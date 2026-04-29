

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bunge Global SA (BG) revealed a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $68 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $201 million, or $1.48 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Bunge Global SA reported adjusted earnings of $359 million or $1.83 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 87.8% to $21.861 billion from $11.643 billion last year.



Bunge Global SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $68 Mln. vs. $201 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.35 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue: $21.861 Bln vs. $11.643 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 9.00 To $ 9.50



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