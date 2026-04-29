Knowit AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting of Knowit Aktiebolag (publ)

Knowit Aktiebolag (publ) (the "Company") has this day held its Annual General Meeting in the Company's premises in Stockholm.

The Annual General Meeting mainly resolved on the following. For more detailed information on the content of the resolutions, please refer to the full notice to attend the Annual General Meeting that are available on the Company's webpage, www.knowit.eu.



Adoption of balance sheets and income statements

The Annual General Meeting adopted the income statement, balance sheet, and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for 2025.



Dividend

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, on a dividend of SEK 2.50 per share, divided on two occasions of SEK 1.25 per share and dividend occasion. The record dates for the dividend shall be May 4, 2026 and November 18, 2026. The dividend is expected to be distributed through Euroclear Sweden AB on May 7, 2026, and on November 23, 2026.



Discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting discharged the current and prior Board members and the CEO from liability towards the Company for the administration in 2025.



Board members and auditors

The Annual General Meeting resolved re-elect Olof Cato, Kia Orback-Pettersson, Sofia Sahlberg and Mattias Lewrén and to elect Ann-Louise Lökholm Klasson as Board members. It was resolved to elect Olof Cato as the Chair of the Board.



KPMG was re-elected as the auditor of the Company.



The Annual General Meeting resolved that the fees paid to each Board member elected by the general meeting and not employed by the Company shall amount to SEK 300,000 and the fee to the Chair of the Board shall amount to SEK 850,000. A member of the remuneration committee shall receive an additional fee of SEK 38,000, and the chair of the remuneration committee shall receive an additional fee of SEK 80,000. A member of the audit committee shall receive an additional fee of SEK 74,000, and the chair of the audit committee shall receive an additional fee of SEK 150,000. Fees paid to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.



Approval of the Remuneration Report

The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve the Board's Remuneration Report on remuneration in accordance with Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act.



Issue authorization

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to authorize the Board to, on one or more occasions prior to the next annual general meeting, resolve upon an increase in share capital with a maximum of ten percent of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company at the date of the issuance of the notice to the Annual General Meeting. The authorization shall include a right for the Board to decide that the issuance of shares shall be carried out with a waiver of the shareholders' preferential rights and/or with conditions for non-cash issue and/or offset or otherwise with other conditions.



Resolution to implement a long-term share-based incentive program and (i) authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on acquisition of own shares and (ii) transfer of own shares

Long-term share-based incentive program ("LTIP 2026")

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, on the implementation of a long-term share-based incentive program for members of the corporate management team and certain other key persons, a total of approximately 38 employees. In order to participate in LTIP 2026, participants are required to acquire investment shares, whereby each acquired investment share entitles to a certain number of share rights. After the set vesting period of three years, the participants will be allotted shares in the Company free of charge, provided that certain conditions are met. The maximum number of shares in the Company that may be allotted under LTIP 2026 is 239,000, which corresponds to approximately 0.87 percent of all shares and votes in the Company.



Authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on acquisition of own shares and resolution on transfer of own shares

To hedge the Company's obligations under LTIP 2026 and related costs the Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve on acquisition of own shares and on transfer of own shares.



Acquisitions of shares shall be made on Nasdaq Stockholm or another regulated market at a price per share that does not exceed a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is made, including when the shares are traded on different trading venues. However, in the case of acquisitions carried out by a stock broker as assigned by the Company, the price for own shares may correspond to the volume weighted average price during the period in which the shares were acquired, even if the volume weighted average price on the day of delivery to the Company falls outside the price range. A maximum of 295,500 shares may be acquired and the payment shall be made in cash. The maximum number of shares that may be acquired shall, after recalculation, never exceed 1.08 percent of the total number of all shares in the Company at the said time.



Transfer of own shares may be made free of charge, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, to the participants in LTIP 2026 at the time and on the other terms that apply under LTIP 2026. A maximum of 239,000 shares may be transferred.



Minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be published on the Company's webpage, www.knowit.eu, within two weeks.

Contacts

Marie Björklund, CFO, +46 08 700 66 00 or marie.bjorklund@knowit.se

Christina Johansson, Head of Communications Knowit AB, +46 70 542 1734 or christina.johansson@knowit.se

About Knowit

Knowit is a Nordic consultancy helping companies, public authorities, and organizations succeed in the digital transformation. With expertise in AI, technology, strategy, and design, we develop solutions that create customer value and strengthen digital resilience. Operations are organized into five business areas - Solutions, Experience, Connectivity, Insight, and Products - which together offer expertise in areas including system development, data-driven customer experiences, AI, cloud services, cybersecurity, IP-based product solutions, and management consulting. Competences from different business areas are often combined in client engagements.



Founded in 1990, Knowit has around 3,700 employees, mainly in the Nordic region, with operations also in Poland, Germany and Serbia. Knowit AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For more information, visit knowit.eu.