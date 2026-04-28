

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) announced a profit for first quarter of $405.2 million



The company's bottom line came in at $405.2 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $287.7 million, or $1.45 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Omnicom Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $569.7 million or $1.90 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 69.2% to $6.242 billion from $3.690 billion last year.



Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $405.2 Mln. vs. $287.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.35 vs. $1.45 last year. -Revenue: $6.242 Bln vs. $3.690 Bln last year.



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