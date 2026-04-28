Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 28
28 April 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 250,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 434.736p. The highest price paid per share was 436.300p and the lowest price paid per share was 431.500p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0331% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 554,392,729 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 754,029,107. Rightmove holds 10,632,244 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1174
436.100
08:00:31
906
436.100
08:01:51
949
435.500
08:01:52
854
435.000
08:02:00
812
435.100
08:03:21
866
434.900
08:05:36
866
433.900
08:06:34
841
431.800
08:07:52
275
431.500
08:08:56
183
431.500
08:08:56
458
431.500
08:08:56
902
432.300
08:11:12
834
433.000
08:14:09
168
433.000
08:14:09
848
433.100
08:14:09
898
433.100
08:14:09
917
434.400
08:19:05
807
434.100
08:19:12
863
434.100
08:19:12
922
434.100
08:19:12
383
435.000
08:22:28
758
434.900
08:23:28
370
435.000
08:23:28
891
435.200
08:28:50
939
435.200
08:28:50
884
434.900
08:31:21
889
434.800
08:32:32
3200
436.300
08:41:40
973
435.900
08:44:10
826
435.500
08:46:11
11
435.700
08:46:11
884
435.700
08:46:11
793
435.700
08:46:11
1
435.500
08:53:52
1
435.500
08:53:54
2
435.500
08:54:15
1796
436.200
08:58:09
796
436.200
08:58:13
921
436.200
08:58:13
566
436.200
08:59:05
320
436.200
08:59:05
942
435.900
09:00:00
875
435.700
09:00:49
914
434.600
09:05:01
684
434.600
09:05:01
74
434.600
09:05:01
905
433.900
09:07:48
886
434.100
09:07:48
233
432.700
09:11:45
73
432.700
09:11:45
989
433.000
09:15:35
936
433.400
09:19:02
803
433.300
09:19:02
288
433.000
09:20:00
78
433.000
09:20:00
416
433.000
09:20:00
861
433.400
09:25:04
6
434.100
09:28:18
163
434.600
09:29:51
163
434.600
09:29:52
45
434.600
09:29:59
916
434.600
09:30:31
924
434.500
09:30:53
777
435.400
09:34:19
877
435.400
09:35:51
800
435.200
09:36:10
785
435.200
09:36:10
499
435.000
09:37:46
431
435.000
09:37:46
822
435.200
09:40:45
782
435.000
09:44:49
931
435.000
09:44:49
919
434.900
09:45:15
841
434.800
09:45:15
586
434.600
09:51:34
286
434.600
09:51:34
837
434.600
09:51:34
895
434.400
09:55:34
1342
434.400
09:55:34
901
434.300
10:01:57
865
434.000
10:02:51
939
433.700
10:04:33
165
433.600
10:04:37
710
433.600
10:04:37
803
434.300
10:10:48
503
434.300
10:10:48
860
434.300
10:11:52
299
434.300
10:11:52
885
434.200
10:15:23
1333
434.200
10:15:23
842
434.000
10:15:23
420
434.100
10:18:35
508
434.100
10:18:35
270
434.100
10:18:35
508
434.100
10:18:35
161
435.500
10:25:34
808
435.500
10:25:38
776
435.400
10:25:44
955
435.700
10:29:58
800
435.800
10:29:58
17
435.800
10:29:58
17
435.800
10:29:58
826
435.600
10:31:01
773
435.000
10:38:45
874
435.000
10:38:45
918
434.600
10:38:54
781
434.300
10:40:23
1284
435.200
10:47:23
831
435.300
10:47:23
90
435.300
10:47:23
765
434.800
10:50:10
478
434.500
10:52:16
414
434.500
10:52:16
6
434.500
10:52:16
200
435.400
11:00:11
712
435.400
11:00:11
121
435.200
11:01:51
812
435.200
11:02:31
681
435.200
11:02:31
113
435.200
11:03:26
785
435.200
11:03:26
152
435.200
11:09:51
739
435.200
11:10:19
853
435.200
11:10:19
846
435.200
11:14:48
776
435.200
11:15:13
643
435.000
11:16:10
169
435.000
11:16:10
506
435.500
11:20:31
261
435.500
11:20:31
452
435.200
11:24:52
3
435.200
11:24:52
435
435.200
11:25:04
444
435.200
11:25:04
388
435.200
11:25:04
609
435.600
11:32:15
300
435.600
11:32:15
866
435.600
11:35:15
370
435.700
11:37:51
424
435.800
11:38:59
160
435.800
11:38:59
156
435.800
11:40:59
132
435.800
11:40:59
406
435.600
11:41:59
45
435.600
11:41:59
224
435.600
11:41:59
14
435.600
11:41:59
620
435.500
11:42:05
165
435.500
11:42:46
807
435.500
11:43:25
393
436.000
11:49:29
531
436.000
11:49:29
857
435.800
11:49:40
855
435.400
11:49:44
850
435.300
11:54:19
881
435.700
11:59:04
334
435.600
11:59:50
|
506
435.600
11:59:50
898
435.400
11:59:50
928
435.300
12:03:10
287
435.000
12:07:27
541
435.000
12:07:27
154
434.700
12:07:55
818
434.400
12:11:11
494
434.200
12:14:11
230
434.200
12:14:11
130
434.200
12:14:11
888
434.600
12:16:42
44
435.200
12:25:36
845
435.200
12:25:36
798
435.800
12:27:15
898
436.000
12:27:15
794
435.600
12:29:12
760
|
435.400
12:30:20
866
434.900
12:33:58
803
435.200
12:37:05
400
435.200
12:38:05
103
435.200
12:38:05
250
435.400
12:42:54
760
435.300
12:43:12
150
435.600
12:45:34
100
435.500
12:45:51
506
435.500
12:46:52
330
435.400
12:48:34
1500
435.400
12:48:34
473
435.500
12:48:34
785
435.300
12:49:30
148
435.200
12:55:06
27
435.200
12:55:06
898
435.100
12:55:43
136
435.800
12:59:04
31
435.800
12:59:29
767
435.800
13:00:06
200
435.600
13:00:22
566
435.600
13:00:22
809
435.400
13:03:52
889
435.400
13:03:52
31
435.400
13:09:03
800
435.400
13:09:03
828
435.300
13:10:38
45
435.200
13:10:55
757
435.200
13:10:55
155
435.500
13:14:14
812
435.500
13:16:43
793
435.300
13:19:01
829
435.100
13:19:18
506
435.400
13:21:55
282
435.400
13:21:55
934
435.300
13:21:55
168
434.100
13:27:23
689
434.100
13:27:26
363
433.700
13:28:54
297
433.700
13:28:54
115
433.700
13:28:54
847
433.800
13:31:10
824
433.800
13:31:10
884
433.200
13:33:58
27
433.200
13:33:58
878
433.500
13:36:08
759
433.500
13:38:18
142
433.900
13:43:14
4
434.200
13:46:02
978
434.300
13:46:11
873
434.300
13:47:11
59
434.100
13:48:34
757
434.100
13:48:34
310
434.100
13:48:34
37
434.100
13:48:34
854
434.100
13:48:34
465
434.100
13:48:34
77
434.100
13:49:44
141
434.100
13:49:44
14
434.100
13:49:44
815
434.000
13:49:58
353
434.600
13:53:10
444
434.600
13:53:10
1210
435.400
13:57:57
831
435.200
14:00:21
460
435.100
14:03:34
848
434.900
14:04:01
21
434.900
14:04:01
845
434.900
14:04:01
754
434.900
14:04:01
45
434.900
14:04:01
17
434.900
14:04:01
179
434.200
14:11:03
757
434.200
14:11:03
831
434.200
14:11:03
889
434.200
14:11:03
791
433.900
14:13:45
1087
433.900
14:13:49
912
433.400
14:17:07
447
433.200
14:20:18
373
433.200
14:20:18
872
433.300
14:21:48
896
433.000
14:21:52
1100
432.400
14:25:50
757
432.400
14:25:50
888
432.500
14:27:18
845
432.200
14:29:05
794
432.000
14:29:09
824
433.300
14:31:57
764
433.000
14:31:58
888
433.000
14:31:58
826
433.200
14:31:58
770
434.000
14:35:18
827
434.000
14:36:17
1045
434.000
14:36:17
1058
434.000
14:36:17
754
433.800
14:37:30
923
433.500
14:39:12
911
433.000
14:40:19
848
433.000
14:42:33
810
432.700
14:42:41
49
432.700
14:42:41
919
433.600
14:44:00
8
435.300
14:47:04
1328
435.100
14:47:06
81
435.200
14:47:44
902
434.900
14:48:05
688
434.900
14:49:30
200
434.900
14:49:30
938
434.900
14:51:08
936
435.000
14:51:08
896
435.100
14:52:51
927
435.400
14:54:22
145
435.500
14:55:42
791
435.400
14:56:22
1015
435.200
14:56:27
790
435.100
14:57:41
803
435.100
14:59:15
932
434.900
14:59:52
757
434.900
15:02:11
150
434.800
15:02:11
1140
434.900
15:03:19
934
434.600
15:03:29
844
434.600
15:03:29
902
434.200
15:04:04
841
433.900
15:05:22
757
434.700
15:06:50
227
434.700
15:06:50
100
434.700
15:06:50
919
434.600
15:06:50
940
434.500
15:08:05
754
434.100
15:09:06
832
433.500
15:11:25
4
433.700
15:12:20
1077
434.200
15:13:10
28
434.100
15:13:10
858
434.100
15:13:10
133
434.400
15:14:34
687
434.800
15:15:29
373
434.800
15:15:29
913
434.700
15:15:36
9
435.200
15:18:48
34
435.500
15:19:23
10
435.500
15:19:23
10
435.500
15:19:23
10
435.500
15:19:23
10
435.500
15:19:23
10
435.500
15:19:23
10
435.500
15:19:23
10
435.500
15:19:23
53
435.500
15:19:23
1237
435.600
15:19:27
17
435.600
15:19:27
353
435.600
15:19:44
581
435.600
15:19:44
14
435.600
15:19:54
132
435.600
15:20:02
1500
435.900
15:21:23
876
435.900
15:21:23
969
436.000
15:24:03
947
435.900
15:24:05
853
435.700
15:25:11
59
435.700
15:26:14
389
435.800
15:28:05
360
436.100
15:28:52
384
436.000
15:29:07
914
436.000
15:29:42
1135
436.000
15:29:42
168
436.000
15:29:42
478
436.000
15:29:42
860
435.700
15:33:30
1231
435.700
15:33:30
198
435.700
15:33:30
740
435.700
15:33:30
807
435.600
15:35:53
829
435.500
15:35:53
912
435.700
15:37:53
767
435.700
15:37:53
250
435.500
15:38:33
370
435.200
15:40:02
342
435.200
15:40:02
55
435.200
15:40:02
892
435.200
15:40:02
814
435.200
15:43:44
370
435.400
15:43:44
127
435.400
15:43:44
853
435.000
15:44:38
762
434.800
15:45:25
867
434.700
15:46:06
50
434.700
15:46:45
764
434.700
15:46:45
888
434.500
15:48:17
36
434.600
15:49:35
157
434.600
15:49:35
754
434.600
15:49:35
48
434.600
15:49:35
195
434.700
15:50:51
371
434.700
15:50:51
163
434.700
15:50:51
142
434.700
15:50:51
135
434.700
15:51:44
150
434.700
15:51:44
243
435.000
15:52:22
9
435.000
15:52:22
33
435.000
15:52:22
93
435.000
15:52:22
927
435.100
15:53:08
477
435.000
15:53:08
896
435.000
15:53:55
874
434.900
15:54:04
863
434.500
15:54:56
883
434.200
15:56:10
98
434.300
15:57:28
824
434.300
15:57:28
165
434.400
15:58:12
868
434.200
15:58:44
70
434.000
15:59:22
815
434.000
15:59:22
831
435.000
16:01:17
311
435.100
16:01:17
456
435.100
16:01:17
519
435.200
16:02:00
369
435.100
16:02:00
782
435.100
16:02:00
861
435.000
16:03:54
939
434.900
16:03:58
1105
434.600
16:05:35
757
434.500
16:05:39
903
434.100
16:06:27
882
433.800
16:06:50
794
433.900
16:08:18
896
433.900
16:08:18
812
434.500
16:10:11
165
434.500
16:10:11
782
434.200
16:11:08
757
434.400
16:11:38
29
434.400
16:11:38
788
434.200
16:11:53
762
434.200
16:13:19
1513
434.900
16:14:58
795
434.700
16:15:10
155
434.500
16:16:35
371
434.500
16:16:35
125
434.500
16:16:35
775
434.500
16:16:35
88
434.500
16:17:35
907
434.500
16:17:35
925
434.500
16:19:04