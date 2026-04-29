Knowit AB: Operational improvement in an uncertain environment

We start off the year with a continued gradual improvement in our operations. Utilization is strengthened further compared with the first quarter a year ago and the trend is persistent. This is a result of consistent work to strengthen client dialogues, improve resource planning, and increase efficiency. Still, the market remains challenging and has not yet turned upward to any broader extent. We continue to optimize our competence base to changing client needs, a shift which affects results in the short term, but strengthens our long-term competitiveness. The quarter's net sales were SEK 1,449.9 (1,593.6) million, with an EBITA margin of 5.8 percent.

"Overall, our business areas' underlying operations have developed stably during the quarter, despite continuing selectivity and hesitance in the market. Our largest business area, Solutions, remains the engine driving the positive trend. The gradual recovery in Sweden contributes to improved utilization, which has positive effects on both efficiency and profitability. At the same time, we retain a clear focus on further optimizing utilization, increase sales per employee and ensuring that our capacity is aimed at the areas where demand is strongest," says Per Wallentin, President and CEO of Knowit.

Knowit continue to adapt the competence base to meet changed client needs in the wake of AI developments. This change means increased restructuring costs in the quarter. The work to strengthen the position in growth areas, such as ERP solutions and data analytics has continued. This shift has burdened the quarter, but is an important investment to ensure our long-term competitiveness.

"A central part of our transformation is to increase collaboration with both partners and within the Group. By leveraging our collective expertise and combining competencies across business areas, we strengthen our ability to meet customers' changing needs while driving long-term growth", comments Per Wallentin.

For more detailed information on the results of the third quarter, please see the interim report available on the website and appended to this press release.



Presentation of the report

Knowit will be holding a presentation of the Interim Report today, Friday October 24. President and CEO Per Wallentin and CFO Marie Björklund comment on the results and answer questions.



The report will be available at https://www.knowit.eu/financial-information/



The presentation starts at 10.00 am (CEST) and will be held in English.



Link to the audiocast: https://www.investis-live.com/knowit/69c17d533d1719000fbf920f/dsbsghf



Telephone numbers to the audiocast:

Sweden +46 8 5051 0031

United Kingdom +44 207 107 0613



Other international numbers are available HERE



No advance notification is necessary. After the presentation, a recording of the webcast will be available at https://www.knowit.se/ir/rapporter--presentationer/

Contact

Marie Björklund, CFO, +46 8 700 66 00, marie.bjorklund@knowit.se

Christina Johansson, Head of Communications Knowit AB, +46 70 542 1734, christina.johansson@knowit.se

Annika Billberg, Investor Relations, +46 70 267 97 91, annika.billberg@knowit.se

About Knowit

Knowit is a Nordic consultancy helping companies, public authorities, and organizations succeed in the digital transformation. With expertise in AI, technology, strategy, and design, we develop solutions that create customer value and strengthen digital resilience. Operations are organized into five business areas - Solutions, Experience, Connectivity, Insight, and Products - which together offer expertise in areas including system development, data-driven customer experiences, AI, cloud services, cybersecurity, IP-based product solutions, and management consulting. Competences from different business areas are often combined in client engagements.



Founded in 1990, Knowit has around 3,700 employees, mainly in the Nordic region, with operations also in Poland, Germany and Serbia. Knowit AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For more information, visit knowit.eu.

This information is information that Knowit is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-29 07:30 CEST.