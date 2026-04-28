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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
27.04.26 | 16:00
5,080 Euro
-0,35 % -0,018
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0125,08819:10
5,0105,08818:22
PR Newswire
28.04.2026 18:12 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 28

28 April 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 250,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 434.736p. The highest price paid per share was 436.300p and the lowest price paid per share was 431.500p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0331% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 554,392,729 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 754,029,107. Rightmove holds 10,632,244 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1174

436.100

08:00:31

906

436.100

08:01:51

949

435.500

08:01:52

854

435.000

08:02:00

812

435.100

08:03:21

866

434.900

08:05:36

866

433.900

08:06:34

841

431.800

08:07:52

275

431.500

08:08:56

183

431.500

08:08:56

458

431.500

08:08:56

902

432.300

08:11:12

834

433.000

08:14:09

168

433.000

08:14:09

848

433.100

08:14:09

898

433.100

08:14:09

917

434.400

08:19:05

807

434.100

08:19:12

863

434.100

08:19:12

922

434.100

08:19:12

383

435.000

08:22:28

758

434.900

08:23:28

370

435.000

08:23:28

891

435.200

08:28:50

939

435.200

08:28:50

884

434.900

08:31:21

889

434.800

08:32:32

3200

436.300

08:41:40

973

435.900

08:44:10

826

435.500

08:46:11

11

435.700

08:46:11

884

435.700

08:46:11

793

435.700

08:46:11

1

435.500

08:53:52

1

435.500

08:53:54

2

435.500

08:54:15

1796

436.200

08:58:09

796

436.200

08:58:13

921

436.200

08:58:13

566

436.200

08:59:05

320

436.200

08:59:05

942

435.900

09:00:00

875

435.700

09:00:49

914

434.600

09:05:01

684

434.600

09:05:01

74

434.600

09:05:01

905

433.900

09:07:48

886

434.100

09:07:48

233

432.700

09:11:45

73

432.700

09:11:45

989

433.000

09:15:35

936

433.400

09:19:02

803

433.300

09:19:02

288

433.000

09:20:00

78

433.000

09:20:00

416

433.000

09:20:00

861

433.400

09:25:04

6

434.100

09:28:18

163

434.600

09:29:51

163

434.600

09:29:52

45

434.600

09:29:59

916

434.600

09:30:31

924

434.500

09:30:53

777

435.400

09:34:19

877

435.400

09:35:51

800

435.200

09:36:10

785

435.200

09:36:10

499

435.000

09:37:46

431

435.000

09:37:46

822

435.200

09:40:45

782

435.000

09:44:49

931

435.000

09:44:49

919

434.900

09:45:15

841

434.800

09:45:15

586

434.600

09:51:34

286

434.600

09:51:34

837

434.600

09:51:34

895

434.400

09:55:34

1342

434.400

09:55:34

901

434.300

10:01:57

865

434.000

10:02:51

939

433.700

10:04:33

165

433.600

10:04:37

710

433.600

10:04:37

803

434.300

10:10:48

503

434.300

10:10:48

860

434.300

10:11:52

299

434.300

10:11:52

885

434.200

10:15:23

1333

434.200

10:15:23

842

434.000

10:15:23

420

434.100

10:18:35

508

434.100

10:18:35

270

434.100

10:18:35

508

434.100

10:18:35

161

435.500

10:25:34

808

435.500

10:25:38

776

435.400

10:25:44

955

435.700

10:29:58

800

435.800

10:29:58

17

435.800

10:29:58

17

435.800

10:29:58

826

435.600

10:31:01

773

435.000

10:38:45

874

435.000

10:38:45

918

434.600

10:38:54

781

434.300

10:40:23

1284

435.200

10:47:23

831

435.300

10:47:23

90

435.300

10:47:23

765

434.800

10:50:10

478

434.500

10:52:16

414

434.500

10:52:16

6

434.500

10:52:16

200

435.400

11:00:11

712

435.400

11:00:11

121

435.200

11:01:51

812

435.200

11:02:31

681

435.200

11:02:31

113

435.200

11:03:26

785

435.200

11:03:26

152

435.200

11:09:51

739

435.200

11:10:19

853

435.200

11:10:19

846

435.200

11:14:48

776

435.200

11:15:13

643

435.000

11:16:10

169

435.000

11:16:10

506

435.500

11:20:31

261

435.500

11:20:31

452

435.200

11:24:52

3

435.200

11:24:52

435

435.200

11:25:04

444

435.200

11:25:04

388

435.200

11:25:04

609

435.600

11:32:15

300

435.600

11:32:15

866

435.600

11:35:15

370

435.700

11:37:51

424

435.800

11:38:59

160

435.800

11:38:59

156

435.800

11:40:59

132

435.800

11:40:59

406

435.600

11:41:59

45

435.600

11:41:59

224

435.600

11:41:59

14

435.600

11:41:59

620

435.500

11:42:05

165

435.500

11:42:46

807

435.500

11:43:25

393

436.000

11:49:29

531

436.000

11:49:29

857

435.800

11:49:40

855

435.400

11:49:44

850

435.300

11:54:19

881

435.700

11:59:04

334

435.600

11:59:50

506

435.600

11:59:50

898

435.400

11:59:50

928

435.300

12:03:10

287

435.000

12:07:27

541

435.000

12:07:27

154

434.700

12:07:55

818

434.400

12:11:11

494

434.200

12:14:11

230

434.200

12:14:11

130

434.200

12:14:11

888

434.600

12:16:42

44

435.200

12:25:36

845

435.200

12:25:36

798

435.800

12:27:15

898

436.000

12:27:15

794

435.600

12:29:12

760

435.400

12:30:20

866

434.900

12:33:58

803

435.200

12:37:05

400

435.200

12:38:05

103

435.200

12:38:05

250

435.400

12:42:54

760

435.300

12:43:12

150

435.600

12:45:34

100

435.500

12:45:51

506

435.500

12:46:52

330

435.400

12:48:34

1500

435.400

12:48:34

473

435.500

12:48:34

785

435.300

12:49:30

148

435.200

12:55:06

27

435.200

12:55:06

898

435.100

12:55:43

136

435.800

12:59:04

31

435.800

12:59:29

767

435.800

13:00:06

200

435.600

13:00:22

566

435.600

13:00:22

809

435.400

13:03:52

889

435.400

13:03:52

31

435.400

13:09:03

800

435.400

13:09:03

828

435.300

13:10:38

45

435.200

13:10:55

757

435.200

13:10:55

155

435.500

13:14:14

812

435.500

13:16:43

793

435.300

13:19:01

829

435.100

13:19:18

506

435.400

13:21:55

282

435.400

13:21:55

934

435.300

13:21:55

168

434.100

13:27:23

689

434.100

13:27:26

363

433.700

13:28:54

297

433.700

13:28:54

115

433.700

13:28:54

847

433.800

13:31:10

824

433.800

13:31:10

884

433.200

13:33:58

27

433.200

13:33:58

878

433.500

13:36:08

759

433.500

13:38:18

142

433.900

13:43:14

4

434.200

13:46:02

978

434.300

13:46:11

873

434.300

13:47:11

59

434.100

13:48:34

757

434.100

13:48:34

310

434.100

13:48:34

37

434.100

13:48:34

854

434.100

13:48:34

465

434.100

13:48:34

77

434.100

13:49:44

141

434.100

13:49:44

14

434.100

13:49:44

815

434.000

13:49:58

353

434.600

13:53:10

444

434.600

13:53:10

1210

435.400

13:57:57

831

435.200

14:00:21

460

435.100

14:03:34

848

434.900

14:04:01

21

434.900

14:04:01

845

434.900

14:04:01

754

434.900

14:04:01

45

434.900

14:04:01

17

434.900

14:04:01

179

434.200

14:11:03

757

434.200

14:11:03

831

434.200

14:11:03

889

434.200

14:11:03

791

433.900

14:13:45

1087

433.900

14:13:49

912

433.400

14:17:07

447

433.200

14:20:18

373

433.200

14:20:18

872

433.300

14:21:48

896

433.000

14:21:52

1100

432.400

14:25:50

757

432.400

14:25:50

888

432.500

14:27:18

845

432.200

14:29:05

794

432.000

14:29:09

824

433.300

14:31:57

764

433.000

14:31:58

888

433.000

14:31:58

826

433.200

14:31:58

770

434.000

14:35:18

827

434.000

14:36:17

1045

434.000

14:36:17

1058

434.000

14:36:17

754

433.800

14:37:30

923

433.500

14:39:12

911

433.000

14:40:19

848

433.000

14:42:33

810

432.700

14:42:41

49

432.700

14:42:41

919

433.600

14:44:00

8

435.300

14:47:04

1328

435.100

14:47:06

81

435.200

14:47:44

902

434.900

14:48:05

688

434.900

14:49:30

200

434.900

14:49:30

938

434.900

14:51:08

936

435.000

14:51:08

896

435.100

14:52:51

927

435.400

14:54:22

145

435.500

14:55:42

791

435.400

14:56:22

1015

435.200

14:56:27

790

435.100

14:57:41

803

435.100

14:59:15

932

434.900

14:59:52

757

434.900

15:02:11

150

434.800

15:02:11

1140

434.900

15:03:19

934

434.600

15:03:29

844

434.600

15:03:29

902

434.200

15:04:04

841

433.900

15:05:22

757

434.700

15:06:50

227

434.700

15:06:50

100

434.700

15:06:50

919

434.600

15:06:50

940

434.500

15:08:05

754

434.100

15:09:06

832

433.500

15:11:25

4

433.700

15:12:20

1077

434.200

15:13:10

28

434.100

15:13:10

858

434.100

15:13:10

133

434.400

15:14:34

687

434.800

15:15:29

373

434.800

15:15:29

913

434.700

15:15:36

9

435.200

15:18:48

34

435.500

15:19:23

10

435.500

15:19:23

10

435.500

15:19:23

10

435.500

15:19:23

10

435.500

15:19:23

10

435.500

15:19:23

10

435.500

15:19:23

10

435.500

15:19:23

53

435.500

15:19:23

1237

435.600

15:19:27

17

435.600

15:19:27

353

435.600

15:19:44

581

435.600

15:19:44

14

435.600

15:19:54

132

435.600

15:20:02

1500

435.900

15:21:23

876

435.900

15:21:23

969

436.000

15:24:03

947

435.900

15:24:05

853

435.700

15:25:11

59

435.700

15:26:14

389

435.800

15:28:05

360

436.100

15:28:52

384

436.000

15:29:07

914

436.000

15:29:42

1135

436.000

15:29:42

168

436.000

15:29:42

478

436.000

15:29:42

860

435.700

15:33:30

1231

435.700

15:33:30

198

435.700

15:33:30

740

435.700

15:33:30

807

435.600

15:35:53

829

435.500

15:35:53

912

435.700

15:37:53

767

435.700

15:37:53

250

435.500

15:38:33

370

435.200

15:40:02

342

435.200

15:40:02

55

435.200

15:40:02

892

435.200

15:40:02

814

435.200

15:43:44

370

435.400

15:43:44

127

435.400

15:43:44

853

435.000

15:44:38

762

434.800

15:45:25

867

434.700

15:46:06

50

434.700

15:46:45

764

434.700

15:46:45

888

434.500

15:48:17

36

434.600

15:49:35

157

434.600

15:49:35

754

434.600

15:49:35

48

434.600

15:49:35

195

434.700

15:50:51

371

434.700

15:50:51

163

434.700

15:50:51

142

434.700

15:50:51

135

434.700

15:51:44

150

434.700

15:51:44

243

435.000

15:52:22

9

435.000

15:52:22

33

435.000

15:52:22

93

435.000

15:52:22

927

435.100

15:53:08

477

435.000

15:53:08

896

435.000

15:53:55

874

434.900

15:54:04

863

434.500

15:54:56

883

434.200

15:56:10

98

434.300

15:57:28

824

434.300

15:57:28

165

434.400

15:58:12

868

434.200

15:58:44

70

434.000

15:59:22

815

434.000

15:59:22

831

435.000

16:01:17

311

435.100

16:01:17

456

435.100

16:01:17

519

435.200

16:02:00

369

435.100

16:02:00

782

435.100

16:02:00

861

435.000

16:03:54

939

434.900

16:03:58

1105

434.600

16:05:35

757

434.500

16:05:39

903

434.100

16:06:27

882

433.800

16:06:50

794

433.900

16:08:18

896

433.900

16:08:18

812

434.500

16:10:11

165

434.500

16:10:11

782

434.200

16:11:08

757

434.400

16:11:38

29

434.400

16:11:38

788

434.200

16:11:53

762

434.200

16:13:19

1513

434.900

16:14:58

795

434.700

16:15:10

155

434.500

16:16:35

371

434.500

16:16:35

125

434.500

16:16:35

775

434.500

16:16:35

88

434.500

16:17:35

907

434.500

16:17:35

925

434.500

16:19:04

© 2026 PR Newswire
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