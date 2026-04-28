Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Makenita Resources Inc. (CSE: KENY) (WKN: A40X6P) (OTCID: KENYF) (the "Company" or "Makenita") is pleased to announce that a helicopter-based aeromagnetic/radiometric/VLF (very-low-frequency) survey on the entirety of Makenita's Sisson West tungsten project in New Brunswick is now under way. This project is directly adjacent to the Sisson Tungsten mine in New Brunswick. On November 13, 2025, the Sisson tungsten mine was selected by the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, as one of the first nation-building projects.1 Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Makenita may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Makenita Resources Inc., stated, "It is great to finally be underway on this exciting project at a time when tungsten prices and demand are strong.2 With just over 30 million shares outstanding, any success in the ground would have a meaningful impact on the Company given such a small float. Management anticipates a very active remainder of the year and is very optimistic about the near- and mid-term outlook for Makenita."





Figure 1. Location map for Makenita's Sisson West Tungsten Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11165/294487_599a2b54744c0885_002full.jpg





Figure 2. Makenita airborne survey.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11165/294487_599a2b54744c0885_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Paul Lemmon, P.Geo., arms-length to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Makenita Resources Inc.

Makenita currently has several projects located in Canada. The Sisson West Tungsten Project, consisting of approximately 9,845 contiguous acres prospective for Tungsten, located in New Brunswick directly bordering Northcliff Resources Ltd.'s (NCF) Sisson Tungsten Mine. Makenita also has the approximately 9,000 acre "NTX Rare Earth Project" in Quebec prospective for rare earths. Lastly, Makenita has the 5,542-acre Hector Property which is in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario, which is prospective for cobalt, silver and diamonds. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Makenita may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2025/11/13/prime-minister-carney-announces-second-tranche-nation-building-projects https://businessanalytiq.com/procurementanalytics/index/tungsten-price-index/

Makenita Resources Inc.

"Jason Gigliotti"

Jason Gigliotti

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Makenita. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Makenita disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294487

Source: Makenita Resources Inc.