Knowit AB: President and CEO Per Wallentin to step down from Knowit

After more than 15 years as President and CEO, Per Wallentin will step down from his role at Knowit. Per will remain in his current position until August 1, 2026. A process to recruit a new President and CEO will now be initiated.

After more than 15 years as President and CEO, Per Wallentin will step down from his role at Knowit. Per will remain in his current position until August 1, 2026. A process to recruit a new President and CEO will now be initiated.



Following a long and successful period, the Board of Directors, in dialogue with Per Wallentin, has concluded that it is a natural step to initiate a leadership transition. Knowit operates in a market characterized by rapid technological development, not least within AI, and combined with a changing macro environment, this is an appropriate time for new leadership to take the company into its next phase.



The Board of Directors has appointed Fredrik Ekerhovd, currently Head of Knowit Solutions, as interim President and CEO effective August 1, 2026. Fredrik Ekerhovd has extensive experience within Knowit and will ensure continuity in the business.



"During Per's many years as CEO, Knowit has developed strongly, achieving significant growth both organically and through acquisitions, while strengthening its market position. Today, Knowit is well positioned for the future. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Per for his leadership, dedication and the value he has created during his time as CEO," says Chairman of the Board Per Sjöstrand.



"When I look back on my years at Knowit, I feel above all a deep sense of gratitude. Together with many dedicated colleagues, we have built Knowit into a leading company, with a strong corporate culture and clear values. It has been a journey characterized by strong commitment, an entrepreneurial spirit and continuous development. At the same time, it feels like a natural point in time to hand over. Knowit is a stable company with an important role going forward, and I am confident that the journey will continue with full momentum," says Per Wallentin.

About Knowit

Knowit is a Nordic consultancy helping companies, public authorities, and organizations succeed in the digital transformation. With expertise in AI, technology, strategy, and design, we develop solutions that create customer value and strengthen digital resilience.



Operations are organized into five business areas - Solutions, Experience, Connectivity, Insight, and Products - which together offer expertise in areas including system development, data-driven customer experiences, AI, cloud services, cybersecurity, IP-based product solutions, and management consulting. Competences from different business areas are often combined in client engagements.



Founded in 1990, Knowit has around 3,700 employees, mainly in the Nordic region, with operations also in Poland, Germany and Serbia. Knowit AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For more information, visit knowit.eu.

Contacts

Per Sjöstrand, Styrelseordförande Knowit AB +46 70 724 5149, or per.sjostrand@instalco.se

Christina Johansson, Head of Communications Knowit AB, +46 70 542 1734 or christina.johansson@knowit.se

Olof Cato, Styrelseledamot, +46 70 926 66 55 or olof.cato@formicacapital.se

This information is information that Knowit is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-29 07:35 CEST.