434.600
15:18:49
868
434.500
15:20:12
925
434.400
15:21:31
759
434.500
15:22:01
761
434.800
15:23:52
1356
435.800
15:26:10
347
436.000
15:26:33
109
436.000
15:26:33
59
435.900
15:26:33
938
435.800
15:26:33
863
435.400
15:27:53
1149
435.900
15:30:11
910
435.700
15:30:17
834
435.800
15:31:32
932
435.800
15:33:32
507
435.800
15:33:37
357
435.700
15:33:37
884
435.600
15:33:37
311
436.000
15:36:22
39
436.000
15:36:22
36
436.000
15:36:22
122
435.900
15:36:22
355
435.900
15:36:22
39
436.000
15:36:22
802
435.800
15:37:12
860
435.800
15:38:21
889
435.600
15:38:24
768
435.500
15:40:25
874
435.600
15:41:13
864
434.900
15:42:07
808
434.800
15:42:07
863
435.000
15:45:16
942
435.000
15:45:16
136
435.000
15:46:48
507
435.000
15:46:48
205
435.000
15:46:48
969
434.900
15:49:10
829
434.900
15:49:10
834
434.900
15:50:00
841
435.000
15:51:21
41
435.000
15:51:21
816
434.900
15:51:23
792
434.800
15:52:23
910
434.800
15:53:50
810
434.800
15:53:50
649
434.900
15:55:12
126
434.900
15:55:16
829
434.800
15:55:43
815
435.200
15:57:10
29
435.200
15:57:10
815
435.100
15:58:58
871
435.100
15:58:58
785
435.200
16:00:05
913
435.500
16:00:57
1054
435.200
16:02:02
866
435.500
16:02:38
357
435.400
16:02:58
781
434.800
16:04:23
507
434.900
16:04:23
983
434.900
16:04:23
798
434.800
16:05:38
942
434.600
16:06:11
840
434.500
16:07:21
911
434.400
16:07:25
841
434.800
16:08:38
2416
434.800
16:11:01
363
435.400
16:13:43
11
435.400
16:13:43
2343
435.400
16:13:43