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WKN: A0M7F9 | ISIN: SE0000616716 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DU
Frankfurt
28.04.26 | 08:54
7,790 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUNI AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUNI AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,7708,15008:54
PR Newswire
29.04.2026 08:48 Uhr
59 Leser
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Duni Group Wins Two Cooking Awards

MALMÖ, Sweden, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni Group is awarded two gold Cooking Awards by magazine Cooking + Catering Inside, recognizing Velviq in the Tabletop category and Vista in the Food service category.

The Cooking Award is presented annually by the German trade magazine Cooking + Catering Inside. Professional chefs from the catering and food service sectors vote on their favorite new product launches in categories ranging from food to technology. Bronze, silver, and gold awards are presented in each category and both Velviq and Vista received gold in their respective categories.

Velviq is a new FSC-certified table cover material made from responsibly sourced, wood-based raw material. It features a resource conscious design, meaning less material per cover compared with heavier alternatives.

"Velviq is a natural continuation of our work to broaden the portfolio of FSC-certified and resource-conscious solutions. We're very proud of this recognition - especially since it comes directly from the industry. It's a great validation of the quality of our offer and strengthens our credibility in the German foodservice market," says Ida Lundqvist, Product Manager Table Covers, Duni Group.

Vista is a packaging range that combines design, performance, and sustainability. Features include a gray base, adjustable steam vents, anti-fog lids, and a leak-proof construction. It is made from 100% recyclable PP, a mono-material without carbon black, making it fully traceable within recycling systems.

"Our goal with Vista was to unite practical needs with circular principles. This is Vista's second award, and the recognition is a strong confirmation of its relevance," says Karolin Larsson, Product & Concept Designer, Duni Group.

The awards are an important acknowledgment of Duni Group's ambition to continue developing innovative and sustainable solutions that meet the evolving needs of the take-away sector.

Duni Group holds an FSC certificate, FSC C014985.

CONTACT:
Petra Lamorell
Interim Head of Communications
+46 (0)76-8 740 387
petra.lamorell@duni.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/duni-group/r/duni-group-wins-two-cooking-awards,c4340602

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/duni-group/i/2025-duni-velviq-tablecover-led-1-9-1-1,c3532121

2025 DUNI Velviq Tablecover LED 1 9 1 1

https://news.cision.com/duni-group/i/still-2025-04-04-102910-1-30-1--1,c3532122

Still 2025-04-04 102910 1 30 1- 1

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/duni-group-wins-two-cooking-awards-302756834.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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