Stagwell: The Marketing Cloud Expands Agent Cloud with Specialized Marketing Toolkit, Enabling SMBs and In-House Teams to Turn AI into a Scalable Marketing Teammate

The specialized 10-agent toolkit is designed to turn strategy into execution instantly for resource-constrained teams

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / The Marketing Cloud, a Stagwell company (NASDAQ:STGW), today announced the launch of a new campaign for its flagship product, Agent Cloud, introducing a specialized marketing toolkit. Designed specifically for small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and in-house agency teams, the toolkit provides an always-on AI powerhouse to help resource-constrained teams scale their marketing without adding headcount, stretching budgets, or compromising security.

The new marketing toolkit specifically targets the 'execution gap'-the friction between developing a high-level strategy and bringing it to market. By combining the flexibility of the world's leading LLMs, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, with agents engineered by veteran marketers, Agent Cloud embeds automated marketing expertise directly into the workflow of SMBs and overextended in-house teams.

Agent Cloud's marketing toolkit features a curated ecosystem of 10 specialized agents, combining proprietary 1st-party tools with exclusive 3rd-party marketing technology designed to handle the most critical marketing workflows. By integrating best-in-class intelligence from partners like Glystn, Limbik, and Parallel, the toolkit offers a level of domain-specific expertise and data access that is impossible to replicate with a generic enterprise AI license.

The Agent Cloud marketing toolkit includes:

Brand Audit: Analyzes brand personality and competitive positioning.

Campaign Architect: Builds foundational messaging and positioning for new campaigns.

Copy Feedback Pro: Provides critiques to ensure copy is sharp, logical, and grammatically correct.

Glystn Social Intelligence: Tracks cultural sentiment and consumer trends.

Image Generator: Generates high-quality, on-brand visual content for social platforms.

Limbik Resonance Agent: Tests the resonance of any message, idea, or concept with your target audience.

Parallel Deep Research: Conducts exhaustive market, competitor, and regulatory deep dives on a given topic.

Search Discoverability: Audits organic visibility to improve rankings across traditional search and modern AI-driven answer engines.

Social Media Post Wizard: Translates ideas and reports into platform-ready social copy.

Video Concept & Creation Partner: Brainstorms concepts and generates structured prompts for video creation.

"We developed this toolkit because we understand the nuances of a brand audit, the friction of approval loops, and the absolute necessity of data security-these are the same agents our own team relies on every day to scale our output," added Amy Guenel, Chief Marketing Officer at The Marketing Cloud. "Lean teams and smaller organizations no longer have to sacrifice their creative vision because of limited bandwidth; we are giving them the same capacity to move from strategy to execution in record time."

Agent Cloud has already seen massive success across Stagwell's global agency network. "Agent Cloud has fundamentally transformed our research and auditing workflows," said Marcel Goldstein, Managing Director, Corporate Affairs at Allison Worldwide. "For a typical media audit, we've seen completion times plummet from 16 hours to just one hour or less, allowing our team to spend that reclaimed time on high-level strategy to help our clients see around corners and be ahead of what's next.

Unlike generic AI platforms, Agent Cloud offers total model agility, ensuring users are never locked into a single LLM. This allows teams to always use the best agent for the job-leveraging the unique strengths of different models for logic, creativity, or speed-while future-proofing their tech stack against a rapidly changing AI landscape. This flexibility is supported by enterprise-grade security, where data uploaded to the platform is never used to train LLMs, ensuring that brand secrets and proprietary data remain strictly confidential.

Additionally, Agent Cloud offers seamless connectivity by integrating with the tools teams already use-including ClickUp, Slack, HubSpot, and more. By pulling data directly from these existing stacks, Agent Cloud ensures AI fits into your current workflow, leveraging your team's existing information rather than forcing you to build new processes from scratch.

For more information on Agent Cloud and to book a demo, please visit www.themarketingcloud.com/agent-cloud-marketing-toolkit.

About The Marketing Cloud

The Marketing Cloud is a data-driven suite of AI-powered SaaS and service solutions built for the modern marketer. Powered by proprietary data and advanced tools spanning research, communications, creative, and media, it enables organizations to achieve measurable business outcomes by making smarter decisions, faster. The Marketing Cloud was born out of Stagwell's (NASDAQ:STGW) award-winning network, known for delivering creative performance for ambitious brands.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Bourne-Peters, PR Director

Alyssa.Bourne-Peters@themarketingcloud.com

+1-917-592-9795

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-marketing-cloud-expands-agent-cloud-with-specialized-marketi-1161627